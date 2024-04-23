Homes For Heroes Foundation Receives Multi Year Commitment From BMO

TORONTO, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homes For Heroes Foundation today announced a $1.5 million donation from BMO – a long-time supporter of the Canadian Armed Forces and Canadian Veterans. Representatives from both organisations were on hand at The Royal Canadian Military Institute to make the announcement.



“We are thrilled to begin a partnership with BMO in support of our charity’s mission to end the issue of Veteran homelessness. BMO is a global company with a proven commitment to our military community and today’s announcement will go a long way in helping us achieve our mission,” noted Brad Field, President and CEO of Homes For Heroes Foundation.

“As the Official Bank of the Canadian Defence Community, BMO is proud to partner with the Homes for Heroes Foundation and help accelerate the Foundation’s National Veterans’ Village Program,” said Gayle Ramsay, Head, Everyday Banking, Segment & Customer Growth, BMO. “This partnership is inspired by our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, and supports our commitment to a more inclusive society by expanding the social services and housing that help veterans successfully transition back to civilian life.”

“Veterans Affairs Canada has proudly supported the Homes For Heroes Foundation through the Veterans and Family Well-Being Fund, with over $1.7 million in support since 2019. This support helps Homes For Heroes’ Veterans’ Villages to deliver tailored and personalized services to Veterans, all while providing them with a safe and affordable place to call home,” said the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence. “Working with our partners is one of the ways we can ensure the physical, mental, and economic well-being of Veterans and their families. BMO’s commitment today shows that, through strong partnerships and collaboration, we can make a significant difference for Veterans and their families across the country.”

Homes For Heroes Foundation has Veteran villages in Calgary, Edmonton, and Kingston. Their fourth Veterans’ village is scheduled to be built in Winnipeg in the community of Transcona. “Our typical Veterans’ village has 20 tiny homes, a resource center, social worker offices, recreation space and community gardens. I believe the key to our success is providing the necessary social support services required for our unhoused Veterans to move on from the village towards employment and more permanent housing,” noted Mr. Field.

The association between BMO and the soldiers who have defended this country both in times of peace and war has been a long and historic one. During the Second World War, BMO established temporary branches to pay troops at various encampments throughout Canada and abroad. Overseas, Canadian military personnel were paid through its Waterloo Place office in London, England. Additionally, The Bank’s president George Spinney took a leave of absence and headed the National War Finance Committee, which oversaw the sales of Victory Loan bonds.

As in the Great War, almost 1,500 of the bank’s staff served in the Canadian Forces, with 84 giving their life in service to this country in the Second World War.

Every tiny home in a H4HF Village is named after a Veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to Canada. Among the 20 tiny homes in the Kingston Village is one dedicated to Corporal George Taylor, who was born and raised in Kingston. Taylor was on the staff of BMO when he enlisted for service with the Canadian Expeditionary Force in October 1914. He was one of 1414 BMO employees that volunteered for service during the First World War. Sadly, he was also one of 230 BMO employees killed in action during that conflict. H4HF is proud to recognize his sacrifice by naming a home in his honour.

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life. In 2023, our social impact included more than $84 million donated to hundreds of charities and non-profit organizations across North America to help drive progress by enabling individuals to thrive and communities to prosper. Our colleagues spent almost 62,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $31.2 million of donations through our annual employee giving program. For more information, please visit BMO.com.

https://homesforheroesfoundation.ca/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b340d3d8-e0f8-4f0e-bdd5-c5bd809b1ffa