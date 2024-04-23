Breezeline Employees Volunteer to Fight Food Insecurity in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employees from Breezeline, a leading internet, TV and voice provider in the U.S., worked to fight food insecurity earlier this month. A total of 17 Breezeline volunteers sorted, checked, and repackaged over 9,000 pounds of donated food on April 11 at Feeding South Florida, a nonprofit located in Pembroke Park focused on ending hunger.

“Much of what we do at Feeding South Florida depends on volunteer help in the warehouse,” said Ruth Bonet, volunteer coordinator at Feeding South Florida. “Volunteers play a vital part in our daily operations by helping us sort through donated food and ensuring that it is safe to go back out to the community.”

According to the Florida Department of Health, more than 10 percent of Florida adults and more than 14 percent of children in the state face food insecurity. Furthermore, according to the American Heart Association, food insecurity is associated with chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

“Part of Breezeline’s mission is to connect the community,” said Kurt Decker, region director of operations for Breezeline. “As members of the South Florida community, Breezeline colleagues work to make a positive difference in the lives of their neighbors.”

Feeding South Florida processes and distributes more than 85 million pounds of food annually. The nonprofit says that volunteers are essential to their mission. To learn more about Feeding South Florida, including how to become a volunteer, please visit https://feedingsouthflorida.org/volunteer/.

Attachments