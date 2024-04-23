GRAND PEAK CORPORATE UPDATE

Surrey, British Columbia, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Peak Capital Corp. ("Grand Peak" or the "Company") (CSE: GPK, FSE: 6GP1 OTC: GPKUF) announces that Jatinder Bains has resigned from the Board of the Company, effective immediately, due to personal and private reasons. The Company would like to thank Mr. Bains for his years of time and service to the Company and its shareholders, and we wish him well in the future.



As a replacement for Mr. Bains, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Satinder Dhaliwal has agreed to fill the vacancy of an independent director on our Board. Mr. Dhaliwal is currently a corporate, commercial, and real estate lawyer based in Surrey, British Columbia, having previously worked at an international law firm in Vancouver. Mr. Dhaliwal completed his undergraduate studies at the University of British Columbia before obtaining his Juris Doctor at the University of Victoria. He was called to the B.C. Bar in 2018.

We feel that Mr. Dhaliwal's background and resume will play a vital role in the Company's overall governance with an emphasis on the Company's future.

The Company's remaining board members will be Sonny Janda, Tajindar Johal and Satinder Dhaliwal.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

For further information about the Company or this news release, please visit www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile or visit its website at www.grandpeakcapital.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the capital markets, operational, funding, and liquidity risks. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to read these materials. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States securities act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the united states or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such act.