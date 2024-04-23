Burger Patties Market to Gain $13.4 Billion, by 2033 with 7.9% CAGR: States The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 6.3 billion in 2023 burger patties market will reach USD 13.4 Billionby 2033. Burger patties have seen changes in demand due to shifting consumer tastes and dietary habits. The market is seeing innovation in areas like plant-based burgers, organic and grass-fed beef patties, and reduced-fat or lower-sodium options, as consumers seek healthier, more sustainable, and ethically sourced products. Technological developments in food processing have also made it possible for producers to improve the consistency, quality, and efficiency of burger patties while maintaining stringent guidelines for food safety and cleanliness. Examples of these developments include meat grinding, mixing, shaping, and packing equipment.



Key Insight of the Burger Patties Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 12.4% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period. Growing demand exists for burger patties that are thought to be healthier options as health consciousness keeps rising. This caters to customers who are concerned about eating a balanced diet by offering patties prepared from lean meats, organic components, and those free of artificial additives and preservatives. Additionally, the cultural diversity of the Asia Pacific area results in a large selection of regional and ethnic burger patty alternatives. These could comprise patties flavored with regional spices, flavors, and ingredients, satisfying the various inclinations and tastes of customers from various nations and cultures.



In the Burger Patties market, the plant segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.7% over the projection period.



The plant segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.7% over the projection period. The increased popularity of plant-based diets among consumers is driving up demand for plant-based burger patties. Concerns for animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and public health are what are driving this trend. Additionally, businesses are constantly coming up with new ideas to enhance the nutritional value, flavor, and texture of plant-based burger patties to increase consumer appeal. This entails enhancing flavor and texture by adding new ingredients and applying cutting-edge food processing methods.



In the burger patties market, the organic segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.6% over the projection period.



The organic segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.6% over the projection period. Organic food options, like organic burger patties, are becoming more and more popular as customers become more aware of the possible negative effects that conventional food production practices may have on their health and the environment. Customers believe that buying organic products is better for the environment and their health. Additionally, a wide variety of food possibilities, including beef, poultry, pork, and plant-based variations, are available in the market for organic burger patties. These patties can be seasoned with specialist ingredients or organic herbs and spices to appeal to picky eaters seeking for tasty, premium selections.



In the burger patties market, the online segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.2% over the projection period.



The online segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.2% over the projection period. Burger patties are distributed mostly through online retailers, such as e-commerce marketplaces, supermarket delivery services, and specialized food delivery platforms. Customers may easily browse and buy a variety of burger patties items from these platforms while lounging in the comfort of their own homes. Additionally, a wide range of burger patty items are available on online platforms, such as classic meat-based patties, plant-based alternatives, gourmet selections, and specialized flavors. Customers can explore various possibilities and find new products that might not be available in their local stores thanks to this huge range.



Market Dynamics



Driver



Plant-based diets are becoming more popular because to concerns about sustainability, animal welfare, and individual health. The demand for plant-based burger patties manufactured with soy, pea protein, mushrooms, and other plant sources is being driven by this trend. Additionally, developments in food technology—such as new protein sources, methods of food processing, and product formulations—are propelling innovation in the market for hamburger patties. To satisfy consumer demands, businesses are creating new goods with enhanced flavor, texture, and nutritional profiles.



Opportunity



The proliferation of e-commerce and online meal delivery platforms offers manufacturers a chance to broaden their market penetration and enhance their channels of distribution. Manufacturers can increase customer access to their burger patties and capitalize on the expanding online grocery shopping and meal delivery sector by forming partnerships with online merchants and food delivery services. Additionally, there is a chance to provide better burger patty options for the fast-food industry, satisfying customers who are looking for wholesome substitutes for conventional fast-food options. Fast-food restaurants may stand out in a crowded market and draw in health-conscious customers by providing burger patties with fewer calories, fat, and sodium.



Some of the major players operating in the Burger Patties market are:



• Impossible Foods Inc.

• The Kroger Company

• Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

• Kellogg Co.

• Tesco Plc

• WH Group Limited

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Conagra Brands Inc.

• Nestle SA

• Beyond Meat Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Source



• Plant

• Animal



By Category



• Organic

• Conventional



By Distribution Channel



• Offline

• Online



