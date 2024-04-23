Consumer Preference for Advanced Oral Care Boosts Electric Toothbrush Market Sales Worldwide; says TNR, The Niche Research

Delaware, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric toothbrush market is experiencing robust growth driven by factors such as increasing awareness of oral health, technological advancements, and rising disposable incomes. Consumers are increasingly opting for electric toothbrushes due to their superior cleaning performance, convenience, and advanced features such as pressure sensors and multiple cleaning modes. Additionally, innovative product offerings, including smart toothbrushes and eco-friendly options, are expanding the global electric toothbrush market further.



The electric toothbrush market's growth is not only fueled by developed regions like North America and Europe but also by emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America, where rising urbanization and changing lifestyles are driving the adoption of premium oral care products. As manufacturers continue to innovate and expand their product offerings, the global electric toothbrush market is poised for continued expansion in the coming years.

Get Sample Copy of the Report

Global Electric Toothbrush Market Growth Drivers



Shift Towards Sustainable Products: Increasing awareness of environmental issues and sustainability among consumers is driving demand for eco-friendly products across various industries, including oral care. As consumers become more conscious of their ecological footprint, there is a growing preference for electric toothbrushes made from sustainable materials and featuring energy-efficient designs. The global electric toothbrush market is poised to reach US$ 6.6 Bn by 2034.

Consumer Preference for Convenience: Electric toothbrushes often come equipped with features such as automatic timers and multiple cleaning modes, making the brushing process more efficient and time-saving for consumers with busy lifestyles. The convenience of these features appeals to individuals seeking a quick and effective oral care routine, which is boosting the demand for electric toothbrush market. For instance, the adoption of electric toothbrushes in the United States increased by 20% from 2011 to 2023.

Based on the Product Type Segment, Which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Electric Toothbrush Market During The Forecast Period?

The oscillating-rotating segment under the product type category is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the global electric toothbrush market during the forecast period. Oscillating-rotating toothbrushes are widely recognized for their superior cleaning efficacy compared to other types of electric toothbrushes. The oscillating-rotating motion mimics the professional cleaning action used by dentists, effectively removing plaque and promoting gum health.

Additionally, advancements in oscillating-rotating technology, such as precision brush head movements and variable speed settings, further enhance their cleaning performance and user experience. As consumers prioritize oral health and seek more efficient brushing solutions, the demand for oscillating-rotating electric toothbrushes is expected to surge, driving the segment's rapid growth in the global electric toothbrush market.

Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report

Which Bristle Type Segment Dominates the Global Electric Toothbrush Market?

The soft category of bristle type dominated the global electric toothbrush market in 2023. Soft bristles are widely recommended by dental professionals for their ability to effectively clean teeth and gums while being gentle on enamel and sensitive gum tissues. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing oral health and comfort, driving the demand for electric toothbrushes with soft bristles that offer a gentle yet thorough cleaning experience.

Additionally, soft bristles are suitable for a wide range of users, including children, individuals with sensitive gums, and those with dental conditions such as gingivitis or periodontitis. As consumers have become more aware of the importance of choosing the right bristle type for their oral care needs, the soft segment continues to dominate the global electric toothbrush market, maintaining its strong position in meeting consumer preferences and dental recommendations.

Based on the Power Source Segment, Which Segment is Projected to Dominate the Global Electric Toothbrush Market During The Forecast Period?

The rechargeable category of the power source segment will gain fastest CAGR in the global electric toothbrush market during the forecast period (2024 – 2034). Rechargeable electric toothbrushes offer several advantages over battery-operated alternatives, including cost-effectiveness, convenience, and environmental sustainability. Consumers appreciate the long-term savings achieved by not having to frequently replace batteries, as well as the convenience of simply recharging the toothbrush when needed. Environmental impact of disposable batteries is a growing concern, prompting consumers to opt for rechargeable options as an eco-friendlier choice. Additionally, advancements in rechargeable battery technology have resulted in longer battery life and shorter charging times, further driving the popularity of rechargeable electric toothbrush market among consumers worldwide.

Based on Region Segment, Which Region had the Highest Share in the Electric Toothbrush Market in 2023?

North America secured the highest share in the electric toothbrush market in 2023. The region boasts a strong culture of oral hygiene and health awareness, with consumers prioritizing premium oral care products like electric toothbrushes. Approximately one in three individuals choose electric toothbrushes over manual options. Additionally, widespread access to advanced healthcare facilities and dental services in North America encourages consumers to invest in innovative oral care solutions.

In addition, the presence of established market players and continuous product innovation contributes to the region's market leadership. Moreover, aggressive marketing campaigns and robust distribution networks ensures the accessibility and visibility of electric toothbrushes across North America. Overall, these factors collectively propelled North America to be at the forefront of the global electric toothbrush market in 2023.

Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements

Global Electric Toothbrush Market: Key Competitors

Colgate-Palmolive Company

DenMat Holdings

Foreo

Ionsei USA

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Shenzhen Risun Technology

The Procter & Gamble Company

Water Pik

Xiaomi

Other Industry Participants

Global Electric Toothbrush Market



By Product Type



Oscillating-rotating

Sonic Toothbrushes

By Bristle Type

Soft

Medium

High

By Power Source

Rechargeable

Battery-operated

By Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Platform Company Websites

Offline Supermarket Pharmacies Specialty Stores Others



By Region