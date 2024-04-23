Global Automatic Identification System Market Size To Worth USD 447.2 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.34%

New York, United States, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automatic Identification System Market Size to Grow from USD 265.8 Million in 2023 to USD 447.2 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.34% during the forecast period.





The industry is expanding thanks to the advent of Class B AIS and other developments in AIS technology, which allow smaller vessels to transmit and receive AIS data. Due to the growth of international trade and the rise in marine traffic, better methods for tracking and managing vessels are needed. AIS is being linked with other maritime systems, like as radar and satellite monitoring, at a rapid pace to provide comprehensive marine domain awareness solutions. Concerns about threats to marine security, such as terrorism, smuggling, and piracy, are the reason behind the increased use of AIS. The monitoring and surveillance of vessels is enhanced by this technology. The demand for real-time vessel movement data, especially for fleet management, port operations, and marine surveillance applications, is driving the use of Automatic Identification System (AIS).

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Automatic Identification System Market Size By Class (Class A AIS, Class B AIS, AIS–based stations), By Platform (Vessel-based, On-shore), By Application (Fleet Management, Vessels Tracking, Maritime Security), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033."

Insights by Class

The Class A AIS segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The commercial maritime sector depends on Class A AIS technology to enhance operational efficiency, navigation safety, and regulatory compliance. This covers container transportation, LNG carriers, bulk carriers, and oil tankers. Because Class A AIS technology offers consistent vessel tracking and management capabilities, the volume of global trade is expanding, which is pushing up demand for the system. Authorities can obtain real-time vessel tracking data with Class A AIS transponders, which is crucial for maritime security and surveillance activities. By using this data for border security, marine law enforcement, coastal surveillance, and maritime domain awareness, greater maritime security and stability are accomplished.

Insights by Platform

The vessel-based segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. AIS transponders give vessel operators real-time tracking and identifying information, which enhances navigation and safety. By broadcasting vessel position, course, speed, and other data, AIS helps to improve situational awareness, reduce the risk of collisions, and enable better vessel traffic management, especially in congested waterways and busy trade lanes. The commercial shipping industry is one of the primary drivers of the vessel-based AIS market's growth. Many types of boats, such as LNG carriers, oil tankers, bulk carriers, and container ships, employ AIS technology to monitor vessel movements, maintain regulatory compliance, and improve navigational routes. Because of the continuous rise in the volume of international trade, the commercial shipping sector continues to have a strong need for vessel-based AIS solutions.

Insights by Application

The maritime security segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The coastal surveillance tasks of the coast guard, navies, and maritime law enforcement organisations depend on the deployment of AIS technology. Thanks to the real-time information on vessel movements supplied by AIS data, authorities are able to monitor marine traffic, identify unauthorised or suspicious behaviour, and respond rapidly to security issues along coastlines and maritime borders. In order to combat maritime crimes including illegal fishing, pirate attacks, and smuggling, marine law enforcement authorities use AIS data to enforce maritime laws and regulations. AIS technology allows authorities to track vessel activities, identify non-compliant vessels, and coordinate law enforcement measures in order to maintain maritime security and sustain maritime governance.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Automatic Identification System Market from 2023 to 2033. North America's extensive coastline, busy ports, and navigable rivers emphasise how important marine security and safety are. AIS technology is crucial for search and rescue operations, collision avoidance, and situational awareness in North American waterways. North America is an important hub for international trade because of the massive volumes of freight that its ports and waterways handle. The commercial maritime sector, driven by the demands of safe navigation, legal compliance, and efficient port operations, represents a sizable market for AIS technology. North America is a major hub for technological innovation in the marine industry, with ongoing research and development occurring in areas such as unmanned systems, satellite-based AIS services, and autonomous vessels.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The Asia-Pacific area is home to some of the busiest ports and maritime trade routes in the world as a result of rapid economic growth, industrialization, and globalisation. The region's booming marine sector is driving demand for AIS technology to enhance port operations, navigation safety, and vessel tracking. Asia-Pacific is a major hub for commercial fishing and aquaculture because of the abundance of marine operations that call the region's Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) and coastal seas home. AIS technology is being used more and more in fisheries management and monitoring in an effort to stop illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities and preserve sustainable fisheries. The number of satellite-based AIS service providers is growing around the world, offering real-time vessel tracking capabilities and global coverage.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies covered::Furuno Electric Co. Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Japan Radio Co. Ltd., CNS Systems AB, SAAB AB, ExactEarth Ltd, Orbcomm Inc., Garmin International Inc, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Raytheon Ltd., ComNav Marine Ltd, True Heading AB, Wartsila OYJ Abp, L-3 Communications Holdings Inc., and other key vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In August 2022, the Advanced Training Aircraft Fuselage Systems order was secured by Saab AB.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Automatic Identification System Market, Class Analysis

Class A AIS

Class B AIS

AIS–based stations

Automatic Identification System Market, Platform Analysis

Vessel-based

On-shore

Automatic Identification System Market, Application Analysis

Fleet Management

Vessels Tracking

Maritime Security

Automatic Identification System Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



