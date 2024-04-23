First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) ( www.firstcommunitybank.com ) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $12.85 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-nine cents $0.29 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on May 10, 2024, and is expected to be paid on or about May 24, 2024. This marks the 39th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Income Statement

Net income of $12.85 million for the first quarter of 2024, was an increase of $1.06 million, or 9.02%, from the same quarter of 2023.

Net interest income increased $2.22 million compared to the same quarter in 2023, as increases in benchmark interest rates have improved net interest margin. Provision for credit losses was approximately $731 thousand lower than the same quarter last year.

Net interest margin of 4.47% is an increase of 12 basis points over the same quarter of 2023. The yield on earning assets increased 62 basis points primarily driven by increased earnings on loans.

Interest and fees on loans increased $5.79 million from the same quarter of 2023 and is attributable to both an increase in yield and an increase in average balance compared to the yield and average balance of the prior year. The Company acquired Surrey Bancorp on April 21, 2023, adding approximately $239.08 million in loans.

Noninterest income increased approximately $676 thousand, or 7.88%, when compared to the same quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by increased interchange income. Noninterest expense increased $2.57 million, or 12.36%. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily driven by salaries and employee benefits, service fees, and other operating expense. The increase in non interest expense is primarily attributable to the addition of Surrey branches and staff.

Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.60% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 1.55% for the same period of 2023. Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 10.18% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 11.15% for the same period of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Consolidated assets totaled $3.24 billion at March 31, 2024.

Securities available for sale decreased $114.71 million, or 40.83%, from December 31,2023. The decrease is primarily attributable to the maturity of $115.75 million in U.S. Treasury Notes during the first quarter of 2024. Loans decreased $52.47 million, or 2.04%. Deposits decreased $40.11 million, or 1.47%. The net effect of these balance sheet changes resulted in an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $132.49 million, or 113.80%. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is primarily attributable to an increase in federal funds sold of $142.63 million.

The Company repurchased 89,396 common shares during the first quarter of 2024 for a total cost of $2.97 million.

Non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.78% when compared with the same quarter of 2023. The Company experienced net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 of $1.74 million, or 0.27%, of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.74 million, or 0.29%, of annualized average loans for the same period in 2023.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.41% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.41% at December 31, 2023, and 1.29% for March 31, 2023.

Book value per share at March 31, 2024, was $27.53, an increase of $0.33 from year-end 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached tables to this press release. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 53 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of March 31, 2024. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.55 billion in combined assets as of March 31, 2024. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.24 billion as of March 31, 2024. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; changes in banking laws and regulations; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict , terrorism or other geopolitical events; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 33,418 $ 33,676 $ 33,496 $ 31,927 $ 27,628 Interest on securities 1,698 1,888 1,912 2,057 2,099 Interest on deposits in banks 913 438 697 885 462 Total interest income 36,029 36,002 36,105 34,869 30,189 Interest expense Interest on deposits 4,365 3,935 2,758 1,930 718 Interest on borrowings 35 4 0 77 59 Total interest expense 4,400 3,939 2,758 2,007 777 Net interest income 31,629 32,063 33,347 32,862 29,412 Provision for credit losses 1,011 1,029 1,109 4,105 1,742 Net interest income after provision 30,618 31,034 32,238 28,757 27,670 Noninterest income 9,259 10,462 9,622 8,785 8,583 Noninterest expense 23,386 26,780 22,913 24,671 20,813 Income before income taxes 16,491 14,716 18,947 12,871 15,440 Income tax expense 3,646 2,932 4,307 3,057 3,658 Net income $ 12,845 $ 11,784 $ 14,640 $ 9,814 $ 11,782 Adjustment to Net Income for Fair Value Changes to Restricted Stock Units (tax-effected) $ 240 $ 530 $ 215 $ 335 $ 20 Adjusted Net Income for diluted earnings per share $ 13,085 $ 12,314 $ 14,855 $ 10,149 $ 11,802 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.64 $ 0.78 $ 0.53 $ 0.73 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.66 $ 0.79 $ 0.55 $ 0.72 Cash dividends per common share Regular 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.29 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 18,476,128 18,530,114 18,786,032 18,407,078 16,228,297 Diluted 18,545,910 18,575,226 18,831,836 18,431,598 16,289,489 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.60 % 1.43 % 1.74 % 1.18 % 1.55 % Return on average common equity 10.18 % 9.39 % 11.63 % 8.04 % 11.15 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 14.82 % 13.82 % 17.11 % 11.65 % 16.19 %





____________

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Noninterest income Wealth management $ 1,099 $ 1,052 $ 1,145 $ 965 $ 1,017 Service charges on deposits 3,310 3,637 3,729 3,471 3,159 Other service charges and fees 3,450 3,541 3,564 3,460 3,082 (Loss) gain on sale of securities - - - (28 ) 7 Other operating income 1,400 2,232 1,184 917 1,318 Total noninterest income $ 9,259 $ 10,462 $ 9,622 $ 8,785 $ 8,583 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,581 $ 12,933 $ 12,673 $ 12,686 $ 11,595 Occupancy expense 1,378 1,252 1,271 1,276 1,168 Furniture and equipment expense 1,545 1,489 1,480 1,508 1,401 Service fees 2,449 2,255 2,350 2,284 2,019 Advertising and public relations 796 843 968 846 643 Professional fees 372 787 172 281 327 Amortization of intangibles 530 536 536 425 234 FDIC premiums and assessments 369 376 392 423 320 Merger expense - - - 2,014 379 Litigation expense - 3,000 - - - Other operating expense 3,366 3,309 3,071 2,928 2,727 Total noninterest expense $ 23,386 $ 26,780 $ 22,913 $ 24,671 $ 20,813





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Adjusted Net Income for diluted earnings per share $ 13,085 $ 12,314 $ 14,855 $ 10,149 $ 11,802 Non-GAAP adjustments: Loss (gain) on sale of securities - - - 28 (7 ) Merger expense - - - 2,014 379 Day 2 provision for allowance for credit losses - Surrey - - - 1,614 - Litigation expense - 3,000 - - - Other items(1) - - (204 ) - - Total adjustments - 3,000 (204 ) 3,656 372 Tax effect - 720 (49 ) 522 10 Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 13,085 $ 14,594 $ 14,700 $ 13,283 $ 12,163 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.71 $ 0.79 $ 0.78 $ 0.72 $ 0.75 Performance ratios, non-GAAP Adjusted return on average assets 1.63 % 1.77 % 1.75 % 1.60 % 1.60 % Adjusted return on average common equity 10.37 % 11.63 % 11.68 % 10.88 % 11.51 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2) 15.10 % 17.11 % 17.18 % 15.77 % 16.72 %

____________

(1) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items. (2) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Average Average

Yield/ Average Average

Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 2,549,107 $ 33,500 5.29 % $ 2,393,759 $ 27,698 4.69 % Securities available for sale 239,010 1,731 2.91 % 316,734 2,140 2.74 % Interest-bearing deposits 66,483 916 5.54 % 40,993 465 4.60 % Total earning assets 2,854,600 36,147 5.09 % 2,751,486 30,303 4.47 % Other assets 373,614 322,789 Total assets $ 3,228,214 $ 3,074,275 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 665,875 $ 162 0.10 % $ 666,447 $ 26 0.02 % Savings deposits 866,084 3,412 1.58 % 827,414 484 0.24 % Time deposits 249,974 790 1.27 % 271,214 208 0.31 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,781,933 4,364 0.98 % 1,765,075 718 0.16 % Borrowings Federal funds purchased 2,527 35 5.52 % 4,719 58 5.07 % Retail repurchase agreements 1,127 - 0.05 % 2,086 1 0.06 % Total borrowings 3,654 35 3.85 % 6,805 59 0.07 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,785,587 4,399 0.99 % 1,771,880 777 0.18 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 886,947 838,041 Other liabilities 48,298 35,669 Total liabilities 2,720,832 2,645,590 Stockholders' equity 507,382 428,685 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,228,214 $ 3,074,275 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 31,748 $ 29,526 Net interest rate spread 4.10 % 4.29 % Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.47 % 4.35 %

____________



(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $781 thousand and $193 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 248,905 $ 116,420 $ 113,397 $ 152,660 $ 92,385 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 166,247 280,961 275,332 314,373 308,269 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 2,519,833 2,572,298 2,593,472 2,621,073 2,388,897 Allowance for credit losses (35,461 ) (36,189 ) (36,031 ) (36,177 ) (30,789 ) Loans held for investment, net 2,484,372 2,536,109 2,557,441 2,584,896 2,358,108 Premises and equipment, net 51,333 50,680 51,205 53,546 47,407 Other real estate owned 374 192 243 339 481 Interest receivable 10,719 10,881 10,428 10,185 8,646 Goodwill 143,946 143,946 143,946 143,946 129,565 Other intangible assets 14,615 15,145 15,681 16,217 3,942 Other assets 115,470 114,854 116,552 115,275 102,869 Total assets $ 3,235,981 $ 3,269,188 $ 3,284,225 $ 3,391,437 $ 3,051,672 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 902,396 $ 931,920 $ 944,301 $ 974,995 $ 823,297 Interest-bearing 1,779,819 1,790,405 1,801,835 1,877,683 1,761,327 Total deposits 2,682,215 2,722,325 2,746,136 2,852,678 2,584,624 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,006 1,119 1,029 1,348 1,866 Interest, taxes, and other liabilities 45,816 42,450 41,393 38,691 33,451 Total liabilities 2,729,037 2,765,894 2,788,558 2,892,717 2,619,941 Stockholders' equity Common stock 18,413 18,502 18,671 18,969 16,243 Additional paid-in capital 173,041 175,841 180,951 189,917 128,666 Retained earnings 327,389 319,902 313,489 304,295 300,047 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,899 ) (10,951 ) (17,444 ) (14,461 ) (13,225 ) Total stockholders' equity 506,944 503,294 495,667 498,720 431,731 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,235,981 $ 3,269,188 $ 3,284,225 $ 3,391,437 $ 3,051,672 Shares outstanding at period-end 18,413,088 18,502,396 18,671,470 18,969,281 16,243,551 Book value per common share $ 27.53 $ 27.20 $ 26.55 $ 26.29 $ 26.58 Tangible book value per common share(1) 18.92 18.60 18.00 17.85 18.36

____________

(1 ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.





SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period: Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 36,189 $ 36,031 $ 36,177 $ 30,789 $ 30,556 Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 746 758 964 964 1,196 Total allowance for credit losses beginning of period 36,935 36,789 37,141 31,753 31,752 Adjustments to beginning balance: Allowance for credit losses - loans - Surrey acquisition for purchased credit deteriorated loans - - - 2,011 - Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments - - - - - Net Adjustments - - - 2,011 - Provision for credit losses: Provision for credit losses - loans 1,011 1,041 1,315 4,105 1,974 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loan commitments - (12 ) (206 ) - (232 ) Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan commitments 1,011 1,029 1,109 4,105 1,742 Charge-offs (2,448 ) (2,105 ) (2,157 ) (1,993 ) (2,570 ) Recoveries 709 1,222 696 1,265 829 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,739 ) (883 ) (1,461 ) (728 ) (1,741 ) Balance at end of period: Allowance for credit losses - loans 35,461 36,189 36,031 36,177 30,789 Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 746 746 758 964 964 Ending balance $ 36,207 $ 36,935 $ 36,789 $ 37,141 $ 31,753 Nonperforming Assets Nonaccrual loans $ 19,617 $ 19,356 $ 18,366 $ 18,628 $ 15,557 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 30 104 59 - 23 Modified loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 19,647 19,460 18,425 18,628 15,580 OREO 374 192 243 339 481 Total nonperforming assets $ 20,021 $ 19,652 $ 18,668 $ 18,967 $ 16,061 Additional Information Total modified loans $ 2,177 $ 1,873 $ 1,674 $ 642 $ 429 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.78 % 0.76 % 0.71 % 0.71 % 0.65 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.62 % 0.60 % 0.57 % 0.56 % 0.53 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 180.49 % 185.97 % 195.55 % 194.21 % 197.62 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.41 % 1.41 % 1.39 % 1.38 % 1.29 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.27 % 0.14 % 0.22 % 0.11 % 0.29 %



