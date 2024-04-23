Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size To Worth USD 69.44 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 14.20%

New York, United States, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size is to Grow from USD 18.40 Billion in 2023 to USD 69.44 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.20% during projected period.





Cardiac biomarkers are endogenous substances that enter the bloodstream when the heart muscle is damaged or stressed. It is a powerful technique for preventing heart disease by monitoring heart cardiac biomarkers. Cardiac biomarkers are used to determine the risk of several cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), including myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, and acute coronary syndrome (ACS). CK-MB, troponin I & T, myoglobin, BNPs, IMA, and a few others are cardiac biomarkers that are frequently used as part of an integrated diagnostic approach for CVDs. Global cardiac biomarkers market for cardiac biomarkers has grown significantly over forecast period. Healthcare practitioners are now working on detecting these markers to identify and diagnose crucial conditions such as myocardial infarction, heart attack, and acute coronary syndrome. The global cardiac biomarkers market is expected to grow due to the increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and robust research in cardiovascular therapies. Emerging markets, like India, offer significant growth opportunities for suppliers of cardiac diagnostic solutions due to the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases caused by conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity. However, the cardiac biomarker market faces challenges such as limited specificity, adverse effects, delayed results, and technical issues related to sample collection and storage. Hence, these factors may impede the market growth of the global cardiac biomarkers market during the forecast period.

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Creatine Kinase, Troponins, Myoglobin, Ischemia Modified Albumin, Other Types), By Application (Acute Coronary Syndrome, Myocardial Infarction), By Biomarker (Troponin, Creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB), B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP), Myoglobin, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The troponins segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global cardiac biomarkers market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of type, the global cardiac biomarkers market is divided into creatine kinase, troponins, myoglobin, ischemia modified albumin, and other types. Among these, the troponins segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global cardiac biomarkers market during the projected timeframe. The growth can be attributed to the troponin test is used to diagnose many disease conditions, such as myocardial infarction and acute coronary syndrome boosting segmental growth.

The acute coronary syndrome segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global cardiac biomarkers market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of application, the global cardiac biomarkers market is divided into acute coronary syndrome and myocardial infarction. Among these, the acute coronary syndrome segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global cardiac biomarkers market during the projected timeframe. The segmental growth can be attributed to the growing prevalence of acute coronary syndrome increases segmental growth.

The troponin segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global cardiac biomarkers market during the estimated period.

On the basis of biomarker, the global cardiac biomarkers market is divided into troponin, creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB), B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP), myoglobin, and others. Among these, the troponin segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global cardiac biomarkers market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the troponin biomarkers have an important role in diagnosing cardiac diseases, measuring the severity of cardiac events, guiding therapy decisions, and predicting patient outcomes.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global cardiac biomarkers market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global cardiac biomarkers market over the forecast period. The developed healthcare infrastructure and widespread adoption of cardiac biomarkers as a diagnostic and prognostic tool have contributed to the region's growth. The growing senior population necessitates biomarker testing to detect disorders such as acute myocardial infarction, driving up demand for testing supplies. increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and places additional strain on the healthcare system, resulting in increased demand for cardiac biomarker markets. The presence of the key players in North America's cardiac biomarkers industry. All of these reasons are driving the cardiac biomarker market in North America.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global cardiac biomarkers market during the projected timeframe. The region's growth can be attributed to the advanced cardiac diagnostics are becoming more affordable, as nations modernize and increase disposable money. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in this region has increased the need for better diagnostics, government support for disease-specific research, and expenditures on healthcare. India has a higher incidence of coronary artery disease than other growing countries. As a result, these factors are driving the worldwide cardiac biomarker market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global cardiac biomarkers market include Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Randox laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Siemens Healthcare, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, Meso Scale Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Luminex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Alere Inc., Others.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, SRL diagnostics launched “heart assure’, a specialized test that predicts the risk of a cardiac event in a person. High sensitivity troponin I (hsTnI) is a simple blood test that can accurately predict a cardiac event or injury by providing a heart health risk score.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global cardiac biomarkers market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market, By Type

Creatine Kinase

Troponins

Myoglobin

Ischemia Modified Albumin

Other Types

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market, By Application

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Myocardial Infarction

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market, By Biomarker

Troponin

Creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB)

B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP)

Myoglobin

Others

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market, By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



