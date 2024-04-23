dLocal to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO, “dLocal” or the “Company”), a technology-first payments platform enabling global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets, intends to release financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024 on May 14, 2024 after market close.



The Company will host a conference call and video webcast on May 14, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode. The live conference call can be also accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, at https://investor.dlocal.com/ . An archive of the webcast will be available for one year following the conclusion of the conference call.

About dLocal

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and pay-out processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey dLocal’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding dLocal involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dLocal’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors,” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of dLocal’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, dLocal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

investor@dlocal.com