Efabless Announces the Launch of the Tiny ML on Tiny Tapeout Contest

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efabless Corporation, the creator platform for chips, is excited to announce the launch of the Tiny ML on Tiny Tapeout Contest. This competition invites engineers, developers, and enthusiasts to demonstrate the capabilities of machine learning (ML) applications implemented on custom silicon chips through our Tiny Tapeout process.

Participants are encouraged to design, build, and train their ML models and implement them on a chip using a streamlined development flow offered by chipIgnite. The contest provides a unique platform which can integrate up to 100 Tiny ML micro designs on a single low-cost device.

Contest Highlights:

This contest aims to democratize the process of chip design and is open to all including students, university affiliates, makers, as well as current design engineers.

The top ten winners will be awarded free fabrication of their designs, offering a tangible pathway for bringing their innovative ideas to life.

Participants will receive a datasheet for all projects on the ASIC, along with detailed instructions on testing their implementations.



Benefits of Participation:

Participants will gain valuable experience throughout the course of the contest, including:

Showcasing their engineering skills in a practical, innovative environment.

Gaining the opportunity to win exciting prizes and earn recognition in the semiconductor and machine learning industries.

Learning chipIgnite’s platform, open-source tools and automated workflows which simplify the IC design process and make it accessible to all skill levels.

Receiving their completed projects implemented in silicon along with instructions on how to test them.

Learning to innovate by including custom features in their low-power Tiny ML projects at very low cost.



Efabless is committed to fostering innovation and providing opportunities for creative minds to explore the potential of custom silicon in ML applications. The Tiny ML on Tiny Tapeout Contest is not just a competition; it’s a launchpad enabling future technology leaders to make a significant impact in the field of integrated circuits. It’s also a path for implementing fully featured ML applications through the Efabless chipIgnite platform.

For more information on how to enter the contest, please visit www.efabless.com/tinyML .

What is Tiny Tapeout

Tiny Tapeout offers an accessible entry into the intricate world of chip design, ideal for students, makers, and university members, or anyone intrigued by the process of creating integrated circuits.

The Tiny Tapeout Program includes the following:

Free access to design tools

One tile providing 160x100um of area and up to 1,000 standard cells

Fabrication & packaging of your design in the Tiny Tapeout chip

One demo board that accepts an ASIC carrier board

A datasheet for all projects on the ASIC (100 projects) and instructions on how to test them



Visit Efabless at the TinyML Summit

Visit us at the TinyML Summit, April 22-24, at Booth 28. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the benefits of chipIgnite firsthand. Discover how our platform can streamline your Tiny ML hardware development process.

About Efabless

Efabless offers a platform applying open source and community models to enable a global community of chip experts and non-experts to collaboratively design, share, prototype and commercialize special purpose chips. Over the past three years, 1300 designs and six hundred tapeouts have been executed on Efabless. The company’s customers include startups, Fortune 500 companies, universities, and research institutions around the world. For more information, please visit www.efabless.com .

Press Contact: