Hanmi Reports 2024 First Quarter Results

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $15.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared with $18.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The return on average assets for the first quarter was 0.81% and the return on average equity was 7.90%, compared with a return on average assets of 0.99% and the return on average equity of 9.70% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

CEO Commentary

“Our first quarter performance highlights the continued execution of our strategy of diversifying our loan portfolio and deposit franchise,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi. “Our relationship banking model enabled us to attract new customers, expanding our market share and driving a 6% annualized increase in deposits and a nearly 4% net increase in our C&I portfolio in the first quarter. We remained disciplined and selective in our underwriting practices, which have resulted in excellent asset quality.”

“The Hanmi franchise is robust and well positioned to successfully navigate a dynamic economic environment. Our balance sheet is solid with ample liquidity, and we have strong credit quality and excellent capital ratios. Furthermore, we have a healthy loan pipeline, stable core deposits, and well-managed expenses. Looking ahead, we will continue to optimize our branch network through a consolidation of existing offices and by entering new markets this year. I am grateful to our team of highly skilled bankers who continually build enduring banking relationships with our customers and create value for our shareholders.”

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:

First quarter net income was $15.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared with $18.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decline in net income reflects the change to a credit loss expense for the first quarter from a recovery during the fourth quarter of 2023, lower net interest income, and higher noninterest expense, partially offset by higher noninterest income.

Loans receivable were $6.18 billion at March 31, 2024, essentially unchanged from the end of the fourth quarter of 2023; loan production for the first quarter was $234.0 million with a weighted average interest rate of 8.02%.

Deposits were $6.38 billion at March 31, 2024, up 1.5% from the end of the fourth quarter of 2023; noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 30.3% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter.

Net interest income for the first quarter was $50.7 million, down $2.4 million, or 4.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2023, and net interest margin (taxable equivalent) was 2.78% for the first quarter, down 14 basis points; the average yield on loans increased 12 basis points while the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 33 basis points.

Noninterest income for the first quarter was $7.7 million, up $1.1 million, or 15.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting a $0.4 million gain on the sale of residential mortgage loans, a $0.3 million valuation adjustment to bank-owned life insurance in the fourth quarter of 2023, and higher trade finance and remittance fees of $0.2 million.

Noninterest expenses were $36.4 million for the first quarter, up $1.2 million, or 3.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting an increase in salaries and benefits, partially offset by declines in nearly all other expense categories.

Asset quality remained favorable with criticized loans declining 11.1% from the year-end 2023 to $86.0 million, or 1.4% of loans. Nonperforming assets declined 9.3% to $14.1 million, or 0.19% of total assets, and net charge offs were low at $1.6 million, or 0.10% of average loans (annualized).

For more information about Hanmi, please see the Q1 2024 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information), which is available on the Bank’s website at www.hanmi.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Also, please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” herein for further details of the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Quarterly Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of or for the Three Months Ended Amount Change March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Q1-24 Q1-24 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 vs. Q4-23 vs. Q1-23 Net income $ 15,164 $ 18,633 $ 18,796 $ 20,620 $ 21,991 $ (3,469 ) $ (6,827 ) Net income per diluted common share $ 0.50 $ 0.61 $ 0.62 $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ (0.11 ) $ (0.22 ) Assets $ 7,512,046 $ 7,570,341 $ 7,350,140 $ 7,344,924 $ 7,434,130 $ (58,295 ) $ 77,916 Loans receivable $ 6,177,840 $ 6,182,434 $ 6,020,785 $ 5,965,171 $ 5,980,458 $ (4,594 ) $ 197,382 Deposits $ 6,376,060 $ 6,280,574 $ 6,260,072 $ 6,315,768 $ 6,201,038 $ 95,486 $ 175,022 Return on average assets 0.81 % 0.99 % 1.00 % 1.12 % 1.21 % -0.18 -0.40 Return on average stockholders' equity 7.90 % 9.70 % 9.88 % 11.14 % 12.19 % -1.80 -4.29 Net interest margin 2.78 % 2.92 % 3.03 % 3.11 % 3.28 % -0.14 -0.50 Efficiency ratio (1) 62.42 % 58.86 % 51.82 % 54.11 % 49.54 % 3.56 12.88 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 9.23 % 9.14 % 8.89 % 8.96 % 8.77 % 0.09 0.46 Tangible common equity per common share (2) $ 22.86 $ 22.75 $ 21.45 $ 21.56 $ 21.30 0.11 1.56 (1) Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. (2) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.

Results of Operations

Net interest income for the first quarter decreased $2.4 million to $50.7 million from $53.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, down 4.7%. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in interest-earning asset yields. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 33 basis points to 4.16% for the first quarter of 2024, from 3.83% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits was due to higher market interest rates and higher average balances. Average interest-bearing deposits were $4.41 billion for the first quarter, up 5.6% from $4.17 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. The yield on average loans for the first quarter increased 12 basis points to 6.00%, from 5.88% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Average loans were $6.14 billion for the first quarter, up 1.1% from $6.07 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. First quarter loan prepayment fees were $0.2 million, compared to $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) for the first quarter was 2.78%, compared with 2.92% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

As of or For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-24 Q1-24 Net Interest Income 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 vs. Q4-23 vs. Q1-23 Interest and fees on loans receivable(1) $ 91,674 $ 89,922 $ 85,398 $ 83,567 $ 80,923 1.9 % 13.3 % Interest on securities 4,955 4,583 4,204 4,126 4,025 8.1 % 23.1 % Dividends on FHLB stock 361 341 317 283 289 5.9 % 24.9 % Interest on deposits in other banks 2,604 2,337 4,153 2,794 2,066 11.4 % 26.0 % Total interest and dividend income $ 99,594 $ 97,183 $ 94,072 $ 90,770 $ 87,303 2.5 % 14.1 % Interest on deposits 45,638 40,277 36,818 32,115 25,498 13.3 % 79.0 % Interest on borrowings 1,655 2,112 753 1,633 2,369 -21.6 % -30.1 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,646 1,654 1,646 1,600 1,583 -0.5 % 4.0 % Total interest expense 48,939 44,043 39,217 35,348 29,450 11.1 % 66.2 % Net interest income $ 50,655 $ 53,140 $ 54,855 $ 55,422 $ 57,853 -4.7 % -12.4 % (1) Includes loans held for sale. For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-24 Q1-24 Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 vs. Q4-23 vs. Q1-23 Loans receivable (1) $ 6,137,888 $ 6,071,644 $ 5,915,423 $ 5,941,071 $ 5,944,399 1.1 % 3.3 % Securities 969,520 961,551 955,473 971,531 980,712 0.8 % -1.1 % FHLB stock 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 0.0 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 201,724 181,140 317,498 230,974 192,902 11.4 % 4.6 % Average interest-earning assets $ 7,325,517 $ 7,230,720 $ 7,204,779 $ 7,159,961 $ 7,134,398 1.3 % 2.7 % Demand: interest-bearing $ 86,401 $ 86,679 $ 94,703 $ 99,057 $ 109,391 -0.3 % -21.0 % Money market and savings 1,815,085 1,669,973 1,601,826 1,463,304 1,453,569 8.7 % 24.9 % Time deposits 2,507,830 2,417,803 2,438,112 2,403,685 2,223,615 3.7 % 12.8 % Average interest-bearing deposits 4,409,316 4,174,455 4,134,641 3,966,046 3,786,575 5.6 % 16.4 % Borrowings 162,418 205,951 120,381 196,776 268,056 -21.1 % -39.4 % Subordinated debentures 130,088 129,933 129,780 129,631 129,483 0.1 % 0.5 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,701,822 $ 4,510,339 $ 4,384,802 $ 4,292,453 $ 4,184,114 4.2 % 12.4 % Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits Demand deposits - noninterest bearing $ 1,921,189 $ 2,025,212 $ 2,136,156 $ 2,213,171 $ 2,324,413 -5.1 % -17.3 % (1) Includes loans held for sale. For the Three Months Ended Yield/Rate Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-24 Q1-24 Average Yields and Rates 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 vs. Q4-23 vs. Q1-23 Loans receivable(1) 6.00 % 5.88 % 5.73 % 5.64 % 5.51 % 0.12 0.49 Securities (2) 2.07 % 1.93 % 1.79 % 1.73 % 1.67 % 0.14 0.40 FHLB stock 8.87 % 8.25 % 7.67 % 6.92 % 7.16 % 0.62 1.71 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 5.19 % 5.12 % 5.19 % 4.85 % 4.34 % 0.07 0.85 Interest-earning assets 5.47 % 5.34 % 5.19 % 5.09 % 4.96 % 0.13 0.51 Interest-bearing deposits 4.16 % 3.83 % 3.53 % 3.25 % 2.73 % 0.33 1.43 Borrowings 4.10 % 4.07 % 2.48 % 3.33 % 3.58 % 0.03 0.51 Subordinated debentures 5.06 % 5.09 % 5.07 % 4.94 % 4.89 % -0.03 0.17 Interest-bearing liabilities 4.19 % 3.88 % 3.55 % 3.30 % 2.85 % 0.31 1.34 Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 2.78 % 2.92 % 3.03 % 3.11 % 3.28 % -0.14 -0.50 Cost of deposits 2.90 % 2.58 % 2.33 % 2.08 % 1.69 % 0.32 1.21 (1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Credit loss expense for the first quarter was $0.2 million, compared to a credit loss recovery of $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. First quarter credit loss expense included a $0.4 million credit loss expense for loan losses, offset by a $0.2 million recovery for off-balance sheet items. First quarter net loan charge-offs were $1.6 million, compared to fourth quarter of 2023 net loan recoveries of $5.0 million that included a $6.0 million recovery from a 2019 troubled loan relationship.

Noninterest income for the first quarter increased $1.1 million to $7.7 million, or 15.8%, from $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase primarily reflected a $0.4 million gain on sale of residential mortgage loans, a $0.3 million valuation adjustment to bank-owned life insurance in the fourth quarter of 2023, and a $0.2 million increase in trade finance and other service charges and fees. Additionally, gains on sales of SBA loans remained stable at $1.5 million. The volume of SBA loans sold in the first quarter decreased to $25.6 million, from $29.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, while trade premiums increased to 7.23% for the first quarter, from 6.17% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-24 Q1-24 Noninterest Income 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 vs. Q4-23 vs. Q1-23 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,450 $ 2,391 $ 2,605 $ 2,571 $ 2,579 2.5 % -5.0 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,414 1,245 1,155 1,173 1,258 13.6 % 12.4 % Servicing income 712 772 838 825 742 -7.8 % -4.0 % Bank-owned life insurance income (expense) 304 (29 ) 280 271 270 1148.3 % 12.6 % All other operating income 928 853 1,178 1,811 1,618 8.8 % -42.6 % Service charges, fees & other 5,808 5,232 6,056 6,651 6,467 11.0 % -10.2 % Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,482 1,448 1,172 1,212 1,869 2.3 % -20.7 % Gain on sale of mortgage loans 443 - - - - 0.0 % 0.0 % Net gain (loss) on sales of securities - - - (1,871 ) - 0.0 % 0.0 % Gain (loss) on sale of bank premises - - 4,000 - - 0.0 % 0.0 % Legal settlement - - - 1,943 - 0.0 % 0.0 % Total noninterest income $ 7,733 $ 6,680 $ 11,228 $ 7,935 $ 8,336 15.8 % -7.2 %

Noninterest expense for the first quarter increased by $1.2 million to $36.4 million from $35.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $1.5 million increase in salaries and benefits due to seasonally higher employer taxes and benefits of $1.4 million. All other categories of noninterest expense combined, except for data processing, decreased $0.3 million in the first quarter from the fourth quarter of 2023. Data processing increased by less than $0.1 million. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter was 62.42%, compared with 58.86% for the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to the lower revenue and higher expenses.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-24 Q1-24 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 vs. Q4-23 vs. Q1-23 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 21,585 $ 20,062 $ 20,361 $ 20,365 $ 20,610 7.6 % 4.7 % Occupancy and equipment 4,537 4,604 4,825 4,500 4,412 -1.5 % 2.8 % Data processing 3,551 3,487 3,490 3,465 3,253 1.8 % 9.2 % Professional fees 1,893 1,977 1,568 1,376 1,335 -4.2 % 41.8 % Supplies and communication 601 613 552 638 676 -2.0 % -11.1 % Advertising and promotion 907 990 534 748 833 -8.4 % 8.9 % All other operating expenses 3,160 3,252 2,852 3,243 1,957 -2.8 % 61.5 % Subtotal 36,234 34,985 34,182 34,335 33,076 3.6 % 9.5 % Other real estate owned expense (income) 22 15 16 4 (201 ) 46.7 % -110.9 % Repossessed personal property expense (income) 189 211 47 (59 ) (84 ) -10.4 % -325.0 % Total noninterest expense $ 36,445 $ 35,211 $ 34,245 $ 34,280 $ 32,791 3.5 % 11.1 %

Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an effective tax rate of 30.2% and 32.2%, respectively for each period. The 2024 first quarter provision included a $0.2 million charge for share-based compensation vesting and $0.2 million additional expense associated with amended state tax returns. The fourth quarter 2023 income tax expense included a $0.6 million charge to increase the valuation allowance on state net operating loss carryforwards.

Financial Position

Total assets at March 31, 2024 decreased 0.8%, or $58.3 million, to $7.51 billion from $7.57 billion at December 31, 2023. The sequential quarter decrease reflected a 15.3%, or $46.3 million, decrease in cash and due from banks, and an $8.0 million decrease in loans held for sale. The decrease in cash and $95.5 million increase in deposits supported a $152.5 million reduction in borrowings.

Loans receivable, before allowance for credit losses, were $6.18 billion at March 31, 2024, consistent with December 31, 2023. Loans held for sale, representing the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans, were $4.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024, down from $12.0 million at year-end 2023.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-24 Q1-24 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 vs. Q4-23 vs. Q1-23 Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans $ 3,878,677 $ 3,889,739 $ 3,773,015 $ 3,738,325 $ 3,784,176 -0.3 % 2.5 % Residential/consumer loans 970,362 962,661 926,326 886,984 817,917 0.8 % 18.6 % Commercial and industrial loans 774,851 747,819 728,792 753,456 778,149 3.6 % -0.4 % Equipment finance 553,950 582,215 592,652 586,406 600,216 -4.9 % -7.7 % Loans receivable 6,177,840 6,182,434 6,020,785 5,965,171 5,980,458 -0.1 % 3.3 % Loans held for sale 3,999 12,013 11,767 7,293 3,652 -66.7 % 9.5 % Total $ 6,181,839 $ 6,194,447 $ 6,032,552 $ 5,972,464 $ 5,984,110 -0.2 % 3.3 % As of Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Composition of Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans 62.7 % 62.8 % 62.5 % 62.6 % 63.2 % Residential/consumer loans 15.7 % 15.5 % 15.4 % 14.9 % 13.7 % Commercial and industrial loans 12.5 % 12.1 % 12.1 % 12.6 % 13.0 % Equipment finance 9.0 % 9.4 % 9.8 % 9.8 % 10.0 % Loans receivable 99.9 % 99.8 % 99.8 % 99.9 % 99.9 % Loans held for sale 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

New loan production was $234.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 at an average rate of 8.02%, while $86.3 million of loans paid-off during the quarter at an average rate of 7.60%.

Commercial real estate loan production for the first quarter of 2024 was $60.1 million. Commercial and industrial loan production was $50.8 million, SBA loan production was $30.8 million, equipment finance production was $39.2 million, and residential mortgage loan production was $53.1 million.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 New Loan Production Commercial real estate loans $ 60,085 $ 178,157 $ 106,151 $ 40,989 $ 75,528 Commercial and industrial loans 50,789 52,079 67,907 36,322 27,055 SBA loans 30,817 48,432 36,109 30,926 34,472 Equipment finance 39,155 57,334 71,075 50,905 69,307 Residential/consumer loans 53,115 53,465 55,026 100,161 97,201 subtotal 233,961 389,467 336,268 259,303 303,563 Payoffs (86,250 ) (77,961 ) (62,140 ) (120,609 ) (124,923 ) Amortization (90,711 ) (106,610 ) (116,411 ) (102,248 ) (102,675 ) Loan sales (55,321 ) (29,861 ) (22,496 ) (20,933 ) (30,002 ) Net line utilization (4,150 ) (11,609 ) (70,238 ) (28,092 ) (30,401 ) Charge-offs & OREO (2,123 ) (1,777 ) (9,369 ) (2,708 ) (2,237 ) Loans receivable-beginning balance 6,182,434 6,020,785 5,965,171 5,980,458 5,967,133 Loans receivable-ending balance $ 6,177,840 $ 6,182,434 $ 6,020,785 $ 5,965,171 $ 5,980,458

Deposits were $6.38 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024, up $95.5 million, or 1.5%, from $6.28 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. Driving the change was a $125.2 million increase in money market and savings deposits and a $40.9 million increase in time deposits, partially offset by a $70.5 million decline in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 30.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2024 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 96.9%.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-24 Q1-24 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 vs. Q4-23 vs. Q1-23 Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing $ 1,933,060 $ 2,003,596 $ 2,161,238 $ 2,206,078 $ 2,334,083 -3.5 % -17.2 % Demand: interest-bearing 87,374 87,452 88,133 97,076 104,245 -0.1 % -16.2 % Money market and savings 1,859,865 1,734,658 1,576,006 1,580,691 1,382,472 7.2 % 34.5 % Time deposits 2,495,761 2,454,868 2,434,695 2,431,923 2,380,238 1.7 % 4.9 % Total deposits $ 6,376,060 $ 6,280,574 $ 6,260,072 $ 6,315,768 $ 6,201,038 1.5 % 2.8 % As of Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Composition of Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing 30.3 % 31.9 % 34.5 % 34.9 % 37.6 % Demand: interest-bearing 1.4 % 1.4 % 1.4 % 1.5 % 1.7 % Money market and savings 29.2 % 27.6 % 25.2 % 25.0 % 22.3 % Time deposits 39.1 % 39.1 % 38.9 % 38.6 % 38.4 % Total deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2024 was $703.1 million, up $1.2 million from $701.9 million at December 31, 2023. First quarter net income, net of dividends paid, added $7.5 million to stockholders’ equity for the period. This addition was offset by a $3.4 million increase in unrealized after-tax losses on securities available for sale due to changes in interest rates during the first quarter and a $1.6 million increase in unrealized after-tax losses on cash flow hedges. In addition, Hanmi repurchased 100,000 shares of common stock during the quarter at an average share price of $15.92. At March 31, 2024, 309,972 shares remain under Hanmi’s share repurchase program. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $692.0 million, or 9.23% of tangible assets, at March 31, 2024, compared with $690.8 million, or 9.14% of tangible assets at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

Hanmi and the Bank exceeded minimum regulatory capital requirements, and the Bank continues to exceed the minimum for the “well capitalized” category. At March 31, 2024, Hanmi’s preliminary common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.05% and its total risk-based capital ratio was 15.20%, compared with 11.86% and 14.95%, respectively, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

As of Ratio Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-24 Q1-24 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 vs. Q4-23 vs. Q1-23 Regulatory Capital ratios (1) Hanmi Financial Total risk-based capital 15.20 % 14.95 % 15.07 % 15.11 % 14.80 % 0.25 0.40 Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.40 % 12.20 % 12.30 % 12.25 % 11.94 % 0.20 0.46 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.05 % 11.86 % 11.95 % 11.90 % 11.59 % 0.19 0.46 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.36 % 10.37 % 10.27 % 10.22 % 10.09 % -0.01 0.27 Hanmi Bank Total risk-based capital 14.50 % 14.27 % 14.42 % 14.45 % 14.15 % 0.23 0.35 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.44 % 13.26 % 13.42 % 13.39 % 13.06 % 0.18 0.38 Common equity tier 1 capital 13.44 % 13.26 % 13.42 % 13.39 % 13.06 % 0.18 0.38 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.29 % 11.32 % 11.25 % 11.21 % 11.06 % -0.03 0.23 (1) Preliminary ratios for March 31, 2024

Asset Quality

Loans 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.26% of loans at the end of the first quarter of 2024, compared with 0.17% at the end of the prior quarter.

Criticized loans totaled $86.0 million at the end of the first quarter, down from $96.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. Special mention loans were $62.3 million at the end of the first quarter, down from $65.3 million at December 31, 2023. Reductions in special mention loans included upgrades to pass of $1.5 million, paydowns and payoffs of $1.4 million and downgrades of $0.8 million. The quarter-over-quarter change also included increases from downgrades of $0.7 million of pass loans.

Classified loans were $23.7 million at March 31, 2024, down from $31.4 million at the end of the prior quarter. The $7.7 million decrease was primarily driven by payoffs of $7.3 million, charge-offs of $1.9 million, and paydowns and amortization of $2.1 million. New downgrades to classified loans of $3.6 million partially offset the decrease.

Nonperforming loans were $14.0 million at March 31, 2024, down from $15.5 million at the end of the prior quarter. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, nonperforming loans improved to 0.23% at quarter-end, from 0.25% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

Nonperforming assets were $14.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024, down from $15.6 million at the end of the prior quarter. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets also improved to 0.19% at quarter-end, from 0.21% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gross charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 were $2.1 million, compared with $1.8 million for the preceding quarter. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans for the first quarter of 2024 were $0.5 million, compared with $6.8 million of recoveries for the prior quarter, which included a $6.0 million recovery from a 2019 troubled loan relationship. As a result, there were net charge-offs of $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to net recoveries of $5.0 million for the prior quarter.

The allowance for credit losses was $68.3 million at March 31, 2024, compared with $69.5 million at December 31, 2023. Specific allowances for loans increased $1.9 million while the allowance for quantitative and qualitative considerations decreased $3.1 million. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.11% at the end of the first quarter, compared with 1.12% at December 31, 2023.

As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Amount Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-24 Q1-24 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 vs. Q4-23 vs. Q1-23 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Delinquent loans: Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing $ 15,839 $ 10,263 $ 9,545 $ 13,749 $ 15,377 $ 5,576 $ 462 Delinquent loans to total loans 0.26 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.09 -0.00 Criticized loans: Special mention $ 62,317 $ 65,314 $ 76,473 $ 44,632 $ 64,340 $ (2,997 ) $ (2,023 ) Classified 23,670 31,367 33,134 38,840 47,288 (7,697 ) (23,618 ) Total criticized loans $ 85,987 $ 96,681 $ 109,607 $ 83,472 $ 111,628 $ (10,694 ) $ (25,641 ) Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 14,025 $ 15,474 $ 15,783 $ 22,178 $ 20,050 $ (1,449 ) $ (6,025 ) Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing - - - - - - - Nonperforming loans 14,025 15,474 15,783 22,178 20,050 (1,449 ) (6,025 ) Other real estate owned, net 117 117 117 117 117 - - Nonperforming assets* $ 14,142 $ 15,591 $ 15,900 $ 22,295 $ 20,167 $ (1,449 ) $ (6,025 ) Nonperforming assets to assets* 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.30 % 0.27 % -0.02 -0.08 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.37 % 0.34 % -0.02 -0.11 * Excludes repossessed personal property of $1.3 million, $1.3 million, $1.3 million, $0.8 million, and $0.6 million as of Q1-24, Q4-23, Q3-23, Q2-23, and Q1-23, respectively As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Allowance for credit losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 69,462 $ 67,313 $ 71,024 $ 72,249 $ 71,523 Credit loss expense (recovery) on loans 404 (2,880 ) 5,167 514 2,181 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries (1,596 ) 5,029 (8,878 ) (1,739 ) (1,455 ) Balance at end of period $ 68,270 $ 69,462 $ 67,313 $ 71,024 $ 72,249 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.10 % -0.33 % 0.60 % 0.12 % 0.10 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.11 % 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.19 % 1.21 % Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items: Balance at beginning of period $ 2,474 $ 2,463 $ 2,476 $ 3,067 $ 3,115 Credit loss expense (recovery) on off-balance sheet items (177 ) 11 (13 ) (591 ) (48 ) Balance at end of period $ 2,297 $ 2,474 $ 2,463 $ 2,476 $ 3,067 Unused commitments to extend credit $ 792,769 $ 813,960 $ 848,886 $ 791,818 $ 924,371 (1) Annualized

Corporate Developments

On January 25, 2024, Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2024 first quarter of $0.25 per share. Hanmi paid the dividend on February 22, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

Hanmi Bank will host its first quarter 2024 earnings conference call today, April 23, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) to discuss these results. This call will also be webcast. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. PST, using access code Hanmi Bank. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, please visit Hanmi’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.hanmi.com/ where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward–looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital and strategic plans, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:

a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;

general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate, including any potential recessionary conditions;

volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;

changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;

availability of capital from private and government sources;

demographic changes;

competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;

inflation and fluctuations in interest rates that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments, the level of loan originations or prepayments on loans we have made and make, the level of loan sales and the cost we pay to retain and attract deposits and secure other types of funding;

our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;

the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;

the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank and our ability to address any issues raised in our regulatory exams;

risks of natural disasters;

legal proceedings and litigation brought against us;

a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks;

the failure to maintain current technologies;

risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;

failure to attract or retain key employees;

our ability to access cost-effective funding;

changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;

fluctuations in real estate values;

changes in accounting policies and practices;

changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;

the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank’s retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;

strategic transactions we may enter into;

the adequacy of and changes in the methodology for computing our allowance for credit losses;

our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses;

changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;

our ability to control expenses; and

cyber security and fraud risks against our information technology and those of our third-party providers and vendors.



In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, December 31, Percentage March 31, Percentage 2024 2023 Change 2023 Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 256,038 $ 302,324 -15.3 % $ 386,201 -33.7 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 872,190 865,739 0.7 % 878,701 -0.7 % Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 3,999 12,013 -66.7 % 3,652 9.5 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 6,109,570 6,112,972 -0.1 % 5,908,209 3.4 % Accrued interest receivable 23,032 23,371 -1.5 % 19,004 21.2 % Premises and equipment, net 21,952 21,959 -0.0 % 22,625 -3.0 % Customers' liability on acceptances 161 625 -74.2 % 41 292.7 % Servicing assets 6,890 7,070 -2.5 % 7,541 -8.6 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 11,074 11,099 -0.2 % 11,193 -1.1 % Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 16,385 0.0 % Bank-owned life insurance 56,639 56,335 0.5 % 55,814 1.5 % Prepaid expenses and other assets 134,116 140,449 -4.5 % 124,764 7.5 % Total assets $ 7,512,046 $ 7,570,341 -0.8 % $ 7,434,130 1.0 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,933,060 $ 2,003,596 -3.5 % $ 2,334,083 -17.2 % Interest-bearing 4,443,000 4,276,978 3.9 % 3,866,955 14.9 % Total deposits 6,376,060 6,280,574 1.5 % 6,201,038 2.8 % Accrued interest payable 38,007 39,306 -3.3 % 20,512 85.3 % Bank's liability on acceptances 161 625 -74.2 % 41 292.7 % Borrowings 172,500 325,000 -46.9 % 350,000 -50.7 % Subordinated debentures 130,165 130,012 0.1 % 129,558 0.5 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 92,053 92,933 -0.9 % 70,816 30.0 % Total liabilities 6,808,946 6,868,450 -0.9 % 6,771,965 0.5 % Stockholders' equity: Common stock 34 34 0.0 % 33 3.0 % Additional paid-in capital 587,687 586,912 0.1 % 584,884 0.5 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (76,890 ) (71,928 ) -6.9 % (79,059 ) 2.7 % Retained earnings 326,526 319,048 2.3 % 283,910 15.0 % Less treasury stock (134,257 ) (132,175 ) -1.6 % (127,603 ) -5.2 % Total stockholders' equity 703,100 701,891 0.2 % 662,165 6.2 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,512,046 $ 7,570,341 -0.8 % $ 7,434,130 1.0 %

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Percentage March 31, Percentage 2024 2023 Change 2023 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 91,674 $ 89,922 1.9 % $ 80,923 13.3 % Interest on securities 4,955 4,583 8.1 % 4,025 23.1 % Dividends on FHLB stock 361 341 5.9 % 289 24.9 % Interest on deposits in other banks 2,604 2,337 11.4 % 2,066 26.0 % Total interest and dividend income 99,594 97,183 2.5 % 87,303 14.1 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 45,638 40,277 13.3 % 25,498 79.0 % Interest on borrowings 1,655 2,112 -21.6 % 2,369 -30.1 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,646 1,654 -0.5 % 1,583 4.0 % Total interest expense 48,939 44,043 11.1 % 29,450 66.2 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 50,655 53,140 -4.7 % 57,853 -12.4 % Credit loss expense (recovery) 227 (2,870 ) -107.9 % 2,133 -89.4 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 50,428 56,010 -10.0 % 55,720 -9.5 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,450 2,391 2.5 % 2,579 -5.0 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,414 1,245 13.6 % 1,258 12.4 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 1,482 1,448 2.3 % 1,869 -20.7 % Other operating income 2,387 1,596 49.6 % 2,630 -9.2 % Total noninterest income 7,733 6,680 15.8 % 8,336 -7.2 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 21,585 20,062 7.6 % 20,610 4.7 % Occupancy and equipment 4,537 4,604 -1.5 % 4,412 2.8 % Data processing 3,551 3,487 1.8 % 3,253 9.2 % Professional fees 1,893 1,977 -4.2 % 1,335 41.8 % Supplies and communications 601 613 -2.0 % 676 -11.1 % Advertising and promotion 907 990 -8.4 % 833 8.9 % Other operating expenses 3,371 3,478 -3.1 % 1,672 101.6 % Total noninterest expense 36,445 35,211 3.5 % 32,791 11.1 % Income before tax 21,716 27,479 -21.0 % 31,265 -30.5 % Income tax expense 6,552 8,846 -25.9 % 9,274 -29.4 % Net income $ 15,164 $ 18,633 -18.6 % $ 21,991 -31.0 % Basic earnings per share: $ 0.50 $ 0.61 $ 0.72 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.50 $ 0.61 $ 0.72 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 30,119,646 30,189,578 30,347,325 Diluted 30,119,646 30,251,315 30,430,745 Common shares outstanding 30,276,358 30,368,655 30,555,287

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 6,137,888 $ 91,674 6.00 % $ 6,071,644 $ 89,922 5.88 % $ 5,944,399 $ 80,923 5.51 % Securities (2) 969,520 4,955 2.07 % 961,551 4,582 1.93 % 980,712 4,025 1.67 % FHLB stock 16,385 361 8.87 % 16,385 341 8.25 % 16,385 289 7.16 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 201,724 2,604 5.19 % 181,140 2,338 5.12 % 192,902 2,066 4.34 % Total interest-earning assets 7,325,517 99,594 5.47 % 7,230,720 97,183 5.34 % 7,134,398 87,303 4.96 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 58,382 61,146 65,088 Allowance for credit losses (69,106 ) (68,319 ) (71,452 ) Other assets 244,700 251,660 239,121 Total assets $ 7,559,493 $ 7,475,207 $ 7,367,155 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 86,401 $ 30 0.14 % $ 86,679 $ 29 0.13 % $ 109,391 $ 29 0.11 % Money market and savings 1,815,085 16,553 3.67 % 1,669,973 14,379 3.42 % 1,453,569 7,315 2.04 % Time deposits 2,507,830 29,055 4.66 % 2,417,803 25,869 4.24 % 2,223,615 18,154 3.31 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,409,316 45,638 4.16 % 4,174,455 40,277 3.83 % 3,786,575 25,498 2.73 % Borrowings 162,418 1,655 4.10 % 205,951 2,113 4.07 % 268,056 2,369 3.58 % Subordinated debentures 130,088 1,646 5.06 % 129,933 1,653 5.09 % 129,483 1,583 4.89 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,701,822 48,939 4.19 % 4,510,339 44,043 3.88 % 4,184,114 29,450 2.85 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,921,189 2,025,212 2,324,413 Other liabilities 164,524 177,321 127,112 Stockholders' equity 771,958 762,335 731,516 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,559,493 $ 7,475,207 $ 7,367,155 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 50,655 $ 53,140 $ 57,853 Cost of deposits 2.90 % 2.58 % 1.69 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 1.28 % 1.47 % 2.10 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 2.78 % 2.92 % 3.28 % (1) Includes average loans held for sale (2) Income calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi’s capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated:

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share, per share data and ratios)