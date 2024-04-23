The Real Good Food Company Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirements

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness frozen and refrigerated foods company, announced that on April 19, 2024, it received two notifications (the “Notifications”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company no longer satisfies Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) because the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was below $1.00 per Share for 30 consecutive business days preceding the date of the Notification, and that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the “Annual Report”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Per Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), the Company is provided with a grace period of 180 days, or until October 16, 2024, to meet the minimum bid price requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If at any time during the 180-day grace period, the closing bid price of the Shares is $1.00 per Share or higher for at least ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. In the event the Company does not regain compliance within the 180-day grace period, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period, provided (i) it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on The Nasdaq Global Market (except for the Bid Price Requirement) and (ii) it provides written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure this deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If the Company has not regained compliance by the end of the second period granted by Nasdaq, the securities will be subject to delisting, pending an appeal to the Nasdaq Hearing Panel. The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its Shares during the grace period and will consider its options in order to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

Regarding the notice of non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), under Nasdaq rules, the Company now has 60 calendar days (until June 18, 2024) to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Annual Report’s due date, as extended, which 180-day period would end on October 14, 2024, to regain compliance.

These notifications have no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq. There can be no assurance, however, that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the listing standards discussed above.

