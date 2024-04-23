CVG Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial Vehicle Group (the “Company” or “CVG”) (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss first quarter 2024 financial results. CVG will issue a press release and presentation prior to the conference call.

Toll-free participants dial (800) 549-8228 using conference code 16332. International participants dial (646) 564-2877 using conference code 16332. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at ir.cvgrp.com where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 21, 2024. To access the replay, toll-free callers can dial (888) 660-6264 using access code 16332.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

