QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $26.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2024

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net income of $26.7 million, or $1.58 per diluted share

Capital Markets Revenue of $16.5 million

Annualized core deposit growth, excluding brokered deposits, of 20.3%

Increase in tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share of $1.12, or 10.2% annualized

TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) improved by 19 basis points to 8.94%

MOLINE, Ill., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced quarterly net income of $26.7 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.58 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $32.9 million and diluted EPS of $1.95 for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2024 were $26.9 million and $1.59, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2023, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $33.3 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.97. For the first quarter of 2023, net income and diluted EPS were $27.2 million and $1.60, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $28.0 million and $1.65, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, $ in millions (except per share data) 2024 2023 2023 Net Income $ 26.7 $ 32.9 $ 27.2 Diluted EPS $ 1.58 $ 1.95 $ 1.60 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)* $ 26.9 $ 33.3 $ 28.0 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)* $ 1.59 $ 1.97 $ 1.65

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these adjusted measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We delivered strong first quarter results, highlighted by significant fee income and continued growth in both our core deposit and loan balances,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we continued to benefit from well-managed expenses, improved upon our already excellent asset quality and further strengthened our capital levels.”

“Our bankers grew core deposits significantly during the quarter, adding to our strong and diversified deposit franchise. As a result, our ratio of loans held for investment to deposits improved to 93.6%,” added Mr. Helling.

Net Interest Income of $54.7 million

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $54.7 million, a decrease of $1.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. Several non-client factors drove this decrease, including the maturity of $125 million of interest rates caps on the Company’s indexed deposits and the conversion of $65 million of subordinated debt to a higher floating rate, which contributed a combined $1.3 million of additional interest expense. In addition, loan discount accretion decreased by $310 thousand and there was one less day in the quarter which had an impact of approximately $600 thousand decrease in net interest income. However, the Company’s net interest income driven by core activity saw growth of approximately $1.2 million during the first quarter, led by continued expansion in loan and investment yields.

In the first quarter of 2024, net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.82% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.25%, down from 2.90% and 3.32% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.24%, was also down 5 basis points from 3.29% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“Our adjusted NIM, on a tax equivalent yield basis, declined by 5 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023 to 3.24% and was at the low end of our guidance range,” said Todd A. Gipple, President and Chief Financial Officer. “The decrease resulted primarily from non-client factors which collectively contributed to 7 basis points of NIM dilution. However, we were able to partially offset this non-client impact with core NIM expansion of 2 basis points. Notably, our core NIM expansion was less than expected due to additional shifts in our deposit composition. Looking ahead, considering the forward yield curve and assuming a static funding mix, we anticipate that the expansion in loan and investment yields will generally offset any further increase in our funding costs.”

Strong Noninterest Income Including $16.5 Million of Capital Markets Revenue

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $26.9 million, down from the record results of $47.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company generated $16.5 million of capital markets revenue in the quarter, as compared to the record $37.0 million in the prior quarter. Wealth management revenue was $4.3 million for the quarter, up 16% on an annualized basis from $4.1 million in the prior quarter.

“Our capital markets revenue was $16.5 million in the first quarter as our LIHTC lending and revenue from swap fees continues to benefit from the strong demand for affordable housing,” added Mr. Gipple. “Our LIHTC lending and capital markets revenue pipelines remain healthy.”

Well-Controlled Noninterest Expenses of $50.7 Million

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $50.7 million, compared to $60.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $48.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The linked-quarter decrease was primarily due to lower incentive-based compensation related to our record fourth quarter and full year performance.

Exceptional Core Deposit Growth and Increased Liquidity

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company’s core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased by $316.2 million, or 20.3% on an annualized basis, to $6.5 billion from $6.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. “The exceptional deposit growth experienced in the first quarter reflects our commitment to expanding our market share with existing clients and establishing new relationships within the communities we serve,” added Mr. Helling.

Total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits remain very low at 20% of total deposits as of the end of the first quarter 2024, as compared to 18% as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company increased its liquidity and maintained approximately $3.2 billion of available liquidity sources as of March 31, 2024, which includes $1.3 billion of immediately available liquidity.

Continued Strong Loan Growth

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company’s total loans and leases grew $104.9 million to $6.6 billion, or 6.4% on an annualized basis. During the quarter, the Company designated $275 million of low-income housing tax credit loans as loans held for sale in anticipation of the Company’s next loan securitization.

“Our ongoing strong performance validates our differentiated relationship-based community banking model as well as the underlying economic resiliency across our markets,” added Mr. Helling. “Given our current pipeline and the continued strength of our markets, we are maintaining our loan growth target for the full year 2024 of 8% to 10%, prior to the loan securitizations that we have planned for the year.”

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $31.3 million at the end of the first quarter, an 8.5% reduction from $34.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The ratio of NPAs to total assets also improved to 0.36% on March 31, 2024, compared to 0.40% on December 31, 2023. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on March 31, 2024 improved to 2.75% and 1.07%, respectively, as compared to 2.99% and 1.08%, respectively as of December 31, 2023.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $3.0 million during the quarter and the allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was static quarter over quarter at 1.33%.

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of March 31, 2024, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.30%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.91% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (“TCE”) (non-GAAP) was 8.94%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.29%, 9.67% and 8.75% as of December 31, 2023. The Company remains focused on growing capital and targeting TCE (non-GAAP) in the top quartile of the Company’s peer group.

The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by $1.12, or 10.2% annualized, during the fourth quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) decreased $5.4 million during the quarter primarily due to a decrease in the value of the Company’s available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from the change in long-term interest rates. However, the combination of strong earnings and a modest dividend contributed to the improvement in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank in 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $8.6 billion in assets, $6.6 billion in loans and $6.8 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 80,988 $ 97,123 $ 104,265 $ 84,084 $ 64,295 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 77,020 140,369 80,650 175,012 253,997 Securities, net of allowance for credit losses 1,031,861 1,005,528 896,394 882,888 877,446 Loans receivable held for sale (1) 275,344 2,594 278,893 295,057 140,633 Loans/leases receivable held for investment 6,372,992 6,540,822 6,327,414 6,084,263 6,049,389 Allowance for credit losses (84,470 ) (87,200 ) (87,669 ) (85,797 ) (86,573 ) Intangibles 13,131 13,821 14,537 15,228 15,993 Goodwill 139,027 139,027 139,027 139,027 138,474 Derivatives 183,888 188,978 291,295 170,294 130,350 Other assets 509,768 497,832 495,251 466,617 452,900 Total assets $ 8,599,549 $ 8,538,894 $ 8,540,057 $ 8,226,673 $ 8,036,904 Total deposits $ 6,806,775 $ 6,514,005 $ 6,494,852 $ 6,606,720 $ 6,501,663 Total borrowings 489,633 718,295 712,126 418,368 417,480 Derivatives 211,677 214,098 320,220 195,841 150,401 Other liabilities 184,122 205,900 184,476 183,055 165,866 Total stockholders' equity 907,342 886,596 828,383 822,689 801,494 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,599,549 $ 8,538,894 $ 8,540,057 $ 8,226,673 $ 8,036,904 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: (2) Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 326,129 $ 325,243 $ 299,588 $ 304,617 $ 307,612 Commercial and industrial - other 1,374,333 1,390,068 1,381,967 1,308,853 1,322,384 Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC 96,276 91,710 105,601 93,700 97,947 Total commercial and industrial 1,796,738 1,807,021 1,787,156 1,707,170 1,727,943 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 621,069 607,365 610,618 609,717 616,922 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 1,055,089 1,008,892 955,552 963,814 982,716 Construction and land development 410,918 477,424 472,695 437,682 448,261 Construction and land development - LIHTC 738,609 943,101 921,359 870,084 759,924 Multi-family 296,245 284,721 282,541 280,418 229,370 Multi-family - LIHTC 1,007,321 711,422 874,439 820,376 740,500 Direct financing leases 28,089 31,164 34,401 32,937 35,373 1-4 family real estate 563,358 544,971 539,931 535,405 532,491 Consumer 130,900 127,335 127,615 121,717 116,522 Total loans/leases $ 6,648,336 $ 6,543,416 $ 6,606,307 $ 6,379,320 $ 6,190,022 Less allowance for credit losses 84,470 87,200 87,669 85,797 86,573 Net loans/leases $ 6,563,866 $ 6,456,216 $ 6,518,638 $ 6,293,523 $ 6,103,449 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 14,442 $ 14,973 $ 16,002 $ 18,942 $ 19,320 Municipal securities 884,469 853,645 764,017 743,608 731,689 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 56,071 59,196 57,946 60,958 63,104 Asset backed securities 14,285 15,423 16,326 17,393 17,967 Other securities 40,539 41,115 43,272 43,156 46,535 Trading securities 22,258 22,368 - - - Total securities (3) $ 1,032,064 $ 1,006,720 $ 897,563 $ 884,057 $ 878,615 Less allowance for credit losses 203 1,192 1,169 1,169 1,169 Net securities $ 1,031,861 $ 1,005,528 $ 896,394 $ 882,888 $ 877,446 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 955,167 $ 1,038,689 $ 1,027,791 $ 1,101,605 $ 1,189,858 Interest-bearing demand deposits 4,714,555 4,338,390 4,416,725 4,374,847 4,033,193 Time deposits 875,491 851,950 788,692 765,801 679,946 Brokered deposits 261,562 284,976 261,644 364,467 598,666 Total deposits $ 6,806,775 $ 6,514,005 $ 6,494,852 $ 6,606,720 $ 6,501,663 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Term FHLB advances $ 135,000 $ 135,000 $ 135,000 $ 135,000 $ 135,000 Overnight FHLB advances 70,000 300,000 295,000 - - Other short-term borrowings 2,700 1,500 470 1,850 1,100 Subordinated notes 233,170 233,064 232,958 232,852 232,746 Junior subordinated debentures 48,763 48,731 48,698 48,666 48,634 Total borrowings $ 489,633 $ 718,295 $ 712,126 $ 418,368 $ 417,480 (1) Loans with a fair value of $274.8 million, $278.0 million, $291.0 million and $139.2 million have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at March 31, 2024, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 respectively. (2) Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $1.9 billion at March 31, 2024. (3) As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company in 2023.





QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 115,049 $ 112,248 $ 108,568 $ 98,377 $ 94,217 Interest expense 60,350 56,512 53,313 45,172 37,407 Net interest income 54,699 55,736 55,255 53,205 56,810 Provision for credit losses 2,969 5,199 3,806 3,606 3,928 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 51,730 $ 50,537 $ 51,449 $ 49,599 $ 52,882 Trust fees $ 3,199 $ 3,084 $ 2,863 $ 2,844 $ 2,906 Investment advisory and management fees 1,101 1,052 947 986 879 Deposit service fees 2,022 2,008 2,107 2,034 2,028 Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net 382 323 476 500 312 Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net 24 24 - - 30 Capital markets revenue 16,457 36,956 15,596 22,490 17,023 Securities gains (losses), net - - - 12 (463 ) Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 868 832 1,807 838 707 Debit card fees 1,466 1,561 1,584 1,589 1,466 Correspondent banking fees 512 465 450 356 391 Loan related fee income 836 845 800 770 651 Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives (163 ) (582 ) (336 ) 83 (427 ) Other 154 1,161 299 18 339 Total noninterest income $ 26,858 $ 47,729 $ 26,593 $ 32,520 $ 25,842 Salaries and employee benefits $ 31,860 $ 41,059 $ 32,098 $ 31,459 $ 32,003 Occupancy and equipment expense 6,514 6,789 6,228 6,100 5,914 Professional and data processing fees 4,613 4,223 4,456 4,078 3,514 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs - - - - 207 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 1,945 2,115 1,721 1,927 1,374 Loan/lease expense 378 834 826 652 556 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate (30 ) 38 3 - (67 ) Advertising and marketing 1,483 1,641 1,429 1,735 1,237 Communication and data connectivity 401 449 478 471 665 Supplies 275 333 335 281 305 Bank service charges 568 761 605 621 605 Correspondent banking expense 305 300 232 221 210 Intangibles amortization 690 716 691 765 766 Payment card processing 646 836 733 542 545 Trust expense 425 413 432 337 214 Other 617 431 814 538 737 Total noninterest expense $ 50,690 $ 60,938 $ 51,081 $ 49,727 $ 48,785 Net income before income taxes $ 27,898 $ 37,328 $ 26,961 $ 32,392 $ 29,939 Federal and state income tax expense 1,172 4,473 1,840 3,967 2,782 Net income $ 26,726 $ 32,855 $ 25,121 $ 28,425 $ 27,157 Basic EPS $ 1.59 $ 1.96 $ 1.50 $ 1.70 $ 1.62 Diluted EPS $ 1.58 $ 1.95 $ 1.49 $ 1.69 $ 1.60 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,783,348 16,734,080 16,717,303 16,701,950 16,776,289 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,910,675 16,875,952 16,847,951 16,799,527 16,942,132





QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 16,807,056 16,749,254 16,731,646 16,713,853 16,713,775 Book value per common share (1) $ 53.99 $ 52.93 $ 49.51 $ 49.22 $ 47.95 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 44.93 $ 43.81 $ 40.33 $ 39.99 $ 38.71 Closing stock price $ 60.74 $ 58.39 $ 48.52 $ 41.03 $ 43.91 Market capitalization $ 1,020,861 $ 977,989 $ 811,819 $ 685,769 $ 733,902 Market price / book value 112.51 % 100.31 % 98.00 % 83.36 % 91.57 % Market price / tangible book value 135.18 % 133.29 % 120.30 % 102.59 % 113.43 % Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 6.75 $ 6.78 $ 6.65 $ 6.89 $ 6.06 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 9.00 x 8.61 x 7.30 x 5.96 x 7.24 x TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4) 8.94 % 8.75 % 8.05 % 8.28 % 8.21 % CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Beginning balance $ 886,596 $ 828,383 $ 822,689 $ 801,494 $ 772,724 Net income 26,726 32,855 25,121 28,425 27,157 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (5,373 ) 25,363 (19,415 ) (6,336 ) 9,325 Common stock cash dividends declared (1,008 ) (1,004 ) (1,003 ) (1,003 ) (1,010 ) Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program - - - (967 ) (7,719 ) Other (5) 401 999 991 1,076 1,017 Ending balance $ 907,342 $ 886,596 $ 828,383 $ 822,689 $ 801,494 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 14.30 % 14.29 % 14.48 % 14.64 % 14.64 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.50 % 10.27 % 10.30 % 10.34 % 10.23 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.33 % 10.03 % 9.92 % 10.06 % 9.73 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.91 % 9.67 % 9.68 % 9.70 % 9.57 % KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.25 % 1.53 % 1.21 % 1.44 % 1.37 % Return on average total equity (annualized) 11.83 % 15.35 % 11.95 % 13.97 % 13.67 % Net interest margin 2.82 % 2.90 % 2.89 % 2.93 % 3.18 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.25 % 3.32 % 3.31 % 3.29 % 3.52 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 62.15 % 58.90 % 62.41 % 58.01 % 59.02 % Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets 74.11 % 76.60 % 74.09 % 73.96 % 75.27 % Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits 93.63 % 100.41 % 97.42 % 92.09 % 93.04 % Effective tax rate 4.20 % 11.98 % 6.82 % 12.25 % 9.29 % Full-time equivalent employees (9) 986 996 987 1009 969 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 8,550,855 $ 8,535,732 $ 8,287,813 $ 7,924,597 $ 7,906,830 Loans/leases 6,598,614 6,483,572 6,476,512 6,219,980 6,165,115 Deposits 6,595,453 6,485,154 6,342,339 6,292,481 6,179,644 Total stockholders' equity 903,371 852,163 837,734 816,882 794,685 (1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (3) LTM : Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (9) The increase in full-time equivalent employees in the second quarter of 2023 and the subsequent decline in the third quarter of 2023 includes 19 summer interns.





QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 19,955 $ 269 5.42 % $ 18,644 $ 257 5.47 % $ 19,275 $ 234 4.93 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 91,557 1,200 5.27 % 72,439 986 5.40 % 73,584 821 4.53 % Investment securities - taxable 373,540 4,261 4.55 % 365,686 4,080 4.45 % 332,640 3,366 4.05 % Investment securities - nontaxable (1) 685,969 9,349 5.45 % 650,069 8,380 5.15 % 619,225 6,791 4.39 % Restricted investment securities 38,085 674 7.00 % 40,625 670 6.45 % 37,766 513 5.43 % Loans (1) 6,598,614 107,673 6.56 % 6,483,572 105,830 6.48 % 6,165,115 88,548 5.82 % Total earning assets (1) $ 7,807,720 $ 123,426 6.35 % $ 7,631,035 $ 120,203 6.26 % $ 7,247,605 $ 100,273 5.60 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,529,325 $ 39,072 3.47 % $ 4,465,279 $ 37,082 3.29 % $ 4,067,405 $ 23,776 2.37 % Time deposits 1,107,622 12,345 4.48 % 982,356 10,559 4.26 % 869,912 6,003 2.80 % Short-term borrowings 1,763 23 5.16 % 1,101 15 5.18 % 7,573 99 5.28 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 355,220 4,738 5.28 % 360,000 4,841 5.26 % 296,333 3,521 4.75 % Subordinated debentures 233,101 3,480 5.97 % 232,994 3,308 5.68 % 232,679 3,311 5.69 % Junior subordinated debentures 48,742 692 5.62 % 48,710 708 5.68 % 48,613 696 5.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,275,773 $ 60,350 3.86 % $ 6,090,440 $ 56,513 3.68 % $ 5,522,515 $ 37,406 2.74 % Net interest income (1) $ 63,076 $ 63,690 $ 62,867 Net interest margin (2) 2.82 % 2.90 % 3.18 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.25 % 3.32 % 3.52 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.24 % 3.29 % 3.47 % (1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.





QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES Beginning balance $ 87,200 $ 87,669 $ 85,797 $ 86,573 $ 87,706 Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS (3,377 ) 266 175 (2,277 ) (1,709 ) Credit loss expense 3,736 2,519 3,260 3,313 2,458 Loans/leases charged off (3,560 ) (3,354 ) (1,816 ) (1,947 ) (2,275 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 471 100 253 135 393 Ending balance $ 84,470 $ 87,200 $ 87,669 $ 85,797 $ 86,573 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 29,439 $ 32,753 $ 34,568 $ 26,062 $ 22,947 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 142 86 - 83 15 Total nonperforming loans/leases 29,581 32,839 34,568 26,145 22,962 Other real estate owned 784 1,347 120 - 61 Other repossessed assets 962 - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 31,327 $ 34,186 $ 34,688 $ 26,145 $ 23,023 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.36 % 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.32 % 0.29 % ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment 1.33 % 1.33 % 1.39 % 1.41 % 1.43 % ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases 285.55 % 265.54 % 253.61 % 328.16 % 377.03 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.03 % INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1) (2) Special mention $ 111,729 $ 125,308 $ 128,052 $ 117,761 $ 125,170 Substandard/Classified loans (3) 70,841 70,425 72,550 67,192 74,307 Doubtful/Classified loans (3) - - - - - Criticized loans (4) $ 182,570 $ 194,674 $ 200,602 $ 184,953 $ 199,477 Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases 1.07 % 1.08 % 1.10 % 1.05 % 1.20 % Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases 2.75 % 2.98 % 3.04 % 2.90 % 3.22 % (1) During the first quarter of 2024, the Company revised the risk rating scale used for credit quality monitoring. (2) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion. (3) Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11 (7 or 8 prior to January 1, 2024), regardless of performance. (4) Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11 (6, 7, or 8 prior to January 1, 2024), regardless of performance.





QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2024 2023 2023 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,618,727 $ 2,448,957 $ 2,548,473 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 350,801 345,682 317,497 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2,423,936 2,419,146 2,196,560 Community State Bank 1,445,230 1,426,202 1,286,227 Guaranty Bank 2,327,985 2,281,296 2,147,776 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,161,515 $ 1,878,375 $ 2,173,343 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,757,353 1,748,516 1,663,138 Community State Bank 1,187,926 1,169,921 1,086,531 Guaranty Bank 1,743,514 1,771,371 1,646,730 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,046,038 $ 1,983,679 $ 1,872,029 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 354,815 350,641 321,495 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,680,127 1,698,447 1,637,252 Community State Bank 1,113,070 1,099,262 994,454 Guaranty Bank 1,809,101 1,762,027 1,686,287 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 95 % 106 % 86 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 96 % 97 % 98 % Community State Bank 94 % 94 % 92 % Guaranty Bank 104 % 99 % 102 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 78 % 81 % 73 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 69 % 70 % 75 % Community State Bank 77 % 77 % 77 % Guaranty Bank 78 % 77 % 79 % ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.40 % 1.48 % 1.41 % m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 3.75 % 3.80 % 3.13 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1.34 % 1.39 % 1.50 % Community State Bank 1.12 % 1.23 % 1.38 % Guaranty Bank 1.15 % 1.18 % 1.29 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 0.79 % 0.67 % 1.23 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 3.09 % 3.78 % 3.07 % Community State Bank 1.25 % 1.11 % 1.49 % Guaranty Bank 0.88 % 1.41 % 1.02 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.31 % 3.41 % 3.44 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 3.77 % 3.84 % 4.03 % Community State Bank 3.75 % 3.74 % 3.99 % Guaranty Bank (3) 2.98 % 3.07 % 3.49 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $ - $ - $ (8 ) Community State Bank (1 ) (1 ) 71 Guaranty Bank 396 706 797 QCR Holdings, Inc. (4) (32 ) (32 ) (32 ) (1) Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements. (2) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate. (3) Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, 2.95% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. (4) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.





QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 907,342 $ 886,596 $ 828,383 $ 822,689 $ 801,494 Less: Intangible assets 152,158 152,848 153,564 154,255 154,467 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 755,184 $ 733,748 $ 674,819 $ 668,434 $ 647,027 Total assets (GAAP) $ 8,599,549 $ 8,538,894 $ 8,540,057 $ 8,226,673 $ 8,036,904 Less: Intangible assets 152,158 152,848 153,564 154,255 154,467 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 8,447,391 $ 8,386,046 $ 8,386,493 $ 8,072,418 $ 7,882,437 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 8.94 % 8.75 % 8.05 % 8.28 % 8.21 % (1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



