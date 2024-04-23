QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $26.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2024

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net income of $26.7 million, or $1.58 per diluted share
  • Capital Markets Revenue of $16.5 million
  • Annualized core deposit growth, excluding brokered deposits, of 20.3%
  • Increase in tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share of $1.12, or 10.2% annualized
  • TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) improved by 19 basis points to 8.94%

MOLINE, Ill., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced quarterly net income of $26.7 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.58 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $32.9 million and diluted EPS of $1.95 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2024 were $26.9 million and $1.59, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2023, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $33.3 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.97. For the first quarter of 2023, net income and diluted EPS were $27.2 million and $1.60, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $28.0 million and $1.65, respectively.

 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31,December 31,March 31,
$ in millions (except per share data)202420232023
Net Income$26.7 $32.9 $27.2
Diluted EPS$1.58 $1.95 $1.60
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)*$26.9 $33.3 $28.0
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)*$1.59 $1.97 $1.65
         

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these adjusted measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We delivered strong first quarter results, highlighted by significant fee income and continued growth in both our core deposit and loan balances,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we continued to benefit from well-managed expenses, improved upon our already excellent asset quality and further strengthened our capital levels.”

“Our bankers grew core deposits significantly during the quarter, adding to our strong and diversified deposit franchise. As a result, our ratio of loans held for investment to deposits improved to 93.6%,” added Mr. Helling.

Net Interest Income of $54.7 million

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $54.7 million, a decrease of $1.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. Several non-client factors drove this decrease, including the maturity of $125 million of interest rates caps on the Company’s indexed deposits and the conversion of $65 million of subordinated debt to a higher floating rate, which contributed a combined $1.3 million of additional interest expense. In addition, loan discount accretion decreased by $310 thousand and there was one less day in the quarter which had an impact of approximately $600 thousand decrease in net interest income. However, the Company’s net interest income driven by core activity saw growth of approximately $1.2 million during the first quarter, led by continued expansion in loan and investment yields.

In the first quarter of 2024, net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.82% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.25%, down from 2.90% and 3.32% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.24%, was also down 5 basis points from 3.29% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“Our adjusted NIM, on a tax equivalent yield basis, declined by 5 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023 to 3.24% and was at the low end of our guidance range,” said Todd A. Gipple, President and Chief Financial Officer. “The decrease resulted primarily from non-client factors which collectively contributed to 7 basis points of NIM dilution. However, we were able to partially offset this non-client impact with core NIM expansion of 2 basis points. Notably, our core NIM expansion was less than expected due to additional shifts in our deposit composition. Looking ahead, considering the forward yield curve and assuming a static funding mix, we anticipate that the expansion in loan and investment yields will generally offset any further increase in our funding costs.”

Strong Noninterest Income Including $16.5 Million of Capital Markets Revenue

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $26.9 million, down from the record results of $47.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company generated $16.5 million of capital markets revenue in the quarter, as compared to the record $37.0 million in the prior quarter. Wealth management revenue was $4.3 million for the quarter, up 16% on an annualized basis from $4.1 million in the prior quarter.

“Our capital markets revenue was $16.5 million in the first quarter as our LIHTC lending and revenue from swap fees continues to benefit from the strong demand for affordable housing,” added Mr. Gipple. “Our LIHTC lending and capital markets revenue pipelines remain healthy.”

Well-Controlled Noninterest Expenses of $50.7 Million

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $50.7 million, compared to $60.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $48.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The linked-quarter decrease was primarily due to lower incentive-based compensation related to our record fourth quarter and full year performance.

Exceptional Core Deposit Growth and Increased Liquidity

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company’s core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased by $316.2 million, or 20.3% on an annualized basis, to $6.5 billion from $6.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. “The exceptional deposit growth experienced in the first quarter reflects our commitment to expanding our market share with existing clients and establishing new relationships within the communities we serve,” added Mr. Helling.

Total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits remain very low at 20% of total deposits as of the end of the first quarter 2024, as compared to 18% as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company increased its liquidity and maintained approximately $3.2 billion of available liquidity sources as of March 31, 2024, which includes $1.3 billion of immediately available liquidity.

Continued Strong Loan Growth

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company’s total loans and leases grew $104.9 million to $6.6 billion, or 6.4% on an annualized basis. During the quarter, the Company designated $275 million of low-income housing tax credit loans as loans held for sale in anticipation of the Company’s next loan securitization.

“Our ongoing strong performance validates our differentiated relationship-based community banking model as well as the underlying economic resiliency across our markets,” added Mr. Helling. “Given our current pipeline and the continued strength of our markets, we are maintaining our loan growth target for the full year 2024 of 8% to 10%, prior to the loan securitizations that we have planned for the year.”

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $31.3 million at the end of the first quarter, an 8.5% reduction from $34.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The ratio of NPAs to total assets also improved to 0.36% on March 31, 2024, compared to 0.40% on December 31, 2023. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on March 31, 2024 improved to 2.75% and 1.07%, respectively, as compared to 2.99% and 1.08%, respectively as of December 31, 2023.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $3.0 million during the quarter and the allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was static quarter over quarter at 1.33%.

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of March 31, 2024, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.30%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.91% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (“TCE”) (non-GAAP) was 8.94%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.29%, 9.67% and 8.75% as of December 31, 2023. The Company remains focused on growing capital and targeting TCE (non-GAAP) in the top quartile of the Company’s peer group.

The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by $1.12, or 10.2% annualized, during the fourth quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) decreased $5.4 million during the quarter primarily due to a decrease in the value of the Company’s available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from the change in long-term interest rates. However, the combination of strong earnings and a modest dividend contributed to the improvement in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).

About Us
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
      
 As of
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
  2024  2023  2023  2023  2023 
      
 (dollars in thousands)
      
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET     
      
Cash and due from banks$80,988 $97,123 $104,265 $84,084 $64,295 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 77,020  140,369  80,650  175,012  253,997 
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses 1,031,861  1,005,528  896,394  882,888  877,446 
Loans receivable held for sale (1) 275,344  2,594  278,893  295,057  140,633 
Loans/leases receivable held for investment 6,372,992  6,540,822  6,327,414  6,084,263  6,049,389 
Allowance for credit losses (84,470) (87,200) (87,669) (85,797) (86,573)
Intangibles 13,131  13,821  14,537  15,228  15,993 
Goodwill 139,027  139,027  139,027  139,027  138,474 
Derivatives 183,888  188,978  291,295  170,294  130,350 
Other assets 509,768  497,832  495,251  466,617  452,900 
Total assets$ 8,599,549 $ 8,538,894 $ 8,540,057 $ 8,226,673 $ 8,036,904 
      
Total deposits$6,806,775 $6,514,005 $6,494,852 $6,606,720 $6,501,663 
Total borrowings 489,633  718,295  712,126  418,368  417,480 
Derivatives 211,677  214,098  320,220  195,841  150,401 
Other liabilities 184,122  205,900  184,476  183,055  165,866 
Total stockholders' equity 907,342  886,596  828,383  822,689  801,494 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$ 8,599,549 $ 8,538,894 $ 8,540,057 $ 8,226,673 $ 8,036,904 
      
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO     
Loan/lease mix: (2)     
Commercial and industrial - revolving$326,129 $325,243 $299,588 $304,617 $307,612 
Commercial and industrial - other 1,374,333  1,390,068  1,381,967  1,308,853  1,322,384 
Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC 96,276  91,710  105,601  93,700  97,947 
Total commercial and industrial 1,796,738  1,807,021  1,787,156  1,707,170  1,727,943 
Commercial real estate, owner occupied 621,069  607,365  610,618  609,717  616,922 
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 1,055,089  1,008,892  955,552  963,814  982,716 
Construction and land development 410,918  477,424  472,695  437,682  448,261 
Construction and land development - LIHTC 738,609  943,101  921,359  870,084  759,924 
Multi-family 296,245  284,721  282,541  280,418  229,370 
Multi-family - LIHTC 1,007,321  711,422  874,439  820,376  740,500 
Direct financing leases 28,089  31,164  34,401  32,937  35,373 
1-4 family real estate 563,358  544,971  539,931  535,405  532,491 
Consumer 130,900  127,335  127,615  121,717  116,522 
Total loans/leases$6,648,336 $6,543,416 $6,606,307 $6,379,320 $6,190,022 
Less allowance for credit losses 84,470  87,200  87,669  85,797  86,573 
Net loans/leases$ 6,563,866 $ 6,456,216 $ 6,518,638 $ 6,293,523 $ 6,103,449 
      
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO     
Securities mix:     
U.S. government sponsored agency securities$14,442 $14,973 $16,002 $18,942 $19,320 
Municipal securities 884,469  853,645  764,017  743,608  731,689 
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 56,071  59,196  57,946  60,958  63,104 
Asset backed securities 14,285  15,423  16,326  17,393  17,967 
Other securities 40,539  41,115  43,272  43,156  46,535 
Trading securities 22,258  22,368  -  -  - 
Total securities (3)$1,032,064 $1,006,720 $897,563 $884,057 $878,615 
Less allowance for credit losses 203  1,192  1,169  1,169  1,169 
Net securities$ 1,031,861 $ 1,005,528 $ 896,394 $ 882,888 $ 877,446 
      
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS     
Deposit mix:     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$955,167 $1,038,689 $1,027,791 $1,101,605 $1,189,858 
Interest-bearing demand deposits 4,714,555  4,338,390  4,416,725  4,374,847  4,033,193 
Time deposits 875,491  851,950  788,692  765,801  679,946 
Brokered deposits 261,562  284,976  261,644  364,467  598,666 
Total deposits$ 6,806,775 $ 6,514,005 $ 6,494,852 $ 6,606,720 $ 6,501,663 
      
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS     
Borrowings mix:     
Term FHLB advances$135,000 $135,000 $135,000 $135,000 $135,000 
Overnight FHLB advances 70,000  300,000  295,000  -  - 
Other short-term borrowings 2,700  1,500  470  1,850  1,100 
Subordinated notes 233,170  233,064  232,958  232,852  232,746 
Junior subordinated debentures 48,763  48,731  48,698  48,666  48,634 
Total borrowings$ 489,633 $ 718,295 $ 712,126 $ 418,368 $ 417,480 
      
(1) Loans with a fair value of $274.8 million, $278.0 million, $291.0 million and $139.2 million have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at March 31, 2024, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 respectively.
(2) Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $1.9 billion at March 31, 2024.
(3) As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company in 2023.
      


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
      
 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
  2024  2023  2023  2023 2023 
      
 (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
INCOME STATEMENT     
Interest income$115,049 $112,248 $108,568 $98,377$94,217 
Interest expense 60,350  56,512  53,313  45,172 37,407 
Net interest income 54,699  55,736  55,255  53,205 56,810 
Provision for credit losses 2,969  5,199  3,806  3,606 3,928 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses$ 51,730 $ 50,537 $ 51,449 $ 49,599$ 52,882 
      
      
Trust fees$3,199 $3,084 $2,863 $2,844$2,906 
Investment advisory and management fees 1,101  1,052  947  986 879 
Deposit service fees 2,022  2,008  2,107  2,034 2,028 
Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net 382  323  476  500 312 
Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net 24  24  -  - 30 
Capital markets revenue 16,457  36,956  15,596  22,490 17,023 
Securities gains (losses), net -  -  -  12 (463)
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 868  832  1,807  838 707 
Debit card fees 1,466  1,561  1,584  1,589 1,466 
Correspondent banking fees 512  465  450  356 391 
Loan related fee income 836  845  800  770 651 
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives (163) (582) (336) 83 (427)
Other 154  1,161  299  18 339 
Total noninterest income$ 26,858 $ 47,729 $ 26,593 $ 32,520$ 25,842 
      
      
Salaries and employee benefits$31,860 $41,059 $32,098 $31,459$32,003 
Occupancy and equipment expense 6,514  6,789  6,228  6,100 5,914 
Professional and data processing fees 4,613  4,223  4,456  4,078 3,514 
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs -  -  -  - 207 
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 1,945  2,115  1,721  1,927 1,374 
Loan/lease expense 378  834  826  652 556 
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate (30) 38  3  - (67)
Advertising and marketing 1,483  1,641  1,429  1,735 1,237 
Communication and data connectivity 401  449  478  471 665 
Supplies 275  333  335  281 305 
Bank service charges 568  761  605  621 605 
Correspondent banking expense 305  300  232  221 210 
Intangibles amortization 690  716  691  765 766 
Payment card processing 646  836  733  542 545 
Trust expense 425  413  432  337 214 
Other 617  431  814  538 737 
Total noninterest expense$ 50,690 $ 60,938 $ 51,081 $ 49,727$ 48,785 
      
Net income before income taxes$ 27,898 $ 37,328 $ 26,961 $ 32,392$ 29,939 
Federal and state income tax expense 1,172  4,473  1,840  3,967 2,782 
Net income$ 26,726 $ 32,855 $ 25,121 $ 28,425$ 27,157 
      
Basic EPS$1.59 $1.96 $1.50 $1.70$1.62 
Diluted EPS$1.58 $1.95 $1.49 $1.69$1.60 
      
      
Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,783,348  16,734,080  16,717,303  16,701,950 16,776,289 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,910,675  16,875,952  16,847,951  16,799,527 16,942,132 
      


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
      
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
  2024  2023  2023  2023  2023 
      
 (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
COMMON SHARE DATA     
Common shares outstanding 16,807,056  16,749,254  16,731,646  16,713,853  16,713,775 
Book value per common share (1)$53.99 $52.93 $49.51 $49.22 $47.95 
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2)$44.93 $43.81 $40.33 $39.99 $38.71 
Closing stock price$60.74 $58.39 $48.52 $41.03 $43.91 
Market capitalization$1,020,861 $977,989 $811,819 $685,769 $733,902 
Market price / book value 112.51% 100.31% 98.00% 83.36% 91.57%
Market price / tangible book value 135.18% 133.29% 120.30% 102.59% 113.43%
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3)$6.75 $6.78 $6.65 $6.89 $6.06 
Price earnings ratio LTM (3)9.00 x8.61 x7.30 x5.96 x7.24 x
TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4) 8.94% 8.75% 8.05% 8.28% 8.21%
      
      
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 
Beginning balance$886,596 $828,383 $822,689 $801,494 $772,724 
Net income 26,726  32,855  25,121  28,425  27,157 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (5,373) 25,363  (19,415) (6,336) 9,325 
Common stock cash dividends declared (1,008) (1,004) (1,003) (1,003) (1,010)
Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program -  -  -  (967) (7,719)
Other (5) 401  999  991  1,076  1,017 
Ending balance$ 907,342 $ 886,596 $ 828,383 $ 822,689 $ 801,494 
      
      
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):     
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.30% 14.29% 14.48% 14.64% 14.64%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.50% 10.27% 10.30% 10.34% 10.23%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.33% 10.03% 9.92% 10.06% 9.73%
Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.91% 9.67% 9.68% 9.70% 9.57%
      
      
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS      
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.25% 1.53% 1.21% 1.44% 1.37%
Return on average total equity (annualized) 11.83% 15.35% 11.95% 13.97% 13.67%
Net interest margin 2.82% 2.90% 2.89% 2.93% 3.18%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.25% 3.32% 3.31% 3.29% 3.52%
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 62.15% 58.90% 62.41% 58.01% 59.02%
Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets 74.11% 76.60% 74.09% 73.96% 75.27%
Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits 93.63% 100.41% 97.42% 92.09% 93.04%
Effective tax rate 4.20% 11.98% 6.82% 12.25% 9.29%
Full-time equivalent employees (9) 986  996  987  1009  969 
      
      
AVERAGE BALANCES      
Assets$8,550,855 $8,535,732 $8,287,813 $7,924,597 $7,906,830 
Loans/leases 6,598,614  6,483,572  6,476,512  6,219,980  6,165,115 
Deposits 6,595,453  6,485,154  6,342,339  6,292,481  6,179,644 
Total stockholders' equity 903,371  852,163  837,734  816,882  794,685 
      
(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).    
(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(3) LTM : Last twelve months.     
(4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. 
(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.
(7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.   
(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.     
(9) The increase in full-time equivalent employees in the second quarter of 2023 and the subsequent decline in the third quarter of 2023 includes 19 summer interns.
      


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
            
            
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN            
            
 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023
 Average BalanceInterest Earned or PaidAverage Yield or Cost Average BalanceInterest Earned or PaidAverage Yield or Cost Average BalanceInterest Earned or PaidAverage Yield or Cost
            
 (dollars in thousands)
            
Fed funds sold$19,955$2695.42% $18,644$2575.47% $19,275$2344.93%
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 91,557 1,2005.27%  72,439 9865.40%  73,584 8214.53%
Investment securities - taxable 373,540 4,2614.55%  365,686 4,0804.45%  332,640 3,3664.05%
Investment securities - nontaxable (1) 685,969 9,3495.45%  650,069 8,3805.15%  619,225 6,7914.39%
Restricted investment securities 38,085 6747.00%  40,625 6706.45%  37,766 5135.43%
Loans (1) 6,598,614 107,6736.56%  6,483,572 105,8306.48%  6,165,115 88,5485.82%
Total earning assets (1)$7,807,720$123,4266.35% $7,631,035$120,2036.26% $7,247,605$100,2735.60%
            
Interest-bearing deposits$4,529,325$39,0723.47% $4,465,279$37,0823.29% $4,067,405$23,7762.37%
Time deposits 1,107,622 12,3454.48%  982,356 10,5594.26%  869,912 6,0032.80%
Short-term borrowings 1,763 235.16%  1,101 155.18%  7,573 995.28%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 355,220 4,7385.28%  360,000 4,8415.26%  296,333 3,5214.75%
Subordinated debentures 233,101 3,4805.97%  232,994 3,3085.68%  232,679 3,3115.69%
Junior subordinated debentures 48,742 6925.62%  48,710 7085.68%  48,613 6965.72%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$6,275,773$60,3503.86% $6,090,440$56,5133.68% $5,522,515$37,4062.74%
            
Net interest income (1) $63,076   $63,690   $62,867 
Net interest margin (2)  2.82%   2.90%   3.18%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)  3.25%   3.32%   3.52%
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)  3.24%   3.29%   3.47%
            
(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.
(3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
      
      
 As of
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
  2024  2023  2023  2023  2023 
      
 (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES     
Beginning balance$87,200 $87,669 $85,797 $86,573 $87,706 
Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS (3,377) 266  175  (2,277) (1,709)
Credit loss expense 3,736  2,519  3,260  3,313  2,458 
Loans/leases charged off (3,560) (3,354) (1,816) (1,947) (2,275)
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 471  100  253  135  393 
Ending balance$ 84,470 $ 87,200 $ 87,669 $ 85,797 $ 86,573 
      
      
NONPERFORMING ASSETS      
Nonaccrual loans/leases$29,439 $32,753 $34,568 $26,062 $22,947 
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 142  86  -  83  15 
Total nonperforming loans/leases 29,581  32,839  34,568  26,145  22,962 
Other real estate owned 784  1,347  120  -  61 
Other repossessed assets 962  -  -  -  - 
Total nonperforming assets$ 31,327 $ 34,186 $ 34,688 $ 26,145 $ 23,023 
      
      
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS     
Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.36% 0.40% 0.41% 0.32% 0.29%
ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment 1.33% 1.33% 1.39% 1.41% 1.43%
ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases 285.55% 265.54% 253.61% 328.16% 377.03%
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.05% 0.05% 0.02% 0.03% 0.03%
      
      
      
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1) (2)     
Special mention$111,729 $125,308 $128,052 $117,761 $125,170 
Substandard/Classified loans (3) 70,841  70,425  72,550  67,192  74,307 
Doubtful/Classified loans (3) -  -  -  -  - 
Criticized loans (4)$182,570 $194,674 $200,602 $184,953 $199,477 
      
Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases 1.07% 1.08% 1.10% 1.05% 1.20%
Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases 2.75% 2.98% 3.04% 2.90% 3.22%
      
(1) During the first quarter of 2024, the Company revised the risk rating scale used for credit quality monitoring.
(2) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion.
(3) Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11 (7 or 8 prior to January 1, 2024), regardless of performance.
(4) Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11 (6, 7, or 8 prior to January 1, 2024), regardless of performance.
      


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
       
       
  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31,  December 31, March 31,
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES  2024   2023   2023 
  (dollars in thousands)
       
TOTAL ASSETS      
Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $2,618,727  $2,448,957  $2,548,473 
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  350,801   345,682   317,497 
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  2,423,936   2,419,146   2,196,560 
Community State Bank  1,445,230   1,426,202   1,286,227 
Guaranty Bank  2,327,985   2,281,296   2,147,776 
       
TOTAL DEPOSITS      
Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $2,161,515  $1,878,375  $2,173,343 
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1,757,353   1,748,516   1,663,138 
Community State Bank  1,187,926   1,169,921   1,086,531 
Guaranty Bank  1,743,514   1,771,371   1,646,730 
       
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES      
Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $2,046,038  $1,983,679  $1,872,029 
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  354,815   350,641   321,495 
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1,680,127   1,698,447   1,637,252 
Community State Bank  1,113,070   1,099,262   994,454 
Guaranty Bank  1,809,101   1,762,027   1,686,287 
       
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS      
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  95%  106%  86%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  96%  97%  98%
Community State Bank  94%  94%  92%
Guaranty Bank  104%  99%  102%
       
       
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS      
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  78%  81%  73%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  69%  70%  75%
Community State Bank  77%  77%  77%
Guaranty Bank  78%  77%  79%
       
ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES      
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  1.40%  1.48%  1.41%
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  3.75%  3.80%  3.13%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1.34%  1.39%  1.50%
Community State Bank  1.12%  1.23%  1.38%
Guaranty Bank  1.15%  1.18%  1.29%
       
RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS       
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  0.79%  0.67%  1.23%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  3.09%  3.78%  3.07%
Community State Bank  1.25%  1.11%  1.49%
Guaranty Bank  0.88%  1.41%  1.02%
       
NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2)      
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  3.31%  3.41%  3.44%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  3.77%  3.84%  4.03%
Community State Bank  3.75%  3.74%  3.99%
Guaranty Bank (3)  2.98%  3.07%  3.49%
       
ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET    
INTEREST MARGIN, NET      
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $-  $-  $(8)
Community State Bank  (1)  (1)  71 
Guaranty Bank  396   706   797 
QCR Holdings, Inc. (4)  (32)  (32)  (32)
       
(1) Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.
(2) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
(3) Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, 2.95% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
(4) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.
       


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  As of
  March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS  2024   2023   2023   2023   2023 
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)          
           
Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $907,342  $886,596  $828,383  $822,689  $801,494 
Less: Intangible assets  152,158   152,848   153,564   154,255   154,467 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $755,184  $733,748  $674,819  $668,434  $647,027 
           
Total assets (GAAP) $8,599,549  $8,538,894  $8,540,057  $8,226,673  $8,036,904 
Less: Intangible assets  152,158   152,848   153,564   154,255   154,467 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $8,447,391  $8,386,046  $8,386,493  $8,072,418  $7,882,437 
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 8.94%  8.75%  8.05%  8.28%  8.21%
           
(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
           


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)  2024   2023   2023   2023   2023 
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
Net income (GAAP) $26,726  $32,855  $25,121  $28,425  $27,157 
           
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):          
Income:          
Securities gains (losses), net  -   -   -   9   (366)
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives, net  (129)  (460)  (265)  66   (337)
Total non-core income (non-GAAP) $(129) $(460) $(265) $75  $(703)
           
Expense:          
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs  -   -   -   -   164 
Total non-core expense (non-GAAP) $-  $-  $-  $-  $164 
           
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 26,855  $ 33,315  $ 25,386  $ 28,350  $ 28,024 
           
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)          
           
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $26,855  $33,315  $25,386  $28,350  $28,024 
           
Weighted average common shares outstanding  16,783,348   16,734,080   16,717,303   16,701,950   16,776,289 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  16,910,675   16,875,952   16,847,951   16,799,527   16,942,132 
           
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):          
Basic $ 1.60  $ 1.99  $ 1.52  $ 1.70  $ 1.67 
Diluted $ 1.59  $ 1.97  $ 1.51  $ 1.69  $ 1.65 
           
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)          
           
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $26,855  $33,315  $25,386  $28,350  $28,024 
           
Average Assets $8,550,855  $8,535,732  $8,287,813  $7,924,597  $7,906,830 
           
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)  1.26%  1.56%  1.23%  1.43%  1.42%
Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)  11.89%  15.64%  12.12%  13.88%  14.11%
           
NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (3)          
           
Net interest income (GAAP) $54,699  $55,736  $55,255  $53,205  $56,810 
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (4)  8,377   7,954   7,771   6,542   6,057 
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $63,076  $63,690  $63,026  $59,747  $62,867 
Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion  363   673   539   134   828 
Adjusted net interest income $62,713  $63,017  $62,487  $59,613  $62,039 
           
Average earning assets $7,807,720  $7,631,035  $7,573,785  $7,283,286  $7,247,605 
           
Net interest margin (GAAP)  2.82%  2.90%  2.89%  2.93%  3.18%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)  3.25%  3.32%  3.31%  3.29%  3.52%
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)  3.24%  3.29%  3.28%  3.28%  3.47%
           
EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)          
           
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $50,690  $60,938  $51,081  $49,727  $48,785 
           
Net interest income (GAAP) $54,699  $55,736  $55,255  $53,205  $56,810 
Noninterest income (GAAP)  26,858   47,729   26,593   32,520   25,842 
Total income $81,557  $103,465  $81,848  $85,725  $82,652 
           
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)  62.15%  58.90%  62.41%  58.01%  59.02%
           
(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.
(2) Non-core or nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21%.      
(3) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.  
(4) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.
(5) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
           