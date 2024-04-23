RabbitPad coming to Bitmart!

Berlin-Germany, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designed specifically for the Solana network, RabbitPad is the safest decentralized launchpad and staking ecosystem available. This cutting-edge platform aims to streamline the construction and implementation of smart contracts, secure token staking, and project launches.





RabbitPad provides an extensive feature set. Token creation, an intuitive interface, automated smart contract deployment, node deployment, trading bot and seamless interoperability with other decentralized applications (dApps). Notably, it ensures the security of staked tokens through a transparent and reliable staking mechanism.



The $RABBIT token is the central component of RabbitPad, the platform's native utility. It functions as a governance token, enables staking, grants access to platform features, and serves as a payment token for transaction fees.



RabbitPad aims to develop into a whole DeFi ecosystem on the Solana network. RabbitPad is positioned as a possible leader in the field of launching and staking tokens on Solana due to the team's steadfast dedication to openness, community involvement, and innovation.



Currently, there are a lot of Launchpads inside the Cryptocurrency market. For that, we are building RabbitPad, to become "not another Launchpad". The goal of our platform is to become a fully functioned ecosystem that connects blockchain startups and investors to give everyone easy access to approach Solana Ecosystem. Furthermore, RabbitPad will act as a kickstart to give projects every means they need to succeed, including a launching platform, incubating support, and infrastructure support.



Below are the products that RabbitPad has to offer:

RabbitPad - Crowdfunding platform with support for Multi-chain IDO and guaranteed allocation for holders.

RabbitSwap - Multichain DEX

Rabbit Wallet - Multichain Mobile Wallet

Rabbit Staking - Stake $RABBIT To Get High APR

Rabbit Revenue Share - Hold $RABBIT To Get Reward By Revenue Share Everyday



All of these products are built natively on Solana and will be "bridged" to different chains such as BSC, Ethereum or Near in the future.



RabbitPad Features

RabbitPad takes pride in offering a distinctive array of features that distinguish us in the competitive landscape of DeFi launchpads and incubators.



Staking and Farming Portal: Holders of the $RABBIT token can leverage our dedicated staking portal to stake their tokens and reap rewards, enhanced by a multiplier favoring long-term commitments.



Community-Driven Governance: At the core of our philosophy is the belief in community-driven governance. The RabbitPad platform is meticulously crafted to embody this principle.



Innovative Revenue Sharing Model: RabbitPad introduces a pioneering revenue-sharing model exclusively tailored for $RABBIT token holders. This groundbreaking approach establishes a mutually beneficial relationship among project owners, investors, and the platform. $RABBIT holders actively participate in the revenue-sharing mechanism, gaining a direct stake in the triumph of projects launched on RabbitPad.



Expert Advice: Recognizing the vital role of supporting project founders from ideation to launch and beyond, our platform provides expert mentorship and resources. This ensures that projects undergo thorough vetting for legitimacy, viability, and long-term sustainability.



RabbitPad Trading Bot: RabbitPad Bot is an application on telegram which is a software designed to be able to communicate directly with the exchange. RabbitPad Bot can make buying and selling transactions on your behalf based on what has been set up.



Rabbit Wallet: Most of the cross-chain solutions at the moment is hard to use, especially if you are investing in multiple projects on different chains. To solve this, we created Rabbit Wallet as an all-in-one mobile chain agnostic wallet. To us, Multichain is the future. With SolWallet, we are building an effective cross-chain infrastructure.



