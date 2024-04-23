Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

BEDMINSTER, NJ, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) (the “Company”) announces its first quarter 2024 financial results.



The Company recorded total revenue of $53.1 million, net income of $8.6 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.48 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to revenue of $62.0 million, net income of $18.4 million and diluted EPS of $1.01 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The Company’s return on average assets was 0.54%, return on average equity was 5.94%, and return on average tangible equity was 6.45% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The net interest margin declined to 2.20% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 2.29% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and 2.88% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

During the first quarter of 2024, deposits grew $202.6 million to $5.48 billion, loans decreased $73.7 million to $5.36 billion and overnight borrowings were reduced by $284.3 million. The Company’s liquidity position remains stable as balance sheet liquidity, as a percentage of total assets, increased to 12.1% or $776.8 million. The Company also had $2.9 billion of external borrowing capacity available, which, when combined with on balance sheet liquidity, provides us with 303% coverage of our uninsured deposits.

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO said, “The first quarter continued to present headwinds for our organization with margin compression and credit quality our primary areas of concern. As we work through this challenging economic environment, we continue to thoroughly analyze our loan portfolio for areas of potential stress. We are fortunate to be able to rely on a consistent stream of fee revenue in this difficult interest rate environment led by Wealth Management fees and other noninterest income which represented 35% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2024."

Mr. Kennedy also noted, “Despite the economic challenges facing the financial services industry, we are moving forward with our expansion into New York City. We recently announced that we have successfully recruited and hired over 10 commercial private banking teams to work alongside the existing New York City teams hired during 2023. These new teams will be led by Andrew Corrado, who is a seasoned leader with more than 35 years of experience in this space. We believe that this ongoing strategic expansion will enhance our liquidity, enable us to diversify our balance sheet, improve profitability and provide favorable operating leverage in the years to come."

The following are select highlights for the period ended March 31, 2024:

Wealth Management:

Gross new business inflows for Q1 2024 totaled $236 million ($138 million managed).

AUM/AUA in our Wealth Management Division totaled $11.5 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $10.9 billion at December 31, 2023, which represents an increase of 6% on a linked quarter basis.

Wealth Management fee income was $14.4 million in Q1 2024, which amounted to 27% of total revenue for the quarter.





Commercial Banking and Balance Sheet Management:

Total deposits grew by $202.6 million to $5.48 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $5.27 billion at December 31, 2023.

Borrowings decreased $284.3 million to $119.5 million at March 31, 2024 from $403.8 million at December 31, 2023.

Total loans declined $73.7 million to $5.36 billion for March 31, 2024 from $5.44 billion at December 31, 2023.

Commercial and industrial lending (“C&I”) loan/lease balances represent 42% of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2024.

Fee income on unused commercial lines of credit totaled $827,000 for Q1 2024.

The net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.20% in Q1 2024, a decrease from 2.29% at Q4 2023 and 2.88% at Q1 2023.

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits amounted to 17% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024.

Core deposits (which includes noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand, savings and money market accounts) totaled 88% of total deposits at March 31, 2024.

Capital Management:

Tangible book value per share remained relatively flat at $30.21 per share at March 31, 2024 compared to $30.31 at December 31, 2023.

During the first quarter, the Company repurchased 100,000 shares of Company stock at a cost of $2.4 million. For the full year 2023, the Company repurchased 455,341 shares at a cost of $12.5 million.

At March 31, 2024, the Tier 1 Leverage Ratio stood at 11.02% for Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the "Bank") and 9.36% for the Company. The Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (to Risk-Weighted Assets) was 13.86% for the Bank and 11.76% for the Company at March 31, 2024. These ratios remain significantly above well capitalized standards, as capital continues to benefit from net income generation.





SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT DETAILS:

The following tables summarize specified financial details for the periods shown.

March 2024 Quarter Compared to Prior Year Quarter

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 (Decrease) Net interest income $ 34.38 $ 43.98 $ (9.60 ) (22 )% Wealth management fee income 14.41 13.76 0.65 5 Capital markets activity 1.27 0.97 0.30 31 Other income (a) 3.02 3.33 (0.31 ) (9 ) Total other income 18.70 18.06 0.64 4 Total Revenue 53.08 62.04 (8.96 ) (14 )% Operating expenses (b) 40.04 35.57 4.47 13 Pretax income before provision for credit losses 13.04 26.47 (13.43 ) (51 ) Provision for credit losses 0.63 1.51 (0.88 ) (58 ) Pretax income 12.41 24.96 (12.55 ) (50 ) Income tax expense 3.78 6.60 (2.82 ) (43 ) Net income $ 8.63 $ 18.36 $ (9.73 ) (53 )% Diluted EPS $ 0.48 $ 1.01 $ (0.53 ) (52 )% Return on average assets annualized 0.54 % 1.16 % (0.62 ) Return on average equity annualized 5.94 % 13.50 % (7.56 )

(a) Other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 included a negative fair value adjustment on a CRA equity security of $111,000 and $181,000 of income from life insurance proceeds. Other income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 included a positive fair value adjustment on a CRA equity security of $209,000.

(b) The quarter ended March 31, 2023 included one-time charges totaling $300,000 related to the retirement of certain employees and $175,000 of expense associated with three retail branch closures.

March 2024 Quarter Compared to Linked Quarter



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 (Decrease) Net interest income $ 34.38 $ 36.68 $ (2.30 ) (6 )% Wealth management fee income 14.41 13.76 0.65 5 Capital markets activity 1.27 0.30 0.97 323 Other income (a) 3.02 3.53 (0.51 ) (14 ) Total other income 18.70 17.59 1.11 6 Total Revenue 53.08 54.27 (1.19 ) (2 )% Operating expenses 40.04 37.62 2.42 6 Pretax income before provision for credit losses 13.04 16.65 (3.61 ) (22 ) Provision for credit losses 0.63 5.03 (4.40 ) (87 ) Pretax income 12.41 11.62 0.79 7 Income tax expense 3.78 3.02 0.76 25 Net income $ 8.63 $ 8.60 $ 0.03 0 % Diluted EPS $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ - 0 % Return on average assets annualized 0.54 % 0.53 % 0.01 Return on average equity annualized 5.94 % 6.13 % (0.19 )

(a) Other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 included a negative fair value adjustment on a CRA equity security of $111,000 and $181,000 of income from life insurance proceeds. Other income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 included a positive fair value adjustment on a CRA equity security of $585,000.

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DETAILS :

Wealth Management

AUM/AUA in the Bank’s Wealth Management Division were $11.5 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $10.9 billion at December 31, 2023. For the March 2024 quarter, the Wealth Management Team generated $14.4 million in fee income, compared to $13.8 million for the December 31, 2023 quarter and $13.8 million for the March 2023 quarter. The equity markets improved during Q1 2024, contributing to the increase in AUM/AUA along with gross new business inflows of $236 million.

John Babcock, President of the Bank's Wealth Management Division, noted, “2024 included total new accounts and client additions of $236 million ($138 million managed). As we look forward into 2024, our new business pipeline is healthy, and we remain focused on delivering excellent service and advice to our clients. Our highly skilled wealth management professionals, our fiduciary powers and expertise, our financial planning capabilities combined with our high-touch client service model distinguishes us in our market and continues to drive our growth and success.”

Loans / Commercial Banking

Total loans declined $73.7 million, or 1%, to $5.36 billion at March 31, 2024 when compared to the previous linked quarter. Total C&I loans and leases at March 31, 2024 were $2.24 billion or 42% of the total loan portfolio.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “As previously mentioned, we have tightened our underwriting guidelines due to economic uncertainty. Originations have also slowed due to the rate environment. As a result, our outstanding loan balances declined during Q1 2024. We are proud to have built a leading middle market commercial banking franchise, as evidenced by our C&I Portfolio, Treasury Management services, Corporate Advisory and SBA businesses. We believe these business lines fit perfectly with our private banking business model and will generate solid production going forward.”

Net Interest Income (NII)/Net Interest Margin (NIM)

The Company’s NII of $34.4 million and NIM of 2.20% for Q1 2024 decreased $2.3 million and 9 basis point from NII of $36.7 million and NIM of 2.29% for the linked quarter (Q4 2023), respectively, and decreased $9.6 million and 68 basis points from NII of $44.0 million and NIM of 2.88% for the prior year period (Q1 2023), respectively. When comparing Q1 2024 to the prior periods, the Company has seen a sharp increase in interest expense mostly driven by higher deposit rates during 2023 and into 2024 and a greater proportion of the portfolio in higher-costing checking accounts and certificates of deposit. Cycle to date betas are approximately 52%. Clients continue to migrate out of noninterest bearing checking products and into higher yielding alternatives, which leads to intense competition for deposit balances from other banks. Customers are also pursuing alternative investment opportunities due to the significant rise in interest rates.

Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management

Total deposits increased $202.6 million to $5.48 billion at March 31, 2024 from $5.27 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits was used to lower the amount of overnight borrowings from $403.8 million at December 31, 2023 to $119.5 million at March 31, 2024.

At March 31, 2024, the Company’s balance sheet liquidity (investments available for sale, interest-earning deposits and cash) totaled $776.8 million, or 12% of assets.

The Company maintains additional liquidity resources of approximately $2.9 billion through secured available funding with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount Window. The available funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve are secured by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios.

The Company's total on and off-balance sheet liquidity totaled $3.7 billion, which is 303% of the total uninsured/uncollateralized deposits on the Company balance sheet.

Income from Capital Markets Activities

Noninterest income from Capital Markets activities (detailed below) totaled $1.3 million for the March 2024 quarter compared to $296,000 for the December 2023 quarter and $966,000 for the March 2023 quarter. The March 2024 quarter included $818,000 of Corporate Advisory fee income.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2023 Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) $ 56 $ 18 $ 21 Gain on sale of SBA loans 400 239 865 Corporate advisory fee income 818 39 80 Total capital markets activity $ 1,274 $ 296 $ 966

Other Noninterest Income (other than Wealth Management Fee Income and Income from Capital Markets Activities)

Other noninterest income was $3.0 million for Q1 2024 compared to $3.5 million for Q4 2023 and $3.3 million for Q1 2023. Q1 2024 included $141,000 of income recorded by the Equipment Finance Division related to equipment transfers to lessees upon the termination of leases while Q4 2023 included $309,000 and Q1 2023 included $145,000 respectively. Additionally, Q1 2024 included $827,000 of unused line fees compared to $750,000 for Q4 2023 and $852,000 for Q1 2023.

Operating Expenses

The Company’s total operating expenses were $40.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $37.6 million for the December 2023 quarter and $35.6 million for the March 2023 quarter. The March 2024 and December 2023 quarters included expenses associated with the Company’s expansion into New York City.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “We continue to make investments related to our strategic decision to expand into New York City as evidenced by the hiring of a senior leader and 10+ commercial private banking teams during the first quarter of 2024. We will continue to manage expenses throughout the Company and continue to look for opportunities to create efficiencies while also investing in digital and other software tools to further enhance the client experience.”

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was 30.4%, as compared to 26.0% for the December 2023 quarter and 26.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The higher tax rate for the March 2024 quarter was primarily due to the impact of vesting of restricted stock at prices lower than original grant prices.

Asset Quality / Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets (which does not include modified loans that are performing in accordance with their terms) were $69.8 million, or 1.09% of total assets at March 31, 2024, as compared to $61.3 million, or 0.95% of total assets at December 31, 2023. Loans past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing were $73.7 million, or 1.37% of total loans at March 31, 2024 compared to $34.6 million, or 0.64% of total loans at December 31, 2023. The Q1 2024 loans past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing included $25.2 million to federal and state governmental entities, $15.0 million to a single equipment finance customer and $28.9 million to two multifamily sponsors.

Criticized and classified loans totaled $177.3 million at March 31, 2024, reflecting an increase from December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 levels. The Company currently has no loans or leases on deferral and accruing.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company’s provision for credit losses was $615,000 compared to $5.0 million for the December 2023 quarter and $1.5 million for the March 2023 quarter. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024 was positive despite a decline in loans and improved GDP forecasts, as the Company experienced an increase in past due and criticized and classified loans.

At March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $66.3 million (1.24% of total loans), compared to $65.9 million (1.21% of loans) at December 31, 2023, and $62.3 million (1.16% of loans) at March 31, 2023.

Capital

The Company’s capital position declined during the first quarter of 2024 due to the repurchase of 100,000 shares through the Company's stock repurchase program at a total cost of $2.4 million and payment of a quarterly dividend of $887,000. Additionally, during the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded deterioration in accumulated other comprehensive losses of $2.9 million, net of tax. This amount was driven by a $5.0 million decrease in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio partially offset by a $2.1 million gain on cash flow hedges. The total accumulated other comprehensive loss declined to $67.8 million as of March 31, 2024 ($74.8 million loss related to the available for sale securities portfolio partially offset by a $7.0 million gain on the cash flow hedges). These changes were partially offset by net income of $8.6 million.

Tangible book value per share decreased during Q1 2024 to $30.21 at March 31, 2024 from $30.31 at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation tables included in this release for further detail. The Company’s and Bank’s regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2024 remain strong, and reflect increases from December 31, 2023 levels. Where applicable, such ratios remain well above regulatory well capitalized standards.

The Company employs quarterly capital stress testing modeling of an adverse case and severely adverse case. In the most recently completed stress test (as of December 31, 2023), under the severely adverse case, and no growth scenario, the Bank remains well capitalized over a two-year stress period.

On March 28, 2024, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on May 23, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 9, 2024.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.4 billion and assets under management/administration of $11.5 billion as of March 31, 2024. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides Private Banking customized solutions through its wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The foregoing may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

our ability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including our ability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;

the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2024 and beyond;

our ability to successfully integrate wealth management firm and team acquisitions;

our ability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;

an unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas, including potential recessionary conditions;

declines in our net interest margin caused by the interest rate environment and/or our highly competitive market;

declines in the value in our investment portfolio;

impact from a pandemic event on our business, operations, customers, allowance for credit losses and capital levels;

the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operation;

higher than expected increases in our allowance for credit losses;

higher than expected increases in credit losses or in the level of delinquent, nonperforming, classified and criticized loans or charge-offs;

inflation and changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and lead to higher operating costs;

decline in real estate values within our market areas;

legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) that may result in increased compliance costs;

successful cyberattacks against our IT infrastructure and that of our IT and third-party providers;

higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;

adverse weather conditions;

the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;

our inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets, including our expansion into New York City;

a reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;

changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;

our inability to adapt to technological changes;

claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters;

our inability to retain key employees;

demands for loans and deposits in our market areas;

adverse changes in securities markets;

changes in New York City rent regulation law;

changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;

changes in accounting policies and practices; and/or

other unexpected material adverse changes in our operations or earnings.

A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 79,194 $ 80,178 $ 78,489 $ 74,852 $ 70,491 Interest expense 44,819 43,503 41,974 35,931 26,513 Net interest income 34,375 36,675 36,515 38,921 43,978 Wealth management fee income 14,407 13,758 13,975 14,252 13,762 Service charges and fees 1,322 1,255 1,319 1,320 1,258 Bank owned life insurance 503 357 310 305 297 Gain on loans held for sale at fair value

(Mortgage banking) 56 18 37 15 21 Gain on sale of SBA loans 400 239 491 838 865 Corporate advisory fee income 818 39 85 15 80 Other income (A) 1,306 1,339 3,541 2,039 1,567 Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security (111 ) 585 (404 ) (209 ) 209 Total other income 18,701 17,590 19,354 18,575 18,059 Total revenue 53,076 54,265 55,869 57,496 62,037 Salaries and employee benefits (B) 28,476 24,320 25,264 26,354 24,586 Premises and equipment 5,081 5,416 5,214 4,729 4,374 FDIC insurance expense 945 765 741 729 711 Other expenses 5,539 7,115 6,194 5,880 5,903 Total operating expenses 40,041 37,616 37,413 37,692 35,574 Pretax income before provision for credit losses 13,035 16,649 18,456 19,804 26,463 Provision for credit losses 627 5,026 5,856 1,696 1,513 Income before income taxes 12,408 11,623 12,600 18,108 24,950 Income tax expense 3,777 3,024 3,845 4,963 6,595 Net income $ 8,631 $ 8,599 $ 8,755 $ 13,145 $ 18,355 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.49 $ 0.48 $ 0.49 $ 0.73 $ 1.03 Earnings per share (diluted) 0.48 0.48 0.49 0.73 1.01 Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding: Basic 17,711,639 17,770,158 17,856,961 17,930,611 17,841,203 Diluted 17,805,347 17,961,400 18,010,127 18,078,848 18,263,310 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 0.54 % 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.82 % 1.16 % Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 5.94 % 6.13 % 6.20 % 9.43 % 13.50 % Return on average tangible equity annualized (ROATCE) (C) 6.45 % 6.68 % 6.75 % 10.30 % 14.78 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 2.20 % 2.29 % 2.28 % 2.49 % 2.88 % GAAP efficiency ratio (D) 75.44 % 69.32 % 66.97 % 65.56 % 57.34 % Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.51 % 2.33 % 2.31 % 2.36 % 2.26 %

(A) The September 2023 quarter included $2.3 million of fee income from equipment finance activity.

(B) The June 2023 quarter included $1.7 million of expense associated with the retirement of certain employees.

(C) Return on average tangible equity is calculated by dividing tangible equity by annualized net income. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(D) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,769 $ 5,887 $ 7,400 $ 4,859 $ 6,514 Federal funds sold — — — — — Interest-earning deposits 189,069 181,784 180,469 166,769 244,779 Total cash and cash equivalents 194,838 187,671 187,869 171,628 251,293 Securities available for sale 550,870 550,617 521,005 540,519 556,266 Securities held to maturity 106,498 107,755 108,940 110,438 111,609 CRA equity security, at fair value 13,055 13,166 12,581 12,985 13,194 FHLB and FRB stock, at cost (A) 18,079 31,044 34,158 35,402 30,338 Residential mortgage 581,426 578,427 585,295 575,238 544,655 Multifamily mortgage 1,827,165 1,836,390 1,871,853 1,884,369 1,871,387 Commercial mortgage 615,964 637,625 622,469 624,710 613,911 Commercial and industrial loans 2,235,342 2,284,940 2,321,917 2,278,133 2,266,837 Consumer loans 66,827 62,036 57,227 52,098 49,002 Home equity lines of credit 35,542 36,464 34,411 34,397 33,294 Other loans 184 238 265 269 443 Total loans 5,362,450 5,436,120 5,493,437 5,449,214 5,379,529 Less: Allowance for credit losses 66,251 65,888 68,592 62,704 62,250 Net loans 5,296,199 5,370,232 5,424,845 5,386,510 5,317,279 Premises and equipment 24,494 24,166 23,969 23,814 23,782 Other real estate owned — — — — 116 Accrued interest receivable 32,672 30,676 22,889 20,865 19,143 Bank owned life insurance 47,580 47,581 47,509 47,382 47,261 Goodwill and other intangible assets 45,742 46,014 46,286 46,624 46,979 Finance lease right-of-use assets 1,900 2,087 2,274 2,461 2,648 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,035 12,096 12,800 13,500 12,262 Other assets 60,591 53,752 76,456 67,572 47,848 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,408,553 $ 6,476,857 $ 6,521,581 $ 6,479,700 $ 6,480,018 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 914,893 $ 957,687 $ 947,405 $ 1,024,105 $ 1,096,549 Interest-bearing demand deposits 3,029,119 2,882,193 2,871,359 2,816,913 2,797,493 Savings 108,305 111,573 117,905 120,082 132,523 Money market accounts 775,132 740,559 761,833 763,026 873,329 Certificates of deposit – Retail 486,079 443,791 422,291 384,106 357,131 Certificates of deposit – Listing Service 7,704 7,804 9,103 10,822 15,922 Subtotal “customer” deposits 5,321,232 5,143,607 5,129,896 5,119,054 5,272,947 IB Demand – Brokered 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 Certificates of deposit – Brokered 145,480 120,507 119,463 69,443 25,895 Total deposits 5,476,712 5,274,114 5,259,359 5,198,497 5,308,842 Short-term borrowings 119,490 403,814 470,576 485,360 378,800 Finance lease liability 3,104 3,430 3,752 4,071 4,385 Operating lease liability 17,630 12,876 13,595 14,308 13,082 Subordinated debt, net 133,346 133,274 133,203 133,131 133,059 Due to brokers — — — — 8,308 Other liabilities 75,892 65,668 82,140 79,264 78,584 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,826,174 5,893,176 5,962,625 5,914,631 5,925,060 Shareholders’ equity 582,379 583,681 558,956 565,069 554,958 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 6,408,553 $ 6,476,857 $ 6,521,581 $ 6,479,700 $ 6,480,018 Assets under management and / or administration at

Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s Private Wealth Management

Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions) $ 11.5 $ 10.9 $ 10.4 $ 10.7 $ 10.4

(A) FHLB means "Federal Home Loan Bank" and FRB means "Federal Reserve Bank."

.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Asset Quality: Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $ 35 $ — $ — $ — $ — Nonaccrual loans (A) 69,811 61,324 70,809 34,505 28,659 Other real estate owned — — — — 116 Total nonperforming assets $ 69,846 $ 61,324 $ 70,809 $ 34,505 $ 28,775 Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.30 % 1.13 % 1.29 % 0.63 % 0.53 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.09 % 0.95 % 1.09 % 0.53 % 0.44 % Performing modifications (B)(C) $ 12,311 $ 248 $ 248 $ 248 $ 248 Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing (D) $ 73,699 $ 34,589 $ 9,780 $ 14,524 $ 2,762 Loans subject to special mention $ 59,450 $ 71,397 $ 53,328 $ 53,606 $ 46,566 Classified loans $ 117,869 $ 84,372 $ 94,866 $ 58,655 $ 58,010 Individually evaluated loans $ 69,530 $ 60,710 $ 70,184 $ 33,867 $ 27,736 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"): Beginning of quarter $ 65,888 $ 68,592 $ 62,704 $ 62,250 $ 60,829 Provision for credit losses (E) 615 5,082 5,944 1,666 1,464 (Charge-offs)/recoveries, net (F) (252 ) (7,786 ) (56 ) (1,212 ) (43 ) End of quarter $ 66,251 $ 65,888 $ 68,592 $ 62,704 $ 62,250 ACL to nonperforming loans 94.85 % 107.44 % 96.87 % 181.72 % 217.21 % ACL to total loans 1.24 % 1.21 % 1.25 % 1.15 % 1.16 % Collectively evaluated ACL to total loans (G) 1.15 % 1.13 % 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.11 %

(A) Includes one freight credit totaling $22.2 million at March 31, 2024, one freight credit totaling $23.5 million at December 31, 2023 and two freight credits totaling $33.4 million at September 30, 2023. Excludes $1.6 million in held for sale at September 30, 2023.

(B) Amounts reflect modifications that are paying according to modified terms.

(C) Excludes modifications included in nonaccrual loans of $3.2 million at March 31, 2024, $3.0 million at December 31, 2023, $3.1 million at September 30, 2023 and $777,000 at June 30, 2023.

(D) Includes $25.2 million to U.S. and state governmental entities, $15.0 million for one equipment finance deal and $28.9 million to two multifamily sponsors at March 31, 2024, $16.5 million outstanding to U.S. governmental entities at December 31, 2023 and $8.2 million of outstanding multifamily loans to one sponsor.

(E) Excludes a provision of $12,000 at March 31, 2024, a credit of $55,000 at December 31, 2023, a credit of $88,000 at September 30, 2023, a provision of $30,000 at June 30, 2023 and a provision of $49,000 at March 31, 2023 related to off-balance sheet commitments.

(F) Net charge-offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 included charge-offs of $2.2 million of a previously established reserve to loans individually evaluated on one multifamily loan and $5.6 million on one equipment finance relationship. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 included a charge-off of $1.2 million of a previously established reserve to loans individually evaluated on one commercial real estate loan.

(G) Total ACL less reserves to loans individually evaluated equals collectively evaluated ACL.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Capital Adequacy Equity to total assets (A) 9.09 % 9.01 % 8.56 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (B) 8.43 % 8.36 % 7.90 % Book value per share (C) $ 32.79 $ 32.90 $ 30.81 Tangible book value per share (D) $ 30.21 $ 30.31 $ 28.20 Tangible equity to tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss* 9.40 % 9.28 % 8.85 % Tangible book value per share excluding other comprehensive loss* $ 34.03 $ 33.97 $ 31.94

*Excludes other comprehensive loss of $67.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, $64.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $67.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(A) Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets at quarter end.

(B) Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at quarter end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at quarter end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(C) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders’ equity by quarter end common shares outstanding.

(D) Tangible book value per share excludes intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by quarter end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables.

As of March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Regulatory Capital – Holding Company Tier I leverage $ 602,493 9.36 % $ 600,444 9.19 % $ 573,154 9.02 % Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 602,493 11.76 600,444 11.43 573,154 11.39 Common equity tier I capital ratio

to risk-weighted assets 602,481 11.76 600,432 11.43 573,136 11.39 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets 785,909 15.34 785,413 14.95 762,095 15.15 Regulatory Capital – Bank Tier I leverage (E) $ 709,744 11.02 % $ 707,446 10.83 % $ 700,858 11.03 % Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets (F) 709,744 13.86 707,446 13.48 700,858 13.93 Common equity tier I capital ratio

to risk-weighted assets (G) 709,732 13.86 707,434 13.47 700,840 13.93 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets (H) 773,781 15.11 773,083 14.73 763,732 15.18

(E) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 4.00% ($258 million)

(F) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 8.50% ($435 million)

(G) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 7.00% ($358 million)

(H) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 10.50% ($538 million)

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

LOANS CLOSED

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Residential loans retained $ 11,661 $ 5,895 $ 21,310 $ 39,358 $ 30,303 Residential loans sold 4,025 1,449 2,503 1,072 1,477 Total residential loans 15,686 7,344 23,813 40,430 31,780 Commercial real estate 11,500 21,375 3,900 43,235 18,990 Multifamily 1,900 5,725 3,000 26,662 30,150 Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 145,803 145,397 176,845 158,972 207,814 SBA 2,790 7,326 300 13,713 9,950 Wealth lines of credit (A) 3,850 350 6,875 3,950 23,225 Total commercial loans 165,843 180,173 190,920 246,532 290,129 Installment loans 6,868 2,946 6,999 4,587 12,086 Home equity lines of credit (A) 2,103 4,174 6,275 6,107 2,921 Total loans closed $ 190,500 $ 194,637 $ 228,007 $ 297,656 $ 336,916

(A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period but not necessarily funded.

(B) Includes equipment finance.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Average Income/ Annualized Average Income/ Annualized Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 793,675 $ 5,136 2.59 % $ 791,125 $ 4,471 2.26 % Tax-exempt (A) (B) — — — 1,864 19 4.08 Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 577,648 5,420 3.75 529,570 4,283 3.24 Commercial mortgages 2,460,403 27,541 4.48 2,478,645 25,917 4.18 Commercial 2,240,161 37,559 6.71 2,201,801 33,369 6.06 Commercial construction 18,927 428 9.05 4,296 88 8.19 Installment 65,287 1,113 6.82 39,945 609 6.10 Home equity 36,406 737 8.10 33,839 591 6.99 Other 214 7 13.08 276 7 10.14 Total loans 5,399,046 72,805 5.39 5,288,372 64,864 4.91 Federal funds sold — — — — — — Interest-earning deposits 140,097 1,522 4.35 163,225 1,538 3.77 Total interest-earning assets 6,332,818 79,463 5.02 % 6,244,586 70,892 4.54 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 10,105 10,449 Allowance for credit losses (67,105 ) (61,567 ) Premises and equipment 24,393 23,927 Other assets 87,129 84,800 Total noninterest-earning assets 54,522 57,609 Total assets $ 6,387,340 $ 6,302,195 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 2,954,698 $ 27,433 3.71 % $ 2,567,426 $ 16,481 2.57 % Money markets 757,753 5,525 2.92 1,124,047 4,874 1.73 Savings 108,503 89 0.33 141,285 28 0.08 Certificates of deposit – retail 477,793 4,855 4.06 357,953 1,729 1.93 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 4,298,747 37,902 3.53 4,190,711 23,112 2.21 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 10,000 126 5.04 26,111 208 3.19 Certificates of deposit – brokered 128,341 1,602 4.99 25,961 205 3.16 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,437,088 39,630 3.57 4,242,783 23,525 2.22 Borrowings 235,384 3,467 5.89 104,915 1,296 4.94 Capital lease obligation 3,215 38 4.73 4,493 53 4.72 Subordinated debt 133,303 1,684 5.05 133,017 1,639 4.93 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,808,990 44,819 3.73 % 4,485,208 26,513 2.36 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 916,848 1,176,495 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 80,499 96,631 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 997,347 1,273,126 Shareholders’ equity 581,003 543,861 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,387,340 $ 6,302,195 Net interest income $ 34,644 $ 44,379 Net interest spread 1.29 % 2.18 % Net interest margin (D) 2.20 % 2.88 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average Income/ Annualized Average Income/ Annualized Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 793,675 $ 5,136 2.59 % $ 798,661 $ 5,202 2.61 % Tax-exempt (A) (B) — — — 106 — — Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 577,648 5,420 3.75 581,088 5,300 3.65 Commercial mortgages 2,460,403 27,541 4.48 2,492,204 28,318 4.55 Commercial 2,240,161 37,559 6.71 2,274,841 37,958 6.67 Commercial construction 18,927 428 9.05 16,680 382 9.16 Installment 65,287 1,113 6.82 59,988 1,037 6.91 Home equity 36,406 737 8.10 35,570 721 8.11 Other 214 7 13.08 246 8 13.01 Total loans 5,399,046 72,805 5.39 5,460,617 73,724 5.40 Federal funds sold — — — — — — Interest-earning deposits 140,097 1,522 4.35 146,699 1,623 4.43 Total interest-earning assets 6,332,818 79,463 5.02 % 6,406,083 80,549 5.03 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 10,105 10,709 Allowance for credit losses (67,105 ) (68,289 ) Premises and equipment 24,393 24,387 Other assets 87,129 85,720 Total noninterest-earning assets 54,522 52,527 Total assets $ 6,387,340 $ 6,458,610 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 2,954,698 $ 27,433 3.71 % $ 2,890,964 $ 25,811 3.57 % Money markets 757,753 5,525 2.92 771,051 5,247 2.72 Savings 108,503 89 0.33 112,969 81 0.29 Certificates of deposit – retail 477,793 4,855 4.06 440,712 4,086 3.71 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 4,298,747 37,902 3.53 4,215,696 35,225 3.34 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 10,000 126 5.04 10,000 142 5.68 Certificates of deposit – brokered 128,341 1,602 4.99 115,722 1,454 5.03 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,437,088 39,630 3.57 4,341,418 36,821 3.39 Borrowings 235,384 3,467 5.89 357,384 4,955 5.55 Capital lease obligation 3,215 38 4.73 3,539 42 4.75 Subordinated debt 133,303 1,684 5.05 133,234 1,685 5.06 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,808,990 44,819 3.73 % 4,835,575 43,503 3.60 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 916,848 963,968 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 80,499 98,012 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 997,347 1,061,980 Shareholders’ equity 581,003 561,055 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,387,340 $ 6,458,610 Net interest income $ 34,644 $ 37,046 Net interest spread 1.29 % 1.43 % Net interest margin (D) 2.20 % 2.29 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders’ equity by common shares outstanding at period end. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding other real estate owned provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios because our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Tangible Book Value Per Share 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Shareholders’ equity $ 582,379 $ 583,681 $ 558,956 $ 565,069 $ 554,958 Less: Intangible assets, net 45,742 46,014 46,286 46,624 46,979 Tangible equity $ 536,637 $ 537,667 $ 512,670 $ 518,445 $ 507,979 Less: other comprehensive loss (67,760 ) (64,878 ) (81,653 ) (67,997 ) (67,445 ) Tangible equity excluding other comprehensive loss $ 604,397 $ 602,545 $ 594,323 $ 586,442 $ 575,424 Period end shares outstanding 17,761,538 17,739,677 17,816,922 17,887,895 18,014,757 Tangible book value per share $ 30.21 $ 30.31 $ 28.77 $ 28.98 $ 28.20 Tangible book value per share excluding other comprehensive loss $ 34.03 $ 33.97 $ 33.36 $ 32.78 $ 31.94 Book value per share 32.79 32.90 31.37 31.59 30.81 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total assets $ 6,408,553 $ 6,476,857 $ 6,521,581 $ 6,479,700 $ 6,480,018 Less: Intangible assets, net 45,742 46,014 46,286 46,624 46,979 Tangible assets $ 6,362,811 $ 6,430,843 $ 6,475,295 $ 6,433,076 $ 6,433,039 Less: other comprehensive loss (67,760 ) (64,878 ) (81,653 ) (67,997 ) (67,445 ) Tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss $ 6,430,571 $ 6,495,721 $ 6,556,948 $ 6,501,073 $ 6,500,484 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.43 % 8.36 % 7.92 % 8.06 % 7.90 % Tangible equity to tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss 9.40 % 9.28 % 9.06 % 9.02 % 8.85 % Equity to assets 9.09 % 9.01 % 8.57 % 8.72 % 8.56 %

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Return on Average Tangible Equity 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Net income $ 8,631 $ 8,599 $ 8,755 $ 13,145 $ 18,355 Average shareholders’ equity $ 581,003 $ 561,055 $ 565,153 $ 557,428 $ 543,861 Less: Average intangible assets, net 45,903 46,167 46,468 46,828 47,189 Average tangible equity $ 535,100 $ 514,888 $ 518,685 $ 510,600 $ 496,672 Return on average tangible common equity 6.45 % 6.68 % 6.75 % 10.30 % 14.78 %

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)