Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Financial Results

LOWELL, Mass., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBTC), parent of Enterprise Bank, announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net income amounted to $8.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $7.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $10.8 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.



Selected financial results at or for the three months ended March 31, 2024, were as follows:

The returns on average assets and average equity were 0.75% and 10.47%, respectively.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) ("net interest margin") was 3.20%.

Total loans increased 2.4% compared to December 31, 2023.

Total deposits increased 3.2% compared to December 31, 2023.

Wealth assets under management and administration amounted to $1.37 billion and increased 4.0% compared to December 31, 2023.



Chief Executive Officer Jack Clancy commented, "The first quarter of 2024 had solid net income with strong loan and deposit growth. Higher deposit costs and the inverted yield curve continued to be a headwind resulting in a net interest margin of 3.20%. We remain well positioned with a strong balance sheet that is centered around a high-quality loan portfolio, a conservative credit and reserve culture and favorable liquidity, core deposit funding and capital." Executive Chairman & Founder George Duncan added, "Despite the higher interest rates, our markets remain economically healthy, and we continue to opportunistically add new loan, deposit and wealth management customers. I was particularly pleased with the 3% growth in total deposits."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $35.2 million, a decrease of $4.8 million, or 12%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was due primarily to an increase in deposit interest expense of $11.3 million which was driven by an increase in the cost of funds and changes in deposit mix, partially offset by an increase in loan interest income of $9.3 million due to loan growth and higher market interest rates.

Net Interest Margin

Three months ended – March 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023

Net interest margin was 3.20% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 3.29% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Net interest margin compared to the prior quarter was impacted by the following factors:

Average other interest-earning assets decreased $86.1 million, or 50%, while the yield increased 6 basis points.

Average loan balances increased $140.2 million, or 4%, and the tax-equivalent yield increased 10 basis points.

Average total deposits decreased $45.5 million, or 1%, while the yield increased 18 basis points.

Average borrowed funds increased $56.1 million and the yield was 4.38%, an increase of 214 basis points from previously low levels.

Three months ended – March 31, 2024, compared to March 31, 2023

Net interest margin was 3.20% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 3.76% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net interest margin compared to the prior year quarter was impacted by the following factors:

Average other interest-earning assets decreased $112.7 million, or 57%, while the yield increased 97 basis points.

Average investment securities decreased $173.7 million, or 19%, and the tax-equivalent yield decreased 8 basis points.

Average loan balances increased $407.3 million, or 13%, and the tax-equivalent yield increased 44 basis points.

Average total deposits increased $27.3 million, or 1%, and the yield increased 111 basis points.

Average borrowed funds increased $60.4 million and the yield was 4.38%, an increase of 281 basis points from previously low levels.



The decrease in net interest margin over the respective periods was due primarily to increases in funding costs, partially offset by increases in loan yields and other interest earning asset yields as well as loan growth. Yields on loans and other interest earning assets were positively impacted by the increases of 525 basis points in the federal funds rate from March 2022 through July 2023. During the current quarter, funding costs were impacted primarily by higher market interest rates, increased competition for deposits and changes in deposit mix as depositors sought higher yielding money market and certificate of deposit products.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $622 thousand, compared to $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The provision expense for the first quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from growth in the Company's loan portfolio and a $1.6 million increase in reserves on individually evaluated loans, due primarily to the addition of one commercial construction loan which was credit downgraded, partially offset by the impact of an improved economic forecast in our allowance for credit loss ("ACL") model and a decrease in off-balance sheet commitments.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $5.5 million, an increase of $738 thousand, or 16%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to increases in gains on equity securities of $481 thousand, wealth management fees of $263 thousand and income on bank-owned life insurance of $151 thousand.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $28.9 million, an increase of $868 thousand, or 3%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in non-interest expense was due primarily to increases in salaries and benefits expense of $655 thousand and deposit insurance premiums of $184 thousand.

Balance Sheet

Total assets amounted to $4.62 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $4.47 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $158.0 million, or 4%.

Total interest-earning deposits with banks, which consist of overnight and short-term investments, amounted to $106.4 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $19.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase of $87.2 million was due primarily to increases in deposits and borrowed funds, partially offset by loan growth.

Total investment securities at fair value amounted to $652.0 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $668.2 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease of $16.1 million, or 2%, was largely attributable to principal pay-downs, calls and maturities during the three months ended March 31, 2024. Unrealized losses on debt securities amounted to $105.6 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $102.9 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.8 million, or 3%. At March 31, 2024, management determined that no ACL for available-for-sale securities was necessary.

Total loans amounted to $3.65 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $3.57 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase of $86.7 million, or 2%, was due primarily to an increase in commercial real estate loans of $94.9 million.

Total deposits amounted to $4.11 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $3.98 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase of $128.6 million, or 3%, was due primarily to increases in money market and certificate of deposit balances of $66.2 million and $61.1 million, respectively.

Total borrowed funds amounted to $63.2 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $25.8 million at December 31, 2023. The increase of $37.5 million, or 145%, was from an increase in advances used to support the Company's operations.

Total shareholders' equity amounted to $333.4 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $329.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase of $4.3 million, or 1%, was due primarily to an increase in retained earnings of $5.6 million, partially offset by an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.1 million.

Credit Quality

Selected credit quality metrics at or for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023, were as follows:

The ACL for loans amounted to $60.7 million, or 1.66% of total loans, compared to $59.0 million, or 1.65% of total loans.

The reserve for unfunded commitments (included in other liabilities) amounted to $5.9 million, compared to $7.1 million.

Non-performing loans amounted to $18.5 million, or 0.51% of total loans, compared to $11.4 million, or 0.32% of total loans. The increase in non-performing loans resulted primarily from one individually evaluated commercial construction loan which was credit downgraded and moved to non-accrual in the first quarter of 2024, as noted above.



Annualized net charge-offs to average total loans remained low and amounted to 0.01% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to annualized net recoveries to average total loans of 0.01% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Wealth Management

Wealth assets are not carried as assets on the Company's consolidated balance sheets.

Wealth assets under management amounted to $1.11 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $27.3 million, or 3%, compared to December 31, 2023.

Wealth assets under administration amounted to $268.1 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $25.7 million, or 11%, compared to December 31, 2023, resulting primarily from an increase in market values as well as net asset growth.

About Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 138 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, as well as wealth management, and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Northern Middlesex, Northern Essex, and Northern Worcester counties of Massachusetts and the Southern Hillsborough and Southern Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. Enterprise Bank has 27 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell (2), Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Londonderry, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by references to a future period or periods or by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "will," "should," "could," "plan," and other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be relied on because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results, performance, and achievements of the Company to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and any continuation of uncertainty in the banking industry, including the associated impact to the Company and other financial institutions of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response thereto; increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior; the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to continued elevated interest rates or potential reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; the persistence of the current inflationary pressures, or the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, changes in market interest rates; the persistence of the current inflationary environment in our market areas and the United States; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the effects of declines in housing prices in the United States and our market areas; increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; declines in commercial real estate values and prices; uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events; competition and market expansion opportunities; changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; changes in tax laws; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential increased regulatory requirements and costs related to the transition and physical impacts of climate change; and current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For more information about these factors, please see our reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty, and specifically disclaim any duty, to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 41,443 $ 37,443 $ 42,843 Interest-earning deposits with banks 106,391 19,149 172,850 Total cash and cash equivalents 147,834 56,592 215,693 Investments: Debt securities at fair value (amortized cost of $749,561, $763,981 and $923,485, respectively) 643,924 661,113 825,520 Equity securities at fair value 8,102 7,058 5,375 Total investment securities at fair value 652,026 668,171 830,895 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,482 2,402 2,343 Loans held for sale 400 200 362 Loans: Total loans 3,654,322 3,567,631 3,230,156 Allowance for credit losses (60,741 ) (58,995 ) (55,002 ) Net loans 3,593,581 3,508,636 3,175,154 Premises and equipment, net 44,671 44,931 43,821 Lease right-of-use asset 24,645 24,820 24,751 Accrued interest receivable 20,501 19,233 18,540 Deferred income taxes, net 47,903 49,166 44,432 Bank-owned life insurance 65,878 65,455 64,463 Prepaid income taxes 5,771 1,589 3,636 Prepaid expenses and other assets 12,667 19,183 12,150 Goodwill 5,656 5,656 5,656 Total assets $ 4,624,015 $ 4,466,034 $ 4,441,896 Liabilities and Shareholders'Equity Liabilities Deposits $ 4,106,119 $ 3,977,521 $ 4,016,156 Borrowed funds 63,246 25,768 3,199 Subordinated debt 59,577 59,498 59,261 Lease liability 24,303 24,441 24,285 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,945 45,011 25,737 Accrued interest payable 6,386 4,678 1,940 Total liabilities 4,290,576 4,136,917 4,130,578 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders'Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,376,562, 12,272,674 and 12,222,717 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 124 123 122 Additional paid-in capital 108,246 107,377 104,621 Retained earnings 306,943 301,380 282,534 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (81,874 ) (79,763 ) (75,959 ) Total shareholders' equity 333,439 329,117 311,318 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,624,015 $ 4,466,034 $ 4,441,896





ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Interest and dividend income: Other interest-earning assets $ 1,172 $ 2,350 $ 2,208 Investment securities 4,034 4,219 5,073 Loans and loans held for sale 48,817 46,680 39,556 Total interest and dividend income 54,023 53,249 46,837 Interest expense: Deposits 17,272 15,821 5,987 Borrowed funds 694 43 12 Subordinated debt 867 867 867 Total interest expense 18,833 16,731 6,866 Net interest income 35,190 36,518 39,971 Provision for credit losses 622 2,493 2,736 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 34,568 34,025 37,235 Non-interest income: Wealth management fees 1,850 1,797 1,587 Deposit and interchange fees 2,069 2,145 2,048 Income on bank-owned life insurance, net 458 314 307 Net gains on sales of loans 22 — 14 Gains (losses) on equity securities 465 674 (16 ) Other income 631 617 817 Total non-interest income 5,495 5,547 4,757 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 19,176 18,468 18,521 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,459 2,283 2,501 Technology and telecommunications expenses 2,745 2,719 2,675 Advertising and public relations expenses 743 709 681 Audit, legal and other professional fees 734 788 640 Deposit insurance premiums 859 768 675 Supplies and postage expenses 237 245 255 Other operating expenses 1,955 2,244 2,092 Total non-interest expense 28,908 28,224 28,040 Income before income taxes 11,155 11,348 13,952 Provision for income taxes 2,648 3,441 3,184 Net income $ 8,507 $ 7,907 $ 10,768 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.64 $ 0.89 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.64 $ 0.88 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 12,292,417 12,261,918 12,155,320 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 12,304,203 12,276,769 12,193,756





ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC. Selected Consolidated Financial Data and Ratios (unaudited) At or for the three months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Balance Sheet Data Total cash and cash equivalents $ 147,834 $ 56,592 $ 225,421 $ 258,825 $ 215,693 Total investment securities at fair value 652,026 668,171 678,932 712,851 830,895 Total loans 3,654,322 3,567,631 3,404,014 3,345,667 3,230,156 Allowance for credit losses (60,741 ) (58,995 ) (57,905 ) (56,899 ) (55,002 ) Total assets 4,624,015 4,466,034 4,482,374 4,502,344 4,441,896 Total deposits 4,106,119 3,977,521 4,060,403 4,075,598 4,016,156 Borrowed funds 63,246 25,768 4,290 3,334 3,199 Subordinated debt 59,577 59,498 59,419 59,340 59,261 Total shareholders' equity 333,439 329,117 299,699 307,490 311,318 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,624,015 4,466,034 4,482,374 4,502,344 4,441,896 Wealth Management Wealth assets under management $ 1,105,036 $ 1,077,761 $ 984,647 $ 1,009,386 $ 930,714 Wealth assets under administration $ 268,074 $ 242,338 $ 211,046 $ 214,116 $ 206,569 Shareholders' Equity Ratios Book value per common share $ 26.94 $ 26.82 $ 24.45 $ 25.11 $ 25.47 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 Regulatory Capital Ratios Total capital to risk weighted assets 13.20 % 13.12 % 13.45 % 13.37 % 13.55 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(1) 10.43 % 10.34 % 10.61 % 10.52 % 10.64 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.85 % 8.74 % 8.59 % 8.62 % 8.47 % Credit Quality Data Non-performing loans $ 18,527 $ 11,414 $ 11,656 $ 7,647 $ 7,532 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.51 % 0.32 % 0.34 % 0.23 % 0.23 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.40 % 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.17 % 0.17 % ACL for loans to total loans 1.66 % 1.65 % 1.70 % 1.70 % 1.70 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 122 $ 15 $ (12 ) $ 146 $ (44 ) Income Statement Data Net interest income $ 35,190 $ 36,518 $ 38,502 $ 38,093 $ 39,971 Provision for credit losses 622 2,493 1,752 2,268 2,736 Total non-interest income 5,495 5,547 4,486 2,819 4,757 Total non-interest expense 28,908 28,224 28,312 25,623 28,040 Income before income taxes 11,155 11,348 12,924 13,021 13,952 Provision for income taxes 2,648 3,441 3,225 3,337 3,184 Net income $ 8,507 $ 7,907 $ 9,699 $ 9,684 $ 10,768 Income Statement Ratios Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.64 $ 0.79 $ 0.79 $ 0.88 Return on average total assets 0.75 % 0.69 % 0.85 % 0.88 % 0.99 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.47 % 10.21 % 12.53 % 12.63 % 14.67 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2) 3.20 % 3.29 % 3.46 % 3.55 % 3.76 % (1) Ratio also represents common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets as of the periods presented. (2) Tax-equivalent net interest margin is net interest income adjusted for the tax-equivalent effect associated with tax-exempt loan and investment income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.





ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC. Consolidated Loan and Deposit Data (unaudited) Major classifications of loans at the dates indicated were as follows: (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Commercial real estate $ 2,159,594 $ 2,064,737 $ 2,032,458 $ 2,009,263 $ 1,929,544 Commercial and industrial 417,604 430,749 425,334 420,095 423,864 Commercial construction 583,711 585,113 501,179 487,018 456,735 Total commercial loans 3,160,909 3,080,599 2,958,971 2,916,376 2,810,143 Residential mortgages 400,093 393,142 362,514 346,523 335,834 Home equity loans and lines 85,144 85,375 74,433 74,374 75,809 Consumer 8,176 8,515 8,096 8,394 8,370 Total retail loans 493,413 487,032 445,043 429,291 420,013 Total loans 3,654,322 3,567,631 3,404,014 3,345,667 3,230,156 ACL for loans (60,741 ) (58,995 ) (57,905 ) (56,899 ) (55,002 ) Net loans $ 3,593,581 $ 3,508,636 $ 3,346,109 $ 3,288,768 $ 3,175,154





Deposits are summarized as follows as of the periods indicated: (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Non-interest checking $ 1,050,608 $ 1,070,104 $ 1,130,732 $ 1,273,968 $ 1,247,253 Interest-bearing checking 730,819 697,632 727,817 701,701 641,194 Savings 273,369 285,770 290,363 310,321 297,790 Money market 1,469,181 1,402,939 1,434,036 1,373,816 1,454,858 CDs $250,000 or less 337,367 295,789 262,975 244,114 222,116 CDs greater than $250,000 244,775 225,287 214,480 171,678 152,945 Deposits $ 4,106,119 $ 3,977,521 $ 4,060,403 $ 4,075,598 $ 4,016,156





ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Yields (tax-equivalent basis) (unaudited) The following table presents the Company's average balance sheets, net interest income and average rates for the periods indicated: Three months ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three months ended March 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest(1) Average

Yield(1) Average

Balance Interest(1) Average

Yield(1) Average

Balance Interest(1) Average

Yield(1) Assets: Other interest-earning assets(2) $ 86,078 $ 1,172 5.48 % $ 172,167 $ 2,350 5.42 % $ 198,741 $ 2,208 4.51 % Investment securities(3) (tax-equivalent) 763,692 4,157 2.18 % 799,093 4,345 2.17 % 937,382 5,300 2.26 % Loans and loans held for sale(4) (tax-equivalent) 3,608,157 48,960 5.46 % 3,467,945 46,824 5.36 % 3,200,842 39,679 5.02 % Total interest-earnings assets (tax-equivalent) 4,457,927 54,289 4.89 % 4,439,205 53,519 4.79 % 4,336,965 47,187 4.40 % Other assets 91,794 78,102 86,580 Total assets $ 4,549,721 $ 4,517,307 $ 4,423,545 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Non-interest checking $ 1,069,145 — $ 1,155,307 — $ 1,317,534 — Interest checking, savings and money market 2,418,947 11,356 1.89 % 2,427,089 10,786 1.76 % 2,354,967 4,105 0.71 % CDs 549,097 5,916 4.33 % 500,286 5,035 3.99 % 337,361 1,882 2.26 % Total deposits 4,037,189 17,272 1.72 % 4,082,682 15,821 1.54 % 4,009,862 5,987 0.61 % Borrowed funds 63,627 694 4.38 % 7,572 43 2.24 % 3,206 12 1.57 % Subordinated debt(5) 59,530 867 5.82 % 59,451 867 5.83 % 59,213 867 5.85 % Total funding liabilities 4,160,346 18,833 1.82 % 4,149,705 16,731 1.60 % 4,072,281 6,866 0.68 % Other liabilities 62,500 60,376 53,665 Total liabilities 4,222,846 4,210,081 4,125,946 Stockholders' equity 326,875 307,226 297,599 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,549,721 $ 4,517,307 $ 4,423,545 Net interest-rate spread (tax-equivalent) 3.07 % 3.19 % 3.72 % Net interest income (tax-equivalent) 35,456 36,788 40,321 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.20 % 3.29 % 3.76 % Less tax-equivalent adjustment 266 270 350 Net interest income $ 35,190 $ 36,518 $ 39,971 Net interest margin 3.17 % 3.27 % 3.73 % (1) Average yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, calculated using a U.S. federal income tax rate of 21% for each period presented, based on tax-equivalent adjustments associated with tax-exempt loans and investments interest income. (2) Average other interest-earning assets include interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold and FHLB stock. (3) Average investment securities are presented at average amortized cost. (4) Average loans and loans held for sale are presented at average amortized cost and include non-accrual loans. (5) Subordinated debt is net of average deferred debt issuance costs.

Contact Info: Joseph R. Lussier, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, (978) 656-5578