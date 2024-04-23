Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Financial Results

| Source: Enterprise Bancorp Inc Enterprise Bancorp Inc

LOWELL, Mass., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBTC), parent of Enterprise Bank, announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net income amounted to $8.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $7.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $10.8 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Selected financial results at or for the three months ended March 31, 2024, were as follows:

  • The returns on average assets and average equity were 0.75% and 10.47%, respectively.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) ("net interest margin") was 3.20%.
  • Total loans increased 2.4% compared to December 31, 2023.
  • Total deposits increased 3.2% compared to December 31, 2023.
  • Wealth assets under management and administration amounted to $1.37 billion and increased 4.0% compared to December 31, 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Jack Clancy commented, "The first quarter of 2024 had solid net income with strong loan and deposit growth. Higher deposit costs and the inverted yield curve continued to be a headwind resulting in a net interest margin of 3.20%. We remain well positioned with a strong balance sheet that is centered around a high-quality loan portfolio, a conservative credit and reserve culture and favorable liquidity, core deposit funding and capital." Executive Chairman & Founder George Duncan added, "Despite the higher interest rates, our markets remain economically healthy, and we continue to opportunistically add new loan, deposit and wealth management customers. I was particularly pleased with the 3% growth in total deposits."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $35.2 million, a decrease of $4.8 million, or 12%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was due primarily to an increase in deposit interest expense of $11.3 million which was driven by an increase in the cost of funds and changes in deposit mix, partially offset by an increase in loan interest income of $9.3 million due to loan growth and higher market interest rates.

Net Interest Margin

Three months ended – March 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023

Net interest margin was 3.20% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 3.29% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Net interest margin compared to the prior quarter was impacted by the following factors:

  • Average other interest-earning assets decreased $86.1 million, or 50%, while the yield increased 6 basis points.
  • Average loan balances increased $140.2 million, or 4%, and the tax-equivalent yield increased 10 basis points.
  • Average total deposits decreased $45.5 million, or 1%, while the yield increased 18 basis points.
  • Average borrowed funds increased $56.1 million and the yield was 4.38%, an increase of 214 basis points from previously low levels.

Three months ended – March 31, 2024, compared to March 31, 2023

Net interest margin was 3.20% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 3.76% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net interest margin compared to the prior year quarter was impacted by the following factors:

  • Average other interest-earning assets decreased $112.7 million, or 57%, while the yield increased 97 basis points.
  • Average investment securities decreased $173.7 million, or 19%, and the tax-equivalent yield decreased 8 basis points.
  • Average loan balances increased $407.3 million, or 13%, and the tax-equivalent yield increased 44 basis points.
  • Average total deposits increased $27.3 million, or 1%, and the yield increased 111 basis points.
  • Average borrowed funds increased $60.4 million and the yield was 4.38%, an increase of 281 basis points from previously low levels.

The decrease in net interest margin over the respective periods was due primarily to increases in funding costs, partially offset by increases in loan yields and other interest earning asset yields as well as loan growth. Yields on loans and other interest earning assets were positively impacted by the increases of 525 basis points in the federal funds rate from March 2022 through July 2023. During the current quarter, funding costs were impacted primarily by higher market interest rates, increased competition for deposits and changes in deposit mix as depositors sought higher yielding money market and certificate of deposit products.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $622 thousand, compared to $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The provision expense for the first quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from growth in the Company's loan portfolio and a $1.6 million increase in reserves on individually evaluated loans, due primarily to the addition of one commercial construction loan which was credit downgraded, partially offset by the impact of an improved economic forecast in our allowance for credit loss ("ACL") model and a decrease in off-balance sheet commitments.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $5.5 million, an increase of $738 thousand, or 16%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to increases in gains on equity securities of $481 thousand, wealth management fees of $263 thousand and income on bank-owned life insurance of $151 thousand.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $28.9 million, an increase of $868 thousand, or 3%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in non-interest expense was due primarily to increases in salaries and benefits expense of $655 thousand and deposit insurance premiums of $184 thousand.

Balance Sheet

Total assets amounted to $4.62 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $4.47 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $158.0 million, or 4%.

Total interest-earning deposits with banks, which consist of overnight and short-term investments, amounted to $106.4 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $19.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase of $87.2 million was due primarily to increases in deposits and borrowed funds, partially offset by loan growth.

Total investment securities at fair value amounted to $652.0 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $668.2 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease of $16.1 million, or 2%, was largely attributable to principal pay-downs, calls and maturities during the three months ended March 31, 2024. Unrealized losses on debt securities amounted to $105.6 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $102.9 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.8 million, or 3%. At March 31, 2024, management determined that no ACL for available-for-sale securities was necessary.

Total loans amounted to $3.65 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $3.57 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase of $86.7 million, or 2%, was due primarily to an increase in commercial real estate loans of $94.9 million.

Total deposits amounted to $4.11 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $3.98 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase of $128.6 million, or 3%, was due primarily to increases in money market and certificate of deposit balances of $66.2 million and $61.1 million, respectively.

Total borrowed funds amounted to $63.2 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $25.8 million at December 31, 2023. The increase of $37.5 million, or 145%, was from an increase in advances used to support the Company's operations.

Total shareholders' equity amounted to $333.4 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $329.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase of $4.3 million, or 1%, was due primarily to an increase in retained earnings of $5.6 million, partially offset by an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.1 million.

Credit Quality

Selected credit quality metrics at or for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023, were as follows:

  • The ACL for loans amounted to $60.7 million, or 1.66% of total loans, compared to $59.0 million, or 1.65% of total loans.
  • The reserve for unfunded commitments (included in other liabilities) amounted to $5.9 million, compared to $7.1 million.
  • Non-performing loans amounted to $18.5 million, or 0.51% of total loans, compared to $11.4 million, or 0.32% of total loans. The increase in non-performing loans resulted primarily from one individually evaluated commercial construction loan which was credit downgraded and moved to non-accrual in the first quarter of 2024, as noted above.

Annualized net charge-offs to average total loans remained low and amounted to 0.01% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to annualized net recoveries to average total loans of 0.01% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Wealth Management

Wealth assets are not carried as assets on the Company's consolidated balance sheets.

Wealth assets under management amounted to $1.11 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $27.3 million, or 3%, compared to December 31, 2023.

Wealth assets under administration amounted to $268.1 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $25.7 million, or 11%, compared to December 31, 2023, resulting primarily from an increase in market values as well as net asset growth.

About Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 138 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, as well as wealth management, and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Northern Middlesex, Northern Essex, and Northern Worcester counties of Massachusetts and the Southern Hillsborough and Southern Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. Enterprise Bank has 27 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell (2), Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Londonderry, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by references to a future period or periods or by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "will," "should," "could," "plan," and other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be relied on because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results, performance, and achievements of the Company to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and any continuation of uncertainty in the banking industry, including the associated impact to the Company and other financial institutions of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response thereto; increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior; the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to continued elevated interest rates or potential reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; the persistence of the current inflationary pressures, or the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, changes in market interest rates; the persistence of the current inflationary environment in our market areas and the United States; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the effects of declines in housing prices in the United States and our market areas; increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; declines in commercial real estate values and prices; uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events; competition and market expansion opportunities; changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; changes in tax laws; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential increased regulatory requirements and costs related to the transition and physical impacts of climate change; and current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For more information about these factors, please see our reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty, and specifically disclaim any duty, to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

 
ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 March 31,
2023
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents:      
Cash and due from banks $41,443  $37,443  $42,843 
Interest-earning deposits with banks  106,391   19,149   172,850 
Total cash and cash equivalents  147,834   56,592   215,693 
Investments:      
Debt securities at fair value (amortized cost of $749,561, $763,981 and $923,485, respectively)  643,924   661,113   825,520 
Equity securities at fair value  8,102   7,058   5,375 
Total investment securities at fair value  652,026   668,171   830,895 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  2,482   2,402   2,343 
Loans held for sale  400   200   362 
Loans:      
Total loans  3,654,322   3,567,631   3,230,156 
Allowance for credit losses  (60,741)  (58,995)  (55,002)
Net loans  3,593,581   3,508,636   3,175,154 
Premises and equipment, net  44,671   44,931   43,821 
Lease right-of-use asset  24,645   24,820   24,751 
Accrued interest receivable  20,501   19,233   18,540 
Deferred income taxes, net  47,903   49,166   44,432 
Bank-owned life insurance  65,878   65,455   64,463 
Prepaid income taxes  5,771   1,589   3,636 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  12,667   19,183   12,150 
Goodwill  5,656   5,656   5,656 
Total assets $4,624,015  $4,466,034  $4,441,896 
Liabilities and Shareholders'Equity      
Liabilities      
Deposits $4,106,119  $3,977,521  $4,016,156 
Borrowed funds  63,246   25,768   3,199 
Subordinated debt  59,577   59,498   59,261 
Lease liability  24,303   24,441   24,285 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  30,945   45,011   25,737 
Accrued interest payable  6,386   4,678   1,940 
Total liabilities  4,290,576   4,136,917   4,130,578 
Commitments and Contingencies      
Shareholders'Equity      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued         
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,376,562, 12,272,674 and 12,222,717 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  124   123   122 
Additional paid-in capital  108,246   107,377   104,621 
Retained earnings  306,943   301,380   282,534 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (81,874)  (79,763)  (75,959)
Total shareholders' equity  333,439   329,117   311,318 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $4,624,015  $4,466,034  $4,441,896 


ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
 
  Three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 March 31,
2023
Interest and dividend income:      
Other interest-earning assets $1,172  $2,350  $2,208 
Investment securities  4,034   4,219   5,073 
Loans and loans held for sale  48,817   46,680   39,556 
Total interest and dividend income  54,023   53,249   46,837 
Interest expense:      
Deposits  17,272   15,821   5,987 
Borrowed funds  694   43   12 
Subordinated debt  867   867   867 
Total interest expense  18,833   16,731   6,866 
Net interest income  35,190   36,518   39,971 
Provision for credit losses  622   2,493   2,736 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  34,568   34,025   37,235 
Non-interest income:      
Wealth management fees  1,850   1,797   1,587 
Deposit and interchange fees  2,069   2,145   2,048 
Income on bank-owned life insurance, net  458   314   307 
Net gains on sales of loans  22      14 
Gains (losses) on equity securities  465   674   (16)
Other income  631   617   817 
Total non-interest income  5,495   5,547   4,757 
Non-interest expense:      
Salaries and employee benefits  19,176   18,468   18,521 
Occupancy and equipment expenses  2,459   2,283   2,501 
Technology and telecommunications expenses  2,745   2,719   2,675 
Advertising and public relations expenses  743   709   681 
Audit, legal and other professional fees  734   788   640 
Deposit insurance premiums  859   768   675 
Supplies and postage expenses  237   245   255 
Other operating expenses  1,955   2,244   2,092 
Total non-interest expense  28,908   28,224   28,040 
Income before income taxes  11,155   11,348   13,952 
Provision for income taxes  2,648   3,441   3,184 
Net income $8,507  $7,907  $10,768 
       
Basic earnings per common share $0.69  $0.64  $0.89 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.69  $0.64  $0.88 
       
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding  12,292,417   12,261,918   12,155,320 
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding  12,304,203   12,276,769   12,193,756 


ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data and Ratios
(unaudited)
 
  At or for the three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023
Balance Sheet Data          
Total cash and cash equivalents $147,834  $56,592  $225,421  $258,825  $215,693 
Total investment securities at fair value  652,026   668,171   678,932   712,851   830,895 
Total loans  3,654,322   3,567,631   3,404,014   3,345,667   3,230,156 
Allowance for credit losses  (60,741)  (58,995)  (57,905)  (56,899)  (55,002)
Total assets  4,624,015   4,466,034   4,482,374   4,502,344   4,441,896 
Total deposits  4,106,119   3,977,521   4,060,403   4,075,598   4,016,156 
Borrowed funds  63,246   25,768   4,290   3,334   3,199 
Subordinated debt  59,577   59,498   59,419   59,340   59,261 
Total shareholders' equity  333,439   329,117   299,699   307,490   311,318 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  4,624,015   4,466,034   4,482,374   4,502,344   4,441,896 
           
Wealth Management          
Wealth assets under management $1,105,036  $1,077,761  $984,647  $1,009,386  $930,714 
Wealth assets under administration $268,074  $242,338  $211,046  $214,116  $206,569 
           
Shareholders' Equity Ratios          
Book value per common share $26.94  $26.82  $24.45  $25.11  $25.47 
Dividends paid per common share $0.24  $0.23  $0.23  $0.23  $0.23 
           
Regulatory Capital Ratios          
Total capital to risk weighted assets  13.20%  13.12%  13.45%  13.37%  13.55%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(1)  10.43%  10.34%  10.61%  10.52%  10.64%
Tier 1 capital to average assets  8.85%  8.74%  8.59%  8.62%  8.47%
           
Credit Quality Data          
Non-performing loans $18,527  $11,414  $11,656  $7,647  $7,532 
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.51%  0.32%  0.34%  0.23%  0.23%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.40%  0.26%  0.26%  0.17%  0.17%
ACL for loans to total loans  1.66%  1.65%  1.70%  1.70%  1.70%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $122  $15  $(12) $146  $(44)
           
Income Statement Data          
Net interest income $35,190  $36,518  $38,502  $38,093  $39,971 
Provision for credit losses  622   2,493   1,752   2,268   2,736 
Total non-interest income  5,495   5,547   4,486   2,819   4,757 
Total non-interest expense  28,908   28,224   28,312   25,623   28,040 
Income before income taxes  11,155   11,348   12,924   13,021   13,952 
Provision for income taxes  2,648   3,441   3,225   3,337   3,184 
Net income $8,507  $7,907  $9,699  $9,684  $10,768 
           
Income Statement Ratios          
Diluted earnings per common share $0.69  $0.64  $0.79  $0.79  $0.88 
Return on average total assets  0.75%  0.69%  0.85%  0.88%  0.99%
Return on average shareholders' equity  10.47%  10.21%  12.53%  12.63%  14.67%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)  3.20%  3.29%  3.46%  3.55%  3.76%
(1) Ratio also represents common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets as of the periods presented.
(2) Tax-equivalent net interest margin is net interest income adjusted for the tax-equivalent effect associated with tax-exempt loan and investment income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.


ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Loan and Deposit Data
(unaudited)
 
Major classifications of loans at the dates indicated were as follows:
 
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023
Commercial real estate $2,159,594  $2,064,737  $2,032,458  $2,009,263  $1,929,544 
Commercial and industrial  417,604   430,749   425,334   420,095   423,864 
Commercial construction  583,711   585,113   501,179   487,018   456,735 
Total commercial loans  3,160,909   3,080,599   2,958,971   2,916,376   2,810,143 
           
Residential mortgages  400,093   393,142   362,514   346,523   335,834 
Home equity loans and lines  85,144   85,375   74,433   74,374   75,809 
Consumer  8,176   8,515   8,096   8,394   8,370 
Total retail loans  493,413   487,032   445,043   429,291   420,013 
Total loans  3,654,322   3,567,631   3,404,014   3,345,667   3,230,156 
           
ACL for loans  (60,741)  (58,995)  (57,905)  (56,899)  (55,002)
Net loans $3,593,581  $3,508,636  $3,346,109  $3,288,768  $3,175,154 


Deposits are summarized as follows as of the periods indicated:
 
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023
Non-interest checking $1,050,608  $1,070,104  $1,130,732  $1,273,968  $1,247,253 
Interest-bearing checking  730,819   697,632   727,817   701,701   641,194 
Savings  273,369   285,770   290,363   310,321   297,790 
Money market  1,469,181   1,402,939   1,434,036   1,373,816   1,454,858 
CDs $250,000 or less  337,367   295,789   262,975   244,114   222,116 
CDs greater than $250,000  244,775   225,287   214,480   171,678   152,945 
Deposits $4,106,119  $3,977,521  $4,060,403  $4,075,598  $4,016,156 


ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Yields (tax-equivalent basis)
(unaudited)
 
The following table presents the Company's average balance sheets, net interest income and average rates for the periods indicated:
 
  Three months ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three months ended March 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Interest(1) Average
Yield(1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest(1) Average
Yield(1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest(1) Average
Yield(1)
Assets:                  
Other interest-earning assets(2) $86,078 $1,172 5.48% $172,167 $2,350 5.42% $198,741 $2,208 4.51%
Investment securities(3) (tax-equivalent)  763,692  4,157 2.18%  799,093  4,345 2.17%  937,382  5,300 2.26%
Loans and loans held for sale(4) (tax-equivalent)  3,608,157  48,960 5.46%  3,467,945  46,824 5.36%  3,200,842  39,679 5.02%
Total interest-earnings assets (tax-equivalent)  4,457,927  54,289 4.89%  4,439,205  53,519 4.79%  4,336,965  47,187 4.40%
Other assets  91,794      78,102      86,580    
Total assets $4,549,721     $4,517,307     $4,423,545    
                   
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                  
Non-interest checking $1,069,145     $1,155,307     $1,317,534    
Interest checking, savings and money market  2,418,947  11,356 1.89%  2,427,089  10,786 1.76%  2,354,967  4,105 0.71%
CDs  549,097  5,916 4.33%  500,286  5,035 3.99%  337,361  1,882 2.26%
Total deposits  4,037,189  17,272 1.72%  4,082,682  15,821 1.54%  4,009,862  5,987 0.61%
Borrowed funds  63,627  694 4.38%  7,572  43 2.24%  3,206  12 1.57%
Subordinated debt(5)  59,530  867 5.82%  59,451  867 5.83%  59,213  867 5.85%
Total funding liabilities  4,160,346  18,833 1.82%  4,149,705  16,731 1.60%  4,072,281  6,866 0.68%
Other liabilities  62,500      60,376      53,665    
Total liabilities  4,222,846      4,210,081      4,125,946    
Stockholders' equity  326,875      307,226      297,599    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $4,549,721     $4,517,307     $4,423,545    
                   
Net interest-rate spread (tax-equivalent)     3.07%     3.19%     3.72%
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)    35,456      36,788      40,321  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)     3.20%     3.29%     3.76%
Less tax-equivalent adjustment    266      270      350  
Net interest income   $35,190     $36,518     $39,971  
Net interest margin     3.17%     3.27%     3.73%
(1) Average yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, calculated using a U.S. federal income tax rate of 21% for each period presented, based on tax-equivalent adjustments associated with tax-exempt loans and investments interest income.
(2) Average other interest-earning assets include interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold and FHLB stock.
(3) Average investment securities are presented at average amortized cost.
(4) Average loans and loans held for sale are presented at average amortized cost and include non-accrual loans.
(5) Subordinated debt is net of average deferred debt issuance costs.
 

Contact Info: Joseph R. Lussier, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, (978) 656-5578