Twill Payments Secures Pre-Seed Funding to Revolutionize Data Analytics with AI

CAMDEN, Del., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twill Payments, an innovative startup payments company, is excited to announce the successful closure of its pre-seed funding round, marking a significant milestone in its mission to democratize data analytics for small to medium-sized businesses (SMEs) with Twill AI. This round of funding will fuel the development of Twill's compelling platform, designed to aggregate and interpret business data through a secure, user-friendly interface.



Founded by a seasoned team of designers, data experts, and payments veterans who are passionate about empowering companies with actionable insights, Twill AI aims to address a crucial gap in the market. Recognizing that SME’s pay steep costs to process payments but often lack the resources to harness their data fully, Twill is committed to creating a solution that not only simplifies data analysis but also makes it accessible to all business owners.

Twill's platform will offer a vast API library to securely connect business applications to a secure, centralized database; allowing users to engage dimensionally with their data and spark ideas organically through conversation with a trusted partner. By facilitating a deeper understanding of their operations, Twill AI enables businesses to uncover hidden opportunities, forecast trends, and streamline their decision-making processes.

"We are thrilled to have the support of our investors, who share our vision for a future where every business, regardless of size, can leverage the power of their data," said Michael Wright, Founder of Twill. "This funding is not just an investment in Twill but in the potential of SMEs to innovate, grow, and compete on a level playing field."

The pre-seed funds will be instrumental in further developing Twill's AI capabilities, including advanced analytics features that proactively identify insights and trends businesses might not know to look for. Moreover, Twill believes in the power of people, and imbuing superpowers to the bookkeepers and accountants that keep SME’s running is a primary objective of the platform with every development.

As Twill Payments prepares for its next phase of growth, the company is committed to building not just a platform, but a community of businesses and financial professionals equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern data landscape. With Twill, SMEs have a data analytics partner ready to illuminate the path to success.

For more information about Twill AI and its upcoming product launch, please visit twillpayments.com/ai .

About Twill Payments

Twill Payments is a leading payment integration solution provider, revolutionizing the payment experience for businesses worldwide. With a strong focus on innovation and advanced technology, Twill empowers brands to seamlessly integrate payment solutions into their operations, enhancing customer experience and driving growth. Through effortless integration, cutting-edge tools, and personalized support, Twill Payments simplifies and optimizes the payment process, allowing businesses to focus on what matters most - their core operations.

