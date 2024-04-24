Crypto Hub Announces Partnership with Areon Network, Becoming the First Official Areon Launchpad

Coimbra, Portugal, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Hub, a decentralized Launchpad, announced its strategic partnership with Areon Network, marking a significant milestone for both entities. This collaboration signified a new era of innovation within the Areon Ecosystem, providing users with a comprehensive suite of tools to navigate and thrive in the crypto space.





By joining forces, Crypto Hub assumed the mantle of the First Official Areon Network Launchpad, underscoring its dedication to advancing blockchain technology. This alliance merged the strengths of two industry leaders, promising to reshape the landscape of decentralized launches.

About Areon Network

Areon Network distinguished itself with its cutting-edge Layer 1 Blockchain and pioneering Proof of Area (PoA) consensus mechanism. With lightning-fast transaction speeds, minimal gas fees, and robust security measures, Areon Network offered users unparalleled advantages in today's competitive crypto environment.

Crypto Hub Integration

The integration of Areon Network into Crypto Hub ushered in a new era of possibilities for Areon users. Through this collaboration, users gained access to a comprehensive suite of decentralized tools tailored to navigate and thrive within the Areon Network ecosystem.

Crypto Hub served as a catalyst for innovation, seamlessly connecting entrepreneurs and investors while providing robust solutions to propel cryptocurrency endeavors forward. Whether diversifying investment portfolios or launching new crypto projects, Crypto Hub offered the necessary tools and support for success.

Exclusive Perks for Areon Projects

Projects launching on Areon Network through Crypto Hub unlocked a host of exclusive perks and benefits designed to support their journey. From personalized mentorship with Areon Network experts to targeted advertising and marketing boosts, Crypto Hub ensured comprehensive support at every stage.

These perks include:

- One-on-One Mentorship;

- Advertisement and Marketing Boost;

- Listing Support on CEX;

- Liquidity Support;

- KYC & Smart Contract Audit Voucher;

To learn more, join the Crypto Hub community for an upcoming Ask Me Anything (AMA) session with Areon Network. Register on Luma and collect rewards on Galxe to learn more about this partnership.



