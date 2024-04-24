TANDEM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Tandem on September 8, 2023 with a Class Period from August 3, 2022 to November 2, 2022. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Tandem have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



The filed complaint alleges that defendants provided investors with material information concerning Tandem’s projected revenue and sales for the year ending 2022. On August 2, 2022, Tandem estimated annual sales “to be in the range of $835 million to $845 million, which represents an annual growth of 19 percent to 20 percent compared to 2021.” Defendants provided these statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts.

According to the complaint, the truth emerged on November 2, 2022, when Tandem, in an investment call and Form 8-K filing, revised its 2022 forecast downward to $800 to $805 million. Reasons stated for the scale back included increased competition in the diabetes care sector, complications due to the COVID pandemic, and macroeconomic factors such as inflation. Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Tandem’s revised guidance. The price of Tandem’s common stock declined dramatically. On November 2, 2022, Tandem closed at $51.34; however, on November 3, 2022, Tandem closed at $35.72 – a one-day decline of 30.4%.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Tandem, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: