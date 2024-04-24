LILLIUS Token (LLT) to Be Listed on Global Crypto Exchange Gate.io

Singapore, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LILLIUS, an AI sports challenge platform, announces that its token, LLT, will be initially listed on Gate.io, a global cryptocurrency exchange, on April 26th.

LILLIUS is a Web3 service platform that enables users to participate in sports content from sports stars, including Olympians, through challenges based on AI motion detection technology. And launched the full version of its application last month, offering a variety of sports content including fitness, golf, badminton, table tennis, and dance.

LILLIUS analyzes users' movements to provide personalized real-time feedback such as posture correction and exercise evaluation. It has introduced a system that rewards users based on their exercise results using blockchain technology, making it easy and fun to exercise while earning rewards.

LILLIUS Token (LLT) can be used to purchase or upgrade LILLI NFTs in the LILLIUS ecosystem, join raffles for physical goods such as sporting goods in its own commerce mall, participate in group challenges and sports guilds, and more.

With this listing, LILLIUS aims to expand its global user base, extend the LILLIUS ecosystem, and establish its position in the Web3 sports market.

A representative from LILLIUS stated, "The listing on Gate.io marks the beginning of our entry into the global Web3 market, which will enhance the global credibility of the project, expand the Web3 sports ecosystem, increase the value of LILLIUS, and provide users with an easy and enjoyable exercise experience."

Established in 2013, Gate.io has consistently ranked among the top 5 cryptocurrency exchange. As one of the world's first exchange to guarantee 100% Proof of Reserves, It is a full-service digital asset exchange platform covering millions of users around the world, offering over 1,700 cryptocurrencies and recording a daily trading volume of approximately $12.34 billion, serving more than 15 million users.

To commemorate the listing of LLT tokens, LILLIUS will conduct an initial startup event and more details can be referred to Gate.io startup homepage: https://www.gate.io/startup

