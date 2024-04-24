Q1 2024 results: KPN delivers solid start to the year

- Continued Group service revenue growth (+3.6% y-on-y), mainly driven by Consumer (+4.5%) and Business (+3.2%)
- Ongoing positive net adds in Consumer postpaid +30k and broadband +13k, of which 8k related to Kabeltex acquisition
- Expanded fiber footprint with +130k HP in Q1 2024 (+159k HP including Glaspoort)
- Adj. EBITDA AL of € 605m (+3.6% y-on-y), quarterly FCF generation impacted by intra-year phasing
- ACM unconditionally approved Youfone acquisition, transaction closed on 4 April
- Full year 2024 outlook raised to ~€ 2,500m adjusted EBITDA AL and >€ 890m FCF, reflecting Youfone acquisition
- On track to reach mid-term ambitions; including cumulative shareholder distributions
Program
12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees
13:00 CEST: Webcast
The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com
Formal disclosures
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: No
Topic: Q1 2024 Results
24/04/2024; 7:30h
KPN-N
