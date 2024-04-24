DSV, 1103 - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT Q1 2024

Company Announcement No. 1103

Selected key figures and ratios for the period 1 January – 31 March 2024

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Key figures (DKKm) Revenue 38,340 40,954 Gross profit 10,265 11,391 Operating profit (EBIT) before special items 3,641 4,672 Profit for the period 2,393 3,287 Adjusted earnings for the period 2,463 3,340 Ratios Conversion ratio 35.5% 41.0% Diluted adjusted earnings per share of DKK 1 for the last 12 months 55.3 76.9

Jens H. Lund, Group CEO: “In a normalising market, we are off to a good start delivering strong financial results in the first quarter of 2024, and I am particularly satisfied that we are gaining market shares in all three divisions. We have also completed the leadership changes, the organisation has settled, and together with the new and experienced leadership team we will concentrate our efforts on executing on our strategy, with particular focus on our customers.”

Outlook for 2024

We maintain our outlook for 2024 as announced in the 2023 Annual Report:

Operating profit (EBIT) before special items is expected to be in the range of DKK 15,000-17,000 million.

The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24%.

Share buyback

A separate company announcement about a new share buyback programme of DKK 1,000 million will be issued today. The programme starts 24 April 2024 and will run until 23 July 2024.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 87, sebastian.rosborg@dsv.com

Media: For media enquiries, please contact press@dsv.com

