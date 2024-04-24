Stolt-Nielsen Limited shares trade ex-dividend

The shares in Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNI) will trade ex-dividend $1.50 as from today, Apr.24.2024.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
| Source: Stolt-Nielsen M.S. Limited Stolt-Nielsen M.S. Limited
