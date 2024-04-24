Futu Announces the Number of Its Clients in Malaysia Has Surpassed 100,000

HONG KONG, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced the number of its clients in Malaysia has surpassed 100,000 on April 15, 2024. Futu officially launched its brokerage business in Malaysia on February 26, 2024.



In Malaysia, capital markets products and services on moomoo are offered by Futu Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of Futu Holdings Limited. On January 24, 2024, Futu Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. was granted the Capital Markets Services License (License No. eCMSL/A0397/2024) from the Securities Commission Malaysia.

