CallTower's Seanna Baumgartner Recognized as an Icon's Edge Top 10 Inspiring Leaders of 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, BOSTON, MA, LONDON, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global pioneer in providing advanced cloud communication solutions (unified communications, contact center, and collaboration), is proud to announce that Seanna Baumgartner, Vice President of Marketing, has been named one of the Top 10 Inspiring Leaders of 2024 by Icon's Edge. This prestigious recognition highlights Seanna's exceptional contributions to CallTower's global brand presence and her role as a key architect of the company's success.

Seanna, a vital member of CallTower for over ten years, plays a crucial role in enhancing the company's worldwide brand recognition. As the head of the global marketing team, she oversees marketing operations, sets key objectives, and establishes policies for both the marketing and sales divisions. Seanna drives strategic growth by focusing on lead generation and nurturing relationships across direct, channel, VAR/MSP, and wholesale channels. She evaluates and implements targeted strategies to expand outreach, increase revenue, capture market share, and enhance brand visibility effectively.

Seanna joined CallTower with a robust marketing, public relations, and entrepreneurship background, where she built brand awareness and advertising campaigns for several companies. She earned her Bachelor of Arts with an emphasis in Journalism from New Mexico State University and holds multiple certifications in HubSpot Marketing Automation, Salesforce, strategic management, and change leadership.

Seanna's innovative strategies have been instrumental in boosting both direct and indirect sales, highlighting her invaluable impact on the company's growth trajectory where she has revolutionized the company's approach to marketing by fostering an environment that encourages creativity and fresh perspectives in building brand recognition.

"I am beyond honored to be recognized as one of the Top 10 Inspiring Leaders of 2024 by Icon's Edge.” Seanna stated. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire CallTower team. I am proud to lead such a talented group of individuals and look forward to continuing to drive our company's success."

"Seanna's leadership has played a pivotal role in driving CallTower's growth, brand and success," stated William Rubio, CallTower Chief Revenue Officer. "Her innovative marketing strategies and unwavering commitment to excellence make her a deserving recipient of this honor. We are fortunate to have her as a valuable member of the CallTower team."

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center, and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates, and supports industry-leading solutions, including Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, Zoom (BYOB) and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

