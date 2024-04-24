Application Transformation Market Analysis 2018-2023 and Forecast to 2028: Low-Code and No-Code Application Development is a Major Trend Being Witnessed Globally

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Transformation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Application Transformation Market was valued at USD 10.13 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 14.23% through 2028.

The market is currently undergoing remarkable growth driven by a myriad of factors that are fundamentally reshaping how organizations manage and optimize their software applications and IT infrastructure. Application transformation has emerged as a pivotal component in adapting to the ever-evolving technological landscape, enhancing agility, security, and efficiency across various industries. Let's delve into the key drivers propelling the expansion and adoption of application transformation technology across diverse sectors.



Organizations worldwide are compelled to embark on digital transformation journeys to remain competitive and relevant in the modern business landscape. Digital transformation involves the integration of advanced technologies, data-driven decision-making, and the development of customer-centric applications. Application transformation is at the core of this process, enabling organizations to modernize legacy systems, adopt cloud-native architectures, and create agile, user-friendly applications that meet the demands of the digital era.



The pace of technological innovation is accelerating exponentially. New technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain, are continuously reshaping business operations and customer expectations. To leverage the benefits of these innovations, organizations need to transform their legacy applications into modern, tech-savvy counterparts. Application transformation facilitates the integration of these cutting-edge technologies into existing systems, enabling businesses to stay ahead of the curve.



In today's highly competitive market, customer experience is a critical differentiator. Modern consumers expect seamless, personalized, and efficient interactions with businesses. Application transformation allows organizations to revamp their customer-facing applications, ensuring they are responsive, intuitive, and capable of delivering real-time insights. This enhances customer engagement, fosters brand loyalty, and drives revenue growth.



Legacy applications often come with high maintenance costs, security vulnerabilities, and scalability limitations. Application transformation initiatives aim to address these challenges by optimizing IT spending, reducing operational overhead, and improving resource utilization. By migrating to cloud-based infrastructures, organizations can achieve cost-efficiency, scalability, and better performance, all of which contribute to a healthier bottom line.



With the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, security and regulatory compliance have become paramount concerns. Application transformation includes security enhancements that safeguard data, applications, and infrastructure. By modernizing applications and adopting security best practices, organizations can mitigate risks, protect sensitive information, and maintain compliance with industry-specific regulations.



The global shift toward remote work has necessitated the transformation of applications to support remote collaboration, secure access, and seamless communication. Modernized applications enable employees to work effectively from anywhere, fostering productivity and business continuity, even in challenging circumstances.



Application transformation isn't just about keeping up with the competition; it's also about gaining a competitive edge. Organizations that successfully transform their applications can respond quickly to market changes, launch new services faster, and innovate more effectively. This agility allows them to outperform rivals and capture market share.



In conclusion, the Global Application Transformation Market is experiencing significant growth due to the imperative of digital transformation, rapid technological advancements, the need for enhanced customer experiences, cost optimization, security and compliance concerns, remote work trends, and the pursuit of competitive advantage. As organizations continue to adapt to the evolving technology landscape, application transformation will remain a central driver in shaping the future of IT strategies and enabling innovation and resilience across industries.



Key Market Drivers

Digital Transformation Imperative

Rapid Technological Advancements

Key Market Challenges

Legacy System Modernization

Security and Compliance

Organizational Change Management

Key Market Trends

Cloud-Native Application Transformation

Low-Code and No-Code Application Development

AI-Enhanced Application Transformation

Report Scope



In this report, the Global Application Transformation Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Application Transformation Market, By Type:

Application Integration

UI Modernization

Application integration is the dominating segment in the global application transformation market by type. This is attributed to the growing need to integrate legacy applications with new cloud-based and mobile applications.



Application integration is the process of connecting different applications so that they can share data and work together seamlessly. This is often necessary when businesses have a mix of legacy and new applications, or when they need to integrate with third-party applications.



The demand for application integration is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing adoption of cloud-based and mobile applications, the growing need for enterprise agility, and the rising need for data integration.



UI modernization is the second-largest segment in the global application transformation market by type. This is attributed to the growing need to update the user interfaces of legacy applications to make them more user-friendly and visually appealing.



UI modernization is the process of updating the user interface of an application to improve its usability, design, and functionality. This can be done to improve the user experience, to comply with new accessibility standards, or to support new devices and operating systems.



The demand for UI modernization is being driven by a number of factors, including the growing adoption of mobile devices, the rising expectations of users, and the need to comply with new accessibility standards.



Other segments of the global application transformation market by type include application replat forming, application portfolio assessment, and application migration. These segments are also expected to grow during the forecast period, but at a slower pace than the application integration and UI modernization segments.



Overall, the application integration segment is the dominating segment in the global application transformation market by type. This is attributed to the growing need to integrate legacy applications with new cloud-based and mobile applications. The UI modernization segment is the second-largest segment, driven by the growing need to update the user interfaces of legacy applications.

Application Transformation Market, By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Application Transformation Market, By End-User:

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Government

Manufacturing

Others

Application Transformation Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

North America is the dominating region in the global application transformation market. This is attributed to the presence of major market vendors such as Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and International Business Machines Corporation, as well as the high adoption of application transformation solutions in the region. The North American application transformation market is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for cloud-based applications, the need to modernize legacy applications, and the growing adoption of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global application transformation market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising demand for application transformation solutions from developing countries such as China and India. The Asia Pacific region is also witnessing a growing adoption of cloud-based applications and new technologies such as AI and ML. Other regions, such as Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, are also expected to witness growth in the application transformation market during the forecast period. However, the growth rate is expected to be slower than that of the Asia Pacific region.

Overall, North America is the dominating region in the global application transformation market. This is due to the presence of major market vendors and the high adoption of application transformation solutions in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Accenture

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Infosys Limited

Capgemini SE

Wipro Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

