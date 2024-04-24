Gardner Syndrome Treatment Market Report 2024: Analysis and Forecast Through 2018-2033 Featuring Biochem Pharmaceuticals Industries, Zydus Lifesciences, Vernalis (R&D), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Sanofi

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gardner Syndrome Treatment Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Gardner syndrome treatment market has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $18.38 billion in 2023 to $19.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth observed during the historical period can be ascribed to progress in medical research, government regulations, the rising prevalence of Gardner syndrome, market competition, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.



The market is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $23.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be linked to advancements in treatment innovations, market trends, global economic factors, patient preferences, as well as pricing and reimbursement policies. Key trends expected in the forecast period encompass advancements in precision medicine, breakthroughs in immunotherapy, innovation in gene therapy, developments in diagnostic technologies, and collaborative research initiatives.



The anticipated increase in colon cancer cases is projected to drive the expansion of the market for Gardner syndrome treatment in the future. Notably, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) reported in May 2022 that there were over 1.5 million colon cancer survivors in the USA, with expectations for this number to rise. The 5-year survival rate also witnessed a 65 percent increase, with 51,030 adults diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022, further fueling the growth of the Gardner syndrome treatment market.



The escalating trend of medical tourism is poised to contribute significantly to the advancement of the Gardner syndrome treatment market. For instance, Travelperk, a Spain-based travel management company, reported in August 2023 that in 2021, 34,000 foreign visitors sought medical treatment in the UK. This surge in medical tourism is a key driver for the growth of the Gardner syndrome treatment market.



A noteworthy trend in gaining traction within the Gardner syndrome treatment market is product innovation. Leading companies in the market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their market position. For example, in December 2022, Genentech Inc., a US-based biotechnology corporation, introduced an innovative medicine named 'Lunsumio' (mosunetuzumab-axgb), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This medicine, designed to treat adults with follicular lymphoma and rare diseases, stands out due to its intensive monitoring capabilities and its ability to provide T cells for enhanced defense against infections while effectively destroying cancer cells in the human body.



Major companies in the Gardner syndrome treatment market are launching new products. In November 2023, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, unveiled Fruzaqla (fruquintinib), the first drug approved by the FDA for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) in adults. Fruzaqla targets all three subtypes of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) receptor kinases, making it a crucial treatment option, especially for patients with Gardner syndrome who are at a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer.



In February 2022, Sanofi S.A., a France-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company, completed the acquisition of Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This strategic move by Sanofi S.A. underscores its commitment to investing in promising research and discovery platforms, gaining access to Amunix's technologies, and accelerating the development of innovative medicines for oncology patients. Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US-based immuno-oncology and biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for oncology patients and manufacturing pharmaceutical products.



North America was the largest region in the Gardner syndrome treatment market in 2023. The regions covered in the Gardner syndrome treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the Gardner syndrome treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Cancer Type: Dilated Cardiomyopathy; Skeletal Myopathy; Neutropenia; Other Cancer Types

2) By Therapeutics Type: Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs); COX-2 Inhibitor

3) By Application: Hospitals; Specialty Clinics; Other Applications



Key Companies Mentioned: Biochem Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited; Zydus Lifesciences Limited; Vernalis (R&D) Limited; Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Sanofi S.A.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Biochem Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Vernalis (R&D) Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Akorn Operating Company LLC

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Iris Pharma

Merck & Co. Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Bayer AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipla Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/288s9g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.