Global Industrial Ethernet Market Report 2024-2028: Rise of Smart Grid Projects and Replacement of Fieldbus with Industrial Ethernet Drives Market Growth

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Ethernet Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial ethernet market is projected to witness substantial growth over the next five years, driven by an array of technological advancements and industry demands. A key contributor to this growth is the ongoing rise of smart grid projects, which rely heavily on industrial ethernet solutions.

Additionally, the increasing trend of replacing traditional fieldbus systems with industrial ethernet is expected to further bolster the market expansion. The integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) into manufacturing and industrial processes has also been identified as a fundamental driving force behind this upwards trajectory.

Segmentation Insights



The comprehensive market segmentation provides valuable insights into the diverse components and technologies that comprise the industrial ethernet market. The segments include hardware, software, and services, that cater to the needs of various technological standards such as Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus TCP/IP, and others. This granular breakdown is essential for stakeholders to understand the specific areas of growth and development within the market.

Geographical Expansion



On the geographical front, the industrial ethernet market spans across vital regions including Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The growth distribution across these territories offers stakeholders the opportunity to gauge market potential and strategize accordingly.

Emerging Industry Trends



The advent of smart factories has emerged as a significant trend, revolutionizing the way industrial operations are managed and executed. This development is poised to play a pivotal role in propelling the market forward during the forecast period.

Additionally, the increasing demand for devices bridging Ethernet/IP to PROFIBUS, coupled with the introduction of ethernet incorporating Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), is expected to lead to a surge in market demand.

Market Outlook



With the detailed analysis provided, companies are equipped to enhance their market position comprehensively. The vendor landscape includes an assortment of leading market players, each contributing to the industrial ethernet ecosystem. The insight and data presented in the report underscore the potential for market growth and the opportunities for companies to leverage in the coming years.

In-Depth Vendor Analysis



The report includes an in-depth analysis designed to assist organizations in improving their competitive stance in the market. A sophisticated vendor analysis outlines the strategies and market positioning of various key players, providing a clear picture of the competitive landscape.

Strategic Forecast



The extensive data synthesis and analysis derived from multiple research sources form a reliable and robust foundation for an accurate market forecast. By examining key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions, the report offers a strategic perspective on market evolution.

The market's robust growth trajectory is supported by technological innovation, broadening implementation across regions, and the vibrant competitive landscape that drives continuous advancement within the industry.



Companies Profiled:

ABB Ltd.

Analog Devices Inc.

Belden Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Hitachi Ltd.

HMS Networks AB

Honeywell International Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Nexans SA

OMRON Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Texas Instruments Inc.

Hans Turck GmbH and Co KG

Patton LLC

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Signamax Inc.

Moxa Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/709xy1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.