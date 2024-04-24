The World Market for Chaga Mushroom-based Products, 2014-2030: Trends, Analysis, and Profiles of Four Sigmatic, My Berry Organics, NordicNordic, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co, Nyishar, and Sayan Chaga

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chaga Mushroom-Based Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Chaga Mushroom-Based Products estimated at US$28.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Food & Beverage Applications, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 10.7% CAGR and reach US$46.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Personal Care Applications segment is estimated at 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This analysis covers the market trajectory of Chaga mushroom-based products, food & beverage, and personal care items across various geographic regions from 2014 to 2030. It examines recent past, current, and projected future sales figures in US$ million, along with the compound annual growth rate (% CAGR). Geographic regions include the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The 16-year perspective highlights the percentage breakdown of sales for select years (2014, 2024, and 2030), offering insights into evolving market trends and consumer preferences over time.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR



The Chaga Mushroom-Based Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 8.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.



