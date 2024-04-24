Global Market for Exosome Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Research Tools (2021-2028) Featuring Bio-Techne, Exosomics, and System Biosciences - An Evaluation of New Commercial Opportunities and Emerging Trends

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exosome Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Research Tools: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for exosome diagnostics, therapeutics and research tools is estimated to increase from $227.5 million in 2023 to reach $1.3 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.2% from 2023 through 2028.



The report includes:

14 data tables and 77 additional tables

Analysis of the global markets and global trends for exosome diagnostics and therapeutics, with revenue data for 2021-2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2028

Estimate of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis based on product, application, end user and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market drivers, opportunities and restraints, and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Discussion of emerging technologies, regulations and R&D efforts

Evaluation of new commercial opportunities in the diagnostics, therapeutics and research tools markets, and an assessment of trends, products and assay developments

Insight into the use of exosome proteins and nucleic acids as diagnostic biomarkers and their impact on the microRNA, liquid biopsy and stem cell research industry

Analysis of relevant patents related to exosome diagnostics and therapeutics in the U.S., Europe and Japan

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, including consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices

Analysis of the competitive landscape, including companies' market shares, business segments, financials and product portfolios, as well as recent M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including: Acousort AB Aegle Therapeutics Aethlon Medical Inc. Aruna Bio Inc. Bio-Techne Capricor Therapeutics Inc. Caris Life Sciences Direct Biologics LLC Exosomics SpA Evox Therapeutics Ltd. Kimera Labs Lonza MIR Scientific Nano Med Nanosomix Rion System Biosciences LLC



This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for exosome diagnostic, therapeutic, and research tools, both in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding exosome products.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwny7k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.