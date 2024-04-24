South Korea Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029: Growing Number of Investors will Lead to an Increase in Competitiveness and a Reduction in Colocation Costs

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



South Korea data center market is expected to reach a value of $7.23 billion by 2029 from $4.45 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% grow at a CAGR of 8.43% from 2023-2029

This report analyses the South Korea data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The South Korea data center market has several local and global operators, such as Kakao Corp, KT Corp, Digital Realty, Equinix, and others, who have contributed significantly to the market's growth in recent years. The growing opportunities in the market have also prompted several new entrants to invest in the South Korea data center market, including Princeton Digital Group, Pure Data Centers Group, SC Zeus Data Centers, and others. The growing number of investors in the market will further lead to an increase in competitiveness and a reduction in colocation costs in the coming years.

As the South Korea market is technologically one of the most advanced markets globally, the South Korea data center market in terms of IT infrastructure providers is dominated by the presence of global companies such as Arista Networks, Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, and others.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In 2023, South Korea received several investments from global and local data center operators such as SK Ecoplant, Kakao, Naver, Samsung SDS, and Empyrion DC, among others.

The South Korea data center market is witnessing growth due to significant digitalization, strong fiber connectivity, and the growing adoption of technologies like AI, among other factors.

The South Korean government pledged to reverse the previous administration's policy of gradually eliminating nuclear energy - the earlier strategy aimed to decrease the number of operational nuclear plants to 17 by 2034.

South Korea has 13 existing submarine cables connecting the MEA and Europe. Two new cables are expected to go live in 2026.

Renewable energy is experiencing significant expansion in South Korea. The government actively utilizes abundant renewable resources to achieve its environmental sustainability objectives. In line with this trend, data center operators in the nation are anticipated to adopt renewable energy sources to power their operations.

Acknowledging the crucial importance of cybersecurity, South Korea has classified it as national security. Despite boasting one of the swiftest IT infrastructures worldwide, the nation recognizes its vulnerability to cyber threats.

The nation's Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector presents considerable potential. Many healthcare, banking, financial services, and telecommunications enterprises are transitioning operational workflows to cloud-based platforms.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and South Korea colocation market revenue is available.

An assessment of the data center investment in South Korea by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing South Korea data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in South Korea

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the South Korea data center market?

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in South Korea?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across South Korea during 2024-2029?

What factors are driving the South Korea data center market?

What is the growth rate of the South Korea data center market?

Who are the key South Korea data center market investors?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered South Korea

I. Facilities Covered (Existing): 35

II. Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 19

III. Coverage: 12+ Cities

IV. Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

V. Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in South Korea

I. Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

II. Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

III. Retail Colocation Pricing

IV. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The South Korea data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Inspur

Intel

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

BEHIVE Architects

DPR Construction

GS E&C

HanmiGlobal

Hyundai Engineering & Construction

ISG

POSCO ICT

SAMOO Architects & Engineers

Samsung C&T

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Actis

Digital Realty

Dreammark1

Digital Edge

Equinix

Hostway IDC

Kakao Corp

KT Corp

LG Uplus

LG CNS

Naver

NHN Corp

SOLISIDC

SK Broadband

New Entrants

Empyrion DC

ESR

OneAsia Network

Princeton Digital Group

Pure Data Centres Group

SC Zeus Data Centers

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

STACK Infrastructure

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Seoul Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Seoul Other Cities



REPORT COVERAGE



The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Economizers & Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV

Geography Seoul Other Cities



