Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2024: Provides Details of 882 Autoimmune Deals Dating Back to 2016 by Company, Headline Value, Therapeutic Area and Technology Type

Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the autoimmune deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 882 autoimmune deals from 2016 to 2024.
- Understand deal trends since 2016
- Browse autoimmune collaboration and licensing deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Report Scope
The report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of autoimmune trends and structure of deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.
Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:
- Trends in autoimmune dealmaking in the biopharma industry
- Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure
- Directory of autoimmune deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology
- The leading autoimmune deals by value
- Most active autoimmune licensing dealmakers
In Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals, the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Therapeutic area
- Technology type
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record, providing easy access to each contract document where available.
Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides comprehensive access to available records for deals, including contract documents where available.
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
1,099 companies featured, including:
- 2seventy bio
- 3Derm Systems
- 4P-Pharma
- 4P Therapeutics
- 4SC
- 9 Meters Biopharma
- AB Biosciences
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie
- Abreos Biosciences
- AbSci
- Abzena
- AC Bioscience
- Accelerated Cure Project for MS
- Accord Healthcare
- Acelyrin
- Aclaris Therapeutics
- Acrobat Genomics
- Acrotech Biopharma
- Acucela
- Aculys Pharma
- AdAlta
- Adare Pharma Solutions
- Adhera Therapeutics
- Adimune
- Adiso Therapeutics
- Aduro BioTech
- Adynxx
- Aequus Pharmaceuticals
- AeroRx Therapeutics
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals
- Aevi Genomic Medicine
- Affibody
- AffyXell Therapeutics
- AGC Biologics
- AgeX Therapeutics
- AgomAb Therapeutics
- AHN Autoimmunity Institute
- AIMA Laboratories
- AimedBio
- Akaal Pharma
- Akebia Therapeutics
