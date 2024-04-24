China Nonyl Phenol Market Report 2024: China's Demand for Nonyl Phenol will Continue to Grow at about 2% by 2033

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nonyl Phenol Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China's demand for Nonyl Phenol has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.
This study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2013, 2018 and 2023) and long-term forecasts through 2028 and 2033 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Companies Featured:
- Changzhou Dyestuff Chemical Factory
- Changxing Chemical Products Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION
- Report Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
- Economic Outlook
- Key Economic Indicators
- Industrial Output
- Population and Labor
- Foreign Investment
- Foreign Trade
- Financial and Tax Regulations
- Banking System and Regulations
- Foreign Exchange
- Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. NONYL PHENOL INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
- Nonyl Phenol Industry Structure
- Nonyl Phenol Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
- Major Producer Facility
- Market Share of Key Producers
- Major Nonyl Phenol Producers
- Major End-Users
- Nonyl Phenol Anti-dumping
- Potential Entrants
- Technology Development
- China's Nonyl Phenol Price
IV. NONYL PHENOL PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
- Overview
- Nonyl Phenol Production and Demand
- Nonyl Phenol Output
- Nonyl Phenol Demand
- Nonyl Phenol Capacity
- Nonyl Phenol Capacity Expansion
- Nonyl Phenol Import and Export
V. NONYL PHENOL CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
- Nonyl Phenol Markets Outlook
- Surfactant Market
- Surfactant Market Outlook
- Modified phenolic resin Market
- Modified phenolic resin Market Outlook
- Other industry Market
- Other industry Market Outlook
VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
- China Market Entry Overview
- China's Distribution System
- Rubber Processing Chemicals Distribution Channels
- Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
- Communications
- China's Market Entry
- Licensing
- Franchising
- E-commerce
- Trading Companies and Local Agents
- Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
- Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises
VII. NONYL PHENOL PRODUCER DIRECTORY
- Nonyl Phenol Producer Profiles and Directory
- Major End-Users
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ja1hsc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.