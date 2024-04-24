China Nonyl Phenol Market Report 2024: China's Demand for Nonyl Phenol will Continue to Grow at about 2% by 2033

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nonyl Phenol Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's demand for Nonyl Phenol has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.

This study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2013, 2018 and 2023) and long-term forecasts through 2028 and 2033 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

Companies Featured:

Changzhou Dyestuff Chemical Factory

Changxing Chemical Products Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. NONYL PHENOL INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Nonyl Phenol Industry Structure

Nonyl Phenol Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Major Producer Facility

Market Share of Key Producers

Major Nonyl Phenol Producers

Major End-Users

Nonyl Phenol Anti-dumping

Potential Entrants

Technology Development

China's Nonyl Phenol Price

IV. NONYL PHENOL PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Nonyl Phenol Production and Demand

Nonyl Phenol Output

Nonyl Phenol Demand

Nonyl Phenol Capacity

Nonyl Phenol Capacity Expansion

Nonyl Phenol Import and Export

V. NONYL PHENOL CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Nonyl Phenol Markets Outlook

Surfactant Market

Surfactant Market Outlook

Modified phenolic resin Market

Modified phenolic resin Market Outlook

Other industry Market

Other industry Market Outlook

VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS

China Market Entry Overview

China's Distribution System

Rubber Processing Chemicals Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China's Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises

VII. NONYL PHENOL PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Nonyl Phenol Producer Profiles and Directory

Major End-Users

