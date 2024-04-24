Egypt Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029: $500+ Million Growth Opportunities with Arista Networks, Broadcom, Dell, Cisco, Hewlett Packard, Juniper Networks, and IBM Dominating

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Egypt data center market is expected to reach a value of $513 million by 2029 from $182 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.85% from 2023-2029.

This report analyses the market share of Egypt's data center. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.





The Egypt data center market is dominated by several global IT infrastructure providers, such as Arista Networks, Broadcom, Dell Technologies, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Juniper Networks, and IBM. This has led to increased availability of advanced IT infrastructure in the market.

The market has the presence of local and global construction contractors who have catered to several data center projects over the years. For instance, in May 2023, REDCON Construction collaborated with GPX Global Systems to expand the Cairo 2 data center, owned by GPX. The company has provided services for developing a Tier IV data center project for a Google subsidiary.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Egypt data center market is witnessing growth due to various factors, such as significant digitalization, strong fiber connectivity, and the growing adoption of technologies such as AI. The market has started witnessing 5G network service deployments, which will drive the demand for edge data centers in the coming years. In February 2024, Telecom Egypt and Ericsson announced the successful launch of 5G networks across different key locations in Egypt's new administrative capital.

The Egypt data center market is growing in fiber connectivity, with around 17 existing submarine cables connecting the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. In the coming years, around five submarine cables will live in the country. Egypt is pursuing a sustainable energy future by implementing its 2035 Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy. The objective is to increase the adoption of renewable energy sources to achieve a significant 42% of electricity generation from renewables by 2035.

The growing investment opportunities in the Egypt data center market have attracted several new entrants, such as Africa Data Centres, Gulf Data Hub, and Khazna Data Centers, which are expected to increase the market's competitiveness in the coming years.

Technological advancements, with AI, big data, and IoT adoption, will boost the demand for data centers and advanced infrastructure in the coming years. For instance, in December 2023, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology and the National Council for Artificial Intelligence decided to develop the second phase of the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Egypt's colocation market revenue is available.

An assessment of the data center investment in Egypt by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Egypt data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Egypt data center market?

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Egypt?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Egypt during 2024-2029?

What is the growth rate of the Egypt data center market?

What factors are driving the Egyptian data center market?

Who are the key investors in the Egypt data center market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 99 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $182 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $513 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.8% Regions Covered Egypt

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Egypt

I. Facilities Covered (Existing): 12

II. Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 08

III. Coverage: 5+ Cities

IV. Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

V. Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Egypt

I. Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

II. Retail Colocation Pricing

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Juniper Networks

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Orascom Construction

REDCON Construction

Raya Network Services

Shaker Group

Sterling & Wilson

Summit Technology Solutions

United For Technology Solutions

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Etisalat

GPX Global Systems

Raya Data Center

Telecom Egypt

New Entrants

Africa Data Centres

Gulf Data Hub

Khazna Data Centers

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Cairo Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Cairo Other Cities



REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mgq9kq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment