Egypt Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029: $500+ Million Growth Opportunities with Arista Networks, Broadcom, Dell, Cisco, Hewlett Packard, Juniper Networks, and IBM Dominating

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Egypt data center market is expected to reach a value of $513 million by 2029 from $182 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.85% from 2023-2029.
This report analyses the market share of Egypt's data center. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The Egypt data center market is dominated by several global IT infrastructure providers, such as Arista Networks, Broadcom, Dell Technologies, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Juniper Networks, and IBM. This has led to increased availability of advanced IT infrastructure in the market.
The market has the presence of local and global construction contractors who have catered to several data center projects over the years. For instance, in May 2023, REDCON Construction collaborated with GPX Global Systems to expand the Cairo 2 data center, owned by GPX. The company has provided services for developing a Tier IV data center project for a Google subsidiary.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
The Egypt data center market is witnessing growth due to various factors, such as significant digitalization, strong fiber connectivity, and the growing adoption of technologies such as AI. The market has started witnessing 5G network service deployments, which will drive the demand for edge data centers in the coming years. In February 2024, Telecom Egypt and Ericsson announced the successful launch of 5G networks across different key locations in Egypt's new administrative capital.
The Egypt data center market is growing in fiber connectivity, with around 17 existing submarine cables connecting the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. In the coming years, around five submarine cables will live in the country. Egypt is pursuing a sustainable energy future by implementing its 2035 Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy. The objective is to increase the adoption of renewable energy sources to achieve a significant 42% of electricity generation from renewables by 2035.
The growing investment opportunities in the Egypt data center market have attracted several new entrants, such as Africa Data Centres, Gulf Data Hub, and Khazna Data Centers, which are expected to increase the market's competitiveness in the coming years.
Technological advancements, with AI, big data, and IoT adoption, will boost the demand for data centers and advanced infrastructure in the coming years. For instance, in December 2023, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology and the National Council for Artificial Intelligence decided to develop the second phase of the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Egypt's colocation market revenue is available.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Egypt by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Egypt data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- How big is the Egypt data center market?
- How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Egypt?
- How much MW of power capacity will be added across Egypt during 2024-2029?
- What is the growth rate of the Egypt data center market?
- What factors are driving the Egyptian data center market?
- Who are the key investors in the Egypt data center market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|99
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$182 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$513 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.8%
|Regions Covered
|Egypt
Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Egypt
I. Facilities Covered (Existing): 12
II. Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 08
III. Coverage: 5+ Cities
IV. Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
V. Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
Data Center Colocation Market in Egypt
I. Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)
II. Retail Colocation Pricing
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Orascom Construction
- REDCON Construction
- Raya Network Services
- Shaker Group
- Sterling & Wilson
- Summit Technology Solutions
- United For Technology Solutions
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Etisalat
- GPX Global Systems
- Raya Data Center
- Telecom Egypt
New Entrants
- Africa Data Centres
- Gulf Data Hub
- Khazna Data Centers
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Cairo
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Cairo
- Other Cities
REPORT COVERAGE
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mgq9kq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment