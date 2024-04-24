Global Green and Bio Solvent Industry Report 2024-2028: Market Set to Expand by USD 7.29 Billion During 2023-2028

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Green and Bio Solvent Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global green and bio solvent market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the mounting adoption across various industries, burgeoning demand from emerging economies, and favorable governmental policies. These factors are collectively propelling the market on an upward trajectory, with expectations to expand by USD 7.29 billion within the next five years.
Segmentation Insights
The market is categorized into diverse segments based on product types, which include lactate esters, methyl soyate solvents, alcohols, d-limonene, and others. Additionally, applications covered in the study range from paints and coatings to printing inks, cleaning products, and adhesives and sealants. These insights reflect a multifaceted and dynamic industry catering to a wide array of needs within the green and bio solvent space.
Geographical Overview
Geographically, the report spans across key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East and Africa. This comprehensive coverage helps stakeholders gain a deeper understanding of the market landscape and regional nuances impacting the green and bio solvents market.
Vendor Landscape and Market Growth Factors
The market analysis reveals a competitive vendor landscape where industry leaders are engaging in strategic initiatives such as new product launches, rigorous R&D, as well as the expansion of production facilities. These activities not only solidify market positions but also generate significant demand for green and bio solvents.
To conclude, the green and bio solvent market is marked by ongoing innovation and growth prospects. With an emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly products, the market is uniquely positioned to meet the demands of environmentally conscious industries and consumers. As we move towards more sustainable industrial practices, the green and bio solvents market stands as a testament to the industry’s adaptability and commitment to environmental stewardship.
Companies Profiled:
- alteqo
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Astrobio
- BASF
- Braskem
- Cargill
- Circa Group
- Corbion
- Cremer OLEO
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Gevo Inc.
- GFBio
- Huntsman
- India Glycols
- Roquette Freres
- SEKAB Biofuels and Chemicals
- Solvay
- Stepan
- Vertec Biosolvents
- Somaiya Group
The green and bio solvent market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Lactate esters
- Methyl soyate solvents
- Alcohols
- D-limonene
- Others
By Application
- Paints and coatings
- Printing inks
- Cleaning products
- Adhesives and sealants
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
