Global Green and Bio Solvent Industry Report 2024-2028: Market Set to Expand by USD 7.29 Billion During 2023-2028

The global green and bio solvent market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the mounting adoption across various industries, burgeoning demand from emerging economies, and favorable governmental policies. These factors are collectively propelling the market on an upward trajectory, with expectations to expand by USD 7.29 billion within the next five years.



Segmentation Insights



The market is categorized into diverse segments based on product types, which include lactate esters, methyl soyate solvents, alcohols, d-limonene, and others. Additionally, applications covered in the study range from paints and coatings to printing inks, cleaning products, and adhesives and sealants. These insights reflect a multifaceted and dynamic industry catering to a wide array of needs within the green and bio solvent space.



Geographical Overview



Geographically, the report spans across key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East and Africa. This comprehensive coverage helps stakeholders gain a deeper understanding of the market landscape and regional nuances impacting the green and bio solvents market.



Vendor Landscape and Market Growth Factors



The market analysis reveals a competitive vendor landscape where industry leaders are engaging in strategic initiatives such as new product launches, rigorous R&D, as well as the expansion of production facilities. These activities not only solidify market positions but also generate significant demand for green and bio solvents.



To conclude, the green and bio solvent market is marked by ongoing innovation and growth prospects. With an emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly products, the market is uniquely positioned to meet the demands of environmentally conscious industries and consumers. As we move towards more sustainable industrial practices, the green and bio solvents market stands as a testament to the industry’s adaptability and commitment to environmental stewardship.



Companies Profiled:

alteqo

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Astrobio

BASF

Braskem

Cargill

Circa Group

Corbion

Cremer OLEO

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Gevo Inc.

GFBio

Huntsman

India Glycols

Roquette Freres

SEKAB Biofuels and Chemicals

Solvay

Stepan

Vertec Biosolvents

Somaiya Group

The green and bio solvent market is segmented as below:

By Product



Lactate esters

Methyl soyate solvents

Alcohols

D-limonene

Others

By Application



Paints and coatings

Printing inks

Cleaning products

Adhesives and sealants

Others

By Geographical Landscape



North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

