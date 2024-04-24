Fresh Meat Packaging Market Review 2014-2023 and Forecast 2024-2030, Featuring Profiles of Amcor, Bemis Co, Berry Global, Crown Holdings, and Sonoco Products Company

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fresh Meat Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Fresh Meat Packaging estimated at US$20.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Flexible Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 2.9% CAGR and reach US$16.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Rigid Packaging segment is estimated at 2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The analysis provides insights into the global fresh meat packaging market from 2014 to 2030, examining annual sales in US$ million and % CAGR. It covers three main categories: fresh meat packaging, flexible packaging, and rigid packaging. Each category is analyzed for its recent past, current, and projected future performance across various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, the historic review and 16-year perspective offer a comprehensive view of sales trends and market dynamics over time, highlighting the evolving landscape of packaging preferences within the fresh meat industry.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR

The Fresh Meat Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured):

  • Amcor Ltd.
  • Bemis Co. Inc.
  • Berry Global, Inc.
  • Crown Holdings, Inc.
  • Sonoco Products Company

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages274
Forecast Period2023-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$20.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$25.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate2.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal

