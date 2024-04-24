Corporate Relocation Services Market Analysis 2018-2023 and Forecast 2024-2030: Leading Players are Graebel, Sirva Worldwide, RMC Facilities Services, Crown Relocations, Santa Fe Relocation

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Relocation Service Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global corporate relocation service market is expected to reach an estimated $26.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the discrete manufacture, consumer goods, government, technology, finance, oil & gas, and pharma markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing expatriate assignments, upward trend in immigration rates, and swift urbanization and infrastructure growth.



This study includes a forecast for the global corporate relocation service by service, location type, period, end-use, and region.



Corporate Relocation Service Market by Service [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Policy Administration & Counselling

Real Estate Service

Move Management

Temporary Living

Destination Services

Immigration & Global Tax Services

Expense Management

Policy administration & counselling is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its growing need to enable expert guidance navigating diverse policies and regulations across regions.

Corporate Relocation Service Market by Location Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Domestic

International

Corporate Relocation Service Market by Period [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Long-Term

Short-Term/Assignment Basis

Corporate Relocation Service Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Discrete Manufacture

Consumer Goods

Government

Technology

Finance

Oil & Gas

Pharma

Others

Within this market, discrete manufacture is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Corporate Relocation Service Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the large number of relocation service providers in the region.

List of Corporate Relocation Service Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies corporate relocation service companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the corporate relocation service companies profiled in this report include:

Graebel

Sirva Worldwide

RMC Facilities Services

Crown Relocations

Santa Fe Relocation

FIDI

MSIGTS

Cartus

AWGI

North American Van Lines

Features of the Global Corporate Relocation Service Market

Market Size Estimates: Corporate relocation service market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Corporate relocation service market size by various segments, such as by service, location type, period, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Corporate relocation service market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different services, location types, periods, end uses, and regions for the corporate relocation service market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the corporate relocation service market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

