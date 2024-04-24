Microbial Products Market to Gain $286.53 Billion, by 2033 with 6% CAGR: States The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 160 billion in 2023 global microbial products market will reach USD 286.53 billion in 2033. Microorganisms' metabolic operations produce microbial products. Applications include food, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and environmental cleanup. Antibiotics like penicillin, enzymes like amylase, and biofuels like ethanol are a few examples. Fermentation techniques are usually used to manufacture these compounds in bioreactors. Renewable substrates like sugars or organic waste are used in the production process. Microbial products are diverse given the wide range of metabolic capacities of microbes, which permit the manufacture of a vast array of substances, from medicinal pharmaceuticals to biodegradable plastics. Additionally, renewable and biodegradable microbial products provide environmentally friendly substitutes. They are economically feasible due to their scalability, which makes the move from laboratory to industrial-scale manufacturing simple. Microbial products support human welfare, economic expansion, and sustainability. Microbial products provide safer and more environmentally friendly substitutes for chemical pesticides and fertilisers in agriculture. Microbial products are also used in environmental remediation; microorganisms are used in wastewater treatment, soil restoration, and bioremediation of contaminated settings.



Key Insight of the Global Microbial Products Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The world-class research institutions, universities, and biotech enterprises that support the United States' growing biotechnology industry enable market breakthroughs and innovations. Reputable regulatory bodies offer clear rules and procedures to approve and market microbiological goods. The industry is growing because of the investment opportunities that this regulatory certainty presents for microbial product development. The robust manufacturing capacities and infrastructure of North America facilitate the effective manufacture and expansion of microbial products. Microbial products are adopted and used in various regional industries, including medicines, agriculture, food and beverage, and environmental applications. This is made possible by the region's diverse industrial landscape.



In 2023, the enzymes segment dominated the market, with a 37% market share and revenue of 59.20 billion.



The type segment is divided into enzymes, polysaccharides, nutrients, chemotherapeutic agents, antibiotics, and vaccines. In 2023, the enzymes segment dominated the market with a 37% market share and revenue of 59.20 billion.



In 2023, the bacterial segment dominated the market, with a 44% market share and revenue of 70.40 billion.



The source segment is divided into bacterial, viral, and fungi. In 2023, the bacterial segment dominated the market, with a 44% share and revenue of 70.40 billion.



In 2023, the biotechnology segment dominated the market, with a 66% market share and revenue of 105.60 billion.



The application segment is divided into pharmaceutical diagnostics and biotechnology. In 2023, the biotechnology segment dominated the market with a 66% share and revenue of 105.60 billion.



In 2023, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and revenue of 60.80 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into pharmaceutical industries, biotechnological industries, hospitals and clinics, diagnostic labs, and research and academic institutions. In 2023, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and revenue of 60.80 billion.



Advancement in market



The signing of final agreements by DE SANGOSSE to purchase a strategic interest in Kan Biosys India Private Limited (hence, "Kan Biosys") was announced. For more than 18 years, Kan Biosys has provided microbial technology to Indian farmers, making it a well-known participant in the industry. With an emphasis on soil health and food safety, the newly formed Kan Biosys-DE SANGOSSE will reach out to Indian farmers to increase profitability through its products and technologies.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing industry demand for microbiological products and the adoption of sustainable substitutes.



Concerns about pollution and climate change are among the major sustainability issues pushing the industry to look for environmentally suitable substitutes. Microbial products reduce environmental impact and provide renewable and biodegradable solutions that align with sustainability objectives. As people become more conscious of superfoods and other wellness and health trends, there will be a greater demand for probiotics, microbial-based supplements, and functional foods from customers worried about their health. Furthermore, the agricultural sector's transition to sustainable methods highlights the necessity for microbial substitutes for chemical inputs. Additionally, using cheap raw materials and fermentation techniques to produce microbial products lowers manufacturing costs, improving profitability and competitiveness. The market for microbial solutions is driven by shifting customer preferences towards natural and organic products. Thus, a combination of these factors is expected to propel the expansion of the global market for microbiological goods.



Restraints: Microbial goods' increased risk of contamination.



Unwanted bacteria can compromise microbial fermentation operations, lowering product quality and yield. The microbial products' narrow variety of offerings further hinders the market's expansion. Technical difficulties arise when microbial fermentation systems are expanded from laboratory to industrial production scale. Environmental conditions must be carefully optimised to maintain optimal microbial growth and productivity during this scale-up process, which frequently results in higher capital and operating expenditures. Environmental factors that affect microbial growth and productivity include temperature, pH, and substrate availability. Variations in these parameters can affect the production and uniformity of the product. Thus, the market's expansion will be constrained by the significant contamination risks associated with microbial products, which are made worse by additional production and packing circumstances.



Opportunities: Applications for microbial products are growing due to biotechnological breakthroughs.



Innovations in biotechnology, such as genetic engineering, synthetic biology, and metabolic engineering, have enabled the optimisation of microorganisms, increased their productivity, and enabled the synthesis of new substances. Furthermore, strict evaluation procedures and a strong regulatory framework guarantee the efficacy and safety of microbiological products. Before a product is introduced to the market, preclinical and clinical trials evaluate its performance, safety, and quality to ensure it complies with regulations. Regulatory approval gives stakeholders and customers confidence and promotes healthy market expansion. Thus, during the projection period, the market would have profitable growth possibilities due to biotechnology breakthroughs and strict regulatory scrutiny.



Challenges: Competition with conventional products.



Conventional products have an established market presence, and consumers are familiar with them, making it challenging for microbial alternatives to gain traction effectively. Consumer reluctance to switch from trusted products stems from concerns about microbial alternatives' efficacy, safety, and perceived performance. Cost competitiveness poses another challenge: conventional products may benefit from lower production costs or economies of scale compared to microbial alternatives. Consumer preferences for convenience and aesthetics also favour conventional products over microbial alternatives. Additionally, microbial products have a limited range of offerings compared to conventional products, limiting their market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global microbial products market are:



• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

• BIOMÉRIEUX SA

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• NOVADIGM Therapeutics

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• SANOFI S.A

• VALENT Biosciences Corp.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Type



• Enzymes

• Polysaccharides

• Nutrients

• Chemotherapeutic Agents

• Antibiotics

• Vaccines



By Source



• Bacterial

• Viral

• Fungi



By Application



• Pharmaceutical Diagnostics

• Biotechnology



By End User



• Pharmaceutical Industries

• Biotechnological Industries

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Diagnostic Labs

• Research and Academic Institutions



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



