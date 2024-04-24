Sugar-Free Confectionery Market to Surpass US$ 4.13 Billion at 5.4% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more and more people focusing on their health and eating habits, food choices have changed considerably over the past years. Sugar-free is one of the buzzwords in the F&B space that is shaping various market landscapes. According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global sugar-free confectionery market has been calculated at US$ 2.45 billion in 2024 and has been analysed to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2024 to 2034).

Countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France are leading candy-consuming countries. With the growing healthy eating trend, the European region will remain a key market in this space over the coming years.

Segmentation of Sugar-Free Confectionery Market Research

By Type By Sales Channel By Region Sugar-Fee Conventional Confections Chews & Jellies

Gummies

Sweets

Boiled Hard Candy

Others (Peppermint Patties, Marshmallows) Sugar-Free Chocolate Confections Chocolate Bars

Chocolate Crunch Balls

Chocolate Candy

Caramel-Filled Chocolate

Others Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retails North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa



More consumers are turning to sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegan cocoa products, which is creating ample opportunities for sugar-free confectionery manufacturers to tap into this customer segment. Key market players such as Mondelez are cashing in on this sugar-free trend to attract health-conscious consumers.

For example, in 2021, Mondelez launched sugar-free Oreos in China.

Companies are launching next-generation confectioneries with the help of emerging food tech.

A Singapore-based start-up, Alchemy Foodtech, launched a sugar-free sweetener, Alchemy SweetFibre. The product is similar to sugar and has fewer calories. It is also a prebiotic and rich in dietary fiber.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global sugar-free confectionery market is projected to grow at 5.4% CAGR and reach US$ 4.13 billion by 2034.

The market created an opportunity of US$ 1.7 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2019 and 2023.

North America is estimated to account for a market share of 27.2% by 2034.

Hypermarkets/supermarkets are estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 774 million between 2024 and 2034.

Sugar-free conventional confections are forecasted to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 158 million through 2034.

North America and East Asia are collectively projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 934.6 million over the next ten years.

“Collaborations with food tech companies will give sugar-free confectionery manufacturers that much needed edge in this market over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

Key players in the food industry are focusing more on healthy ingredients. Adoption of healthy recipes will allow them to be sustainable in this rapidly changing industry. Companies such as Nestlé have started disinvesting in their sugar products and emphasizing reducing its content in their product portfolios. They are also making efforts to improve the nutrient value of the food.

For instance, in January 2022, Voortman® America’s key sugar-free brand launched vanilla shortbread and iced oatmeal, two new varieties of cookies.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 4.13 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 96 Tables No. of Figures 85 Figures



Stringent Rules and Regulations Pose Challenge to Sugar-Free Confectionery Manufacturers

Some sugar-free sweeteners have side effects such as heart disease and digestion problems if not taken in moderation. Therefore, international and government organizations are restricting the use of artificial sweeteners in food. Also, the rules of packaging have become more stringent, such as proper labeling of 'Sugar-Free', 'No Added Sugar', or 'Unsweetened' to communicate the content information clearly. These rules have been enforced to avoid misleading information to consumers such as 'Zero Calorie' or 'Low Calorie' food.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued regulations to food manufacturers to label the nutrient content as sugar-free only if the food contains less than 0.5g of sugar.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sugar-free confectionery market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on type (sugar-free conventional confections, sugar-free chocolate confections) and sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

