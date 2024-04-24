Global 3D Printing Plastics Market Report 2024-2028: Industry Forecast to Reach $4.4 Billion, Rising Demand for Bio-based Plastic Grades Presenting Business Opportunities

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printing Plastics Market by Type (Photopolymer, ABS, Polyamide, PLA, PETG), Form, Application (Prototyping, Manufacturing, Tooling), End-Use Industry (Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Goods), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D printing plastics market is estimated at USD 1.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 22% from 2023 to 2028. ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) is a commonly used plastic in 3D printing, particularly in fused deposition modeling (FDM) technology. It is known for its flexibility and impact resistance, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, including the production of Lego bricks, car body parts, household appliances, and roofing applications. The growth factors for ABS in 3D printing include its versatility and wide range of applications, especially in industries such as automotive, defense, and consumer goods.



In terms of value, powder form segment accounted for the third largest share of the overall 3D printing plastics market



3D printing plastics in powder form is a growing market, with North America being the leading region for powder form 3D printing plastics. The demand for 3D printing plastics has grown significantly in creating prototypes, and more manufacturers are expected to utilize additive manufacturing for high-volume production. The market for powder form 3D printing plastics is expected to continue growing, driven by the demand for additive manufacturing in various industries and the development of new biocompatible materials.



In terms of value, consumer goods industry accounted for the fourth largest share of the overall 3D printing plastics market

In 2022, the consumer goods industry accounted for the fourth largest share of the 3D printing plastics market, in terms of value. This is attributed to the 3D printing plastics used to create customized consumer electronics, such as smartphone cases, headphones, and gaming controllers, that can be tailored to the specific needs of individual consumers. This improve the functionality and user experience of the products. 3D printing also used to create customized toys and games, such as action figures, puzzles, and board games, that can be tailored to the specific needs and preferences of individual consumers. This improve the entertainment value and educational benefits of the products. This scenarios are expected to drive consumption of 3D printing plastics in consumer good industry.



During the forecast period, the 3D printing plastics market in North America region is projected to be the largest region



New product developments, capacity expansions, and the establishment of plants by various leading players in this region majorly drive the growth of the 3D printing plastics market in North America. Demand for composites from the automotive, aerospace & defense, and healthcare industries is projected to increase due to new product innovations and technological advancements in the applications of 3D printing plastics in these industries. In North America, the aerospace & defense, automotive, and healthcare are the major industries which have applications of 3D printing plastics.



Prominent companies include 3D Systems Corporation (US), Arkema (France), BASF SE (Germany), Stratasys, Ltd. (US), Solvay (Belgium), Shenzhen eSUN Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), EOS (Germany), Formlabs (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), CRP TECHNOLOGY S.r.l. (Italy), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Huntsman International LLC (US), Ensinger (Germany), and Zortrax (Poland).

