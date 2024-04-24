United States Medical Bathtubs Market Insights Report 2024-2029: Rising Awareness About Walk-In Bathtubs, Inorganic Growth Strategies, Growing Support From The Government

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Medical Bathtubs Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. medical bathtubs market is expected to reach a value of $79.18 million by 2029 from $69.19 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.27%

The U.S. medical bathtubs market report contains exclusive data on 22 vendors. Arjo, Beka, EGO Zlin, American Standard, and T.R. Equipment are the leading vendors operating in this market. Vendors, especially global players, must pursue inorganic growth strategies, such as acquisitions, to expand their presence, enhance product offerings, and improve expertise in the market. Overall, the market for medical bathtubs is characterized by diverse players focusing on innovation and product diversification to cater to customers' evolving needs and solidify their positions in the industry.

The electric bathtubs segment is growing significantly, with the highest CAGR of 2.59% in the U.S. medical bathtubs market. The popularity of electrical bathtubs is increasing due to the rising adoption of technologically enhanced medical equipment and the rising need for convenient and effective therapeutic solutions. Also, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the aging population are paving the way for market growth.

The hospitals & clinics in the end-user segment hold the largest share of over 60% of the U.S. medical bathtubs market - the increasing demand for safe bathing facilities for hospital patients. Hospitals are also investing in innovative technologies to improve hospital beds so patients can experience comfort, thus resulting in segment growth.

By product, the walk-in bathtub segment dominated the market, occupying the largest share in 2023 the U.S. medical bathtubs market. The segment's growth is attributed to increasing demand for bath therapies, custom bathtubs, technological advancements, spa centers, the expansion of the hospitality industry, bathroom renovations, and home remodeling.

Due to the increasingly luxurious lifestyle among the U.S. people, companies are adopting various initiatives, including push strategies and lifetime free services, to drive the U.S. walk-in bathtubs market during the forecast period. Technological innovations, rising demand for IoT products, and therapy-based walk-in bathtubs are gaining traction in the market.

Rising Awareness About Walk-In Bathtubs

As people become more aware of the health and safety benefits of walk-in bathtubs, they are increasingly likely to consider purchasing one for their home. Seniors and those with mobility issues benefit significantly from using a walk-in tub, which can help them stay safe and independent for longer. These tubs significantly lower the chances of falls or slips and provide a pleasant experience. Pain relief and muscle relaxation are two advantages of using a walk-in tub. As homeowners look for ways to make their homes safer and easier to navigate, installing a walk-in tub often becomes a top priority project during these renovations.



Growing Support From The Government

All states' Medicaid programs provide bathroom equipment and adaptive modification funding. Bathroom equipment and renovations covered for seniors under state Medicaid must be assistive or adaptive. Since Medicaid is state-run and not federally managed, states have different types of funding management systems for their Medicaid.

State-run Medicaid systems are constantly evolving and may change to be more cost-effective while providing long-range senior care. Although there can be some overlap, most states currently use a waiver system, with some states employing a managed long-term care approach and a few enacting a more mixed or unique delivery of benefits.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $69.19 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $79.18 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.2%

By Operation

Electric Bathtubs

Manual Bathtubs

By End-Users

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

Others

By Product

Walk-In Bathtubs

Sitz Bathtubs

Slide-In Bathtubs

