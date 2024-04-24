United States Gluten-Free Food Products Market Insights 2024-2029 Featuring Major Vendors - Amy's Kitchen, Barilla, Fratelli, Conagra, Flowers Foods, General Mills, Kellogg, Mondelez

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Gluten-Free Food Products Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. gluten-free food products market is expected to reach a value of 4.25 billion by 2029 from $2.62 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.36%

The U.S. gluten-free food products market report contains exclusive data on 28 vendors. The US gluten-free food products market is highly competitive, with established players and emerging brands competing for market share.

Major players offer gluten-free food products in various tastes and textures and focus on expanding product categories. Amy's Kitchen, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Conagra Brands, Inc., Flowers Foods, General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Co, Mondelez International, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Company are the leading players with strong market penetration.



The rising incidence of celiac disease and gluten intolerance is a major driver in the U.S. gluten-free food products market. Around 2.5 million U.S. people have been diagnosed with celiac disease, and studies suggest that its prevalence is rising. This drives consumer preference towards adopting a gluten-free food diet. Although gluten sensitivity is not medically defined, its prevalence is rising among the US population, accounting for 10-12% of the U.S. population. Improved diagnostic tools and increased media attention have increased public awareness of gluten sensitivity and celiac disease. This awareness helps to influence people to use gluten-free food products as a healthier option.



The increasing availability of diversified gluten-free food options is a key driver in the U.S. market, contributing to its ongoing growth. This is due to meeting diverse needs, rising innovations, and positive perceptions. There are many groups in the gluten-free market, including those with gluten sensitivity seeking perceived health benefits or symptom management, as well as individuals with celiac disease requiring strict medication.

Diversification helps cater to the needs of both groups. Other individuals also have many dietary restrictions, like soy-free, nut-free, or dairy-free. The increasing availability of diversified options helps to expand the market reach. With a wide range of delicious and diverse options readily available, the positive perception of consuming gluten-free food products contributes to maintaining health. For instance, Amy's Kitchen offers a diverse range of products. It fuels the demand for gluten-free food products in the U.S. market during the forecast period.



U.S. GLUTEN-FREE FOOD PRODUCTS MARKET INSIGHTS

The pasta & noodles product segment is growing significantly, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period. The pasta & noodles are the best alternative for traditional rice dishes and pasta, catering to those with gluten sensitivity and celiac disease. The rising demand for grab-and-go options, microwaveable solutions, and single-serve portions attracts people with busy lifestyles. Gluten-free pasta is easily available at online stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets in the U.S. This will drive the demand for gluten-free food products in the U.S. market during the forecast period.

The adult segment holds the largest share of the U.S. gluten-free food products market by age group. The market is driven by growing celiac disease among adults later in life. Gluten-free food products can benefit seniors with arthritis or irritable bowel syndrome. Many seniors prefer gluten-free food products to maintain an active lifestyle or manage weight.

The male gender segment in the U.S. gluten-free food products market shows prominent growth, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Men are more likely to consume higher-calorie options and larger portion sizes. They are also more health conscious and seek nutritional solutions. Celiac disease and gluten sensitivity issues are rising among males. This drives demand for gluten-free bakery products, pasta, noodles, etc., in the U.S. market during the forecast period.

The online stores segment is growing prominently, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 8.61% in the U.S. gluten-free food products market. The online stores segment offers convenient shopping with wider options of gluten-free food products. It allows consumers to get required products easily. Online stores offer subscription options for regular food products like bread, snacks, or flour. Thus, it drives the demand for gluten-free food products in the U.S. market.

