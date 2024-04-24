Carl Bolch, Jr. Appointed Chairman Emeritus After More Than Five Decades of Distinguished Service to RaceTrac, Inc.

Atlanta, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 56 years of company leadership as chairman of the board, the RaceTrac, Inc. board of directors unanimously voted Carl Bolch, Jr. into the role of chairman emeritus. The official vote was held during the last board of directors meeting.

During the same board of directors’ vote, current CEO of RaceTrac, Inc., Natalie Morhous, was appointed chairman of the board.

Carl Bolch, Jr. joined the company, founded by his father Carl Bolch Sr., and led the transformation of RaceTrac into a high-volume, retail fuel discounter and leader in the convenience store industry, including pioneering self-service fueling in the South.

By embracing change and innovation while championing customer convenience, Bolch Jr. led RaceTrac to become Georgia’s second largest privately held company and 18th largest in the U.S. He grew the RaceTrac® and RaceWay® brands from 100 stores in two states to more than 800 stores across 13 states. In addition, RaceTrac, Inc. now employs more than 10,500 team members across its two divisions (RaceTrac® and RaceWay®) and affiliated companies (Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and as of December of 2023, Gulf Oil).

“RaceTrac was transformed because of Carls’s incredible foresight, insatiable intellect, business acumen and what he somewhat reluctantly would call ‘vision,’” said Max Lenker, a board director at RaceTrac. “It is impossible to summarize the indelible mark Carl has made on RaceTrac, the fuel and convenience store industries and society as a whole. He truly is an inspiration to us all.”

“It is the honor of my life to carry on my father’s legacy and steer the growth and development of RaceTrac into the future,” said Natalie Morhous, CEO of RaceTrac, Inc. “My family and I have so much confidence in our exceptional board and leadership team and know that RaceTrac, Inc. will continue to flourish and evolve to meet the needs of our guests.”

During his storied career, Bolch Jr. earned countless appointments and acknowledgments. He is a past president of the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America and a past chairman of the National Association of Convenience Stores—the first person ever to helm both leading trade associations. In 2009, Bolch Jr. was named Retail Leader of the Year by Convenience Store News and Petroleum (CSP) and was inducted into the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame.

Bolch Jr. has also made a substantial impact on his community in other ways, including as a member of the Atlanta Rotary Club for over twenty-five years and as a member of the Board of Directors of Camp Sunshine. He also serves on the Patient Council for The Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) for Parkinson’s Research and is a pivotal reason RaceTrac and its guests have contributed more than $8 million to MJFF over the past decade.

Additionally, Bolch Jr. and his wife Susan Bass Bolch founded the Bolch Judicial Institute at Duke University School of Law in 2018. The institute provides unique educational opportunities for sitting judges in the U.S. and around the world, conducts research, supports teaching and scholarship, and develops civic education initiatives to advance its mission.

RaceTrac remains a privately held, family-run company with third generation leadership including CEO Natalie (Bolch) Morhous, chief brand officer Melanie (Bolch) Isbill and board member Jordan Bolch.

About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac is the 18th largest privately held company in the United States and has been serving guests since 1934. RaceTrac has nearly 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac® and RaceWay® brands in 13 states offering guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring competitively priced fuel plus a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including freshly brewed coffee. RaceTrac employs more than 10,500 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.

