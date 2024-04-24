Global Citrus Oils Market and Business Strategy Report, 2014-2023 and 2024-2030, Featuring Bontoux, Citromax, Citrus and Allied Essences, Citrus Oleo, and doTERRA International

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Citrus Oils - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Citrus Oils estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Orange Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Lemon Oil segment is estimated at 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The analysis presented covers various sectors of the cosmetics and personal care industry, including home care, therapeutic massage oils, citrus oils, and other applications, alongside food and beverage. It examines sales data across different geographic regions from 2014 to 2030, highlighting recent trends, historical performance, and future projections. The focus is on market dynamics, such as annual sales figures in US$ million, and compound annual growth rates (% CAGR), providing insights into the evolving landscape of these industries worldwide.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Citrus Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 323 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

