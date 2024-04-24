Global Corn Starch Market Analysis Report 2024: A $40+ Billion Industry by 2032 Driven by Diversification into New Applications, Including Biodegradable Plastics

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corn Starch Market Report by Type, Form, End-Use, Region and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



It is projected that the corn starch industry would reach US$ 40.64 billion by 2032. Corn starch is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.94% from 2024 to 2032, with a market value of US$ 20.43 billion in 2023.



The corn starch market provides various opportunities for enhancing its thriving capacity. These include innovation in product improvement, growth into emerging markets like the Asia-Pacific, growing demand for sweeteners derived from corn starch, and diversification into new applications together with biodegradable plastics. Product improvement innovation includes creating new diversities of modified starches with stronger functionality, such as enhanced viscosity, lower gelatinization temperature, exceptional balance, and prolonged shelf life.

Expanding into rising markets entails getting into areas with increasing demand for food, feed, prescribed drugs, textiles, and paper products. The growing demand for sweeteners derived from corn starch includes generating high fructose corn syrup, broadly used in liquids, baked goods, and confectionery. Diversifying into new applications involves exploring alternative uses for corn starch, including producing biodegradable plastics as environmentally pleasant substitutes for traditional plastics.



According to the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO), the gluten-free market is projected to surge, accomplishing a predicted value of US$ 14 Billion via 2032 on a worldwide scale. In 2022, the GFCO identified 9,300 products and 800 brands worldwide. This upward trajectory inside the gluten free market growth is attributed to the rising consumption of gluten-free products, therefore using growth within the corn starch market in the upcoming years.



Asia Pacific Corn Starch Industry



The burgeoning interest in plant-based diets is reshaping the starch market, with starches finding use in formulating plant based meat substitutes, dairy free products, and vegan meals. Consumers inside the Asia-Pacific region, more and more favoring smooth-label and herbal meals alternatives, are propelling the demand for natural and modified starches perceived as wholesome. Simultaneously, the gluten free trend, driven by using worries like gluten sensitivities and celiac disease, is gaining traction.



Innovative starch-primarily based snacks are growing, with unique flavors and textures rising in extruded and puffed potato chips. Mobile apps and systems committed to starch-based cooking tutorials are proliferating, making various recipes reachable to domestic chefs. China largest producer and purchaser of rice globally, rice starch holds a tremendous proportion of the starch market. The country speedy urbanization has spurred demand for processed meals, which includes convenience foods like frozen dumplings and steamed buns, which depend on starch-based dough.



Starchy substances are also finding their manner into conventional Chinese medication formulations, increasing the scope of starch in healthcare. As purchaser possibilities evolve, starch plays an important position in processed meals, snacks, and baked items throughout Asia, reflecting the place's various culinary heritage and the cultural importance of staples like rice and noodles in daily diets and festive celebrations.

New Corn Starch Product Launches



In Feb 2024, Ingredion Inc. brought Novation Indulge 2940 starch to expand its range of clean-label texturizers providing non-GMO purposeful native corn starch.



In June 2023, Renewal Mill released Upcycled White Corn Flour, its 1/3 Upcycled Certified aspect, derived from the byproduct of cornmeal milling. This addition expands Renewal Mill's variety of gluten-free, nutrient-wealthy upcycled flours, complementing offerings like Organic Okara Flour from soy milk production byproducts and Oat Protein from oat milk production byproducts.



In Nov 2022, Novozymes unveiled their enzymatic corn separation solution, Frontia Fiberwash. This enzyme transforms the market through allowing starch producers to boost performance in their corn mills beyond what mechanical separations can gain alone. This enzyme allows stepped forward starch yield, reduced energy expenses, and a more favorable CO2 footprint for plants. With these advancements, common corn starch yield within the industry has improved, leading to heightened international production and distribution.



In Jan 2022, DFE Pharma delivered three starch-based excipients to its nutraceutical lineup. These merchandises include Nutrofeli ST100, a native maize starch; Nutrofeli ST200, a partially pre-gelatinized maize starch; and Nutrofeli ST300, a fully gelatinized maize starch.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $40.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

