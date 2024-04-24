Automotive Intelligent Door System Market To Reach USD 6.8 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing trend of safety features in automotive drives the industry's growth.

The automotive industry has indeed experienced a notable surge in the demand for advanced safety features and convenience technologies, and intelligent door systems represent a significant component of this trend. These systems, which include features like automatic door closing, soft-close doors, and power-assisted doors, have gained popularity among consumers for their ability to enhance vehicle safety and provide a more comfortable driving experience.

The growth of the automotive intelligent door system market can be attributed to several factors, including rapid advancements in sensor technology and the Internet of Things (IoT). These advancements have enabled the development of sophisticated door systems that utilize a combination of sensors, such as proximity sensors, pressure sensors, and cameras, to detect obstacles and monitor the vehicle's surroundings.

By leveraging sensor technology, intelligent door systems can detect potential hazards and prevent accidents, such as collisions with objects or pedestrians, enhancing overall vehicle safety. Additionally, features like automatic door closing and soft-close doors improve convenience for drivers and passengers, making it easier to enter and exit the vehicle. Furthermore, the integration of IoT technology enables seamless communication between the door system and other vehicle components, allowing for real-time data analysis and remote monitoring. This connectivity enhances the functionality of intelligent door systems and enables automakers to offer advanced features, such as remote locking and unlocking, through smartphone apps and other connected devices.

Segmentation Overview:

The automotive intelligent door system market has been segmented into technology, position, vehicle type, and region.

Power-sliding doors registered a massive growth in 2023.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into power-sliding, retractable, and soft-close door systems. Power-sliding door systems hold a substantial share of the technology segment of the automotive intelligent door systems market, as they have been widely adopted in minivans and SUVs for their convenience and ease of use, especially for passengers in the rear seats. Power-sliding doors offer a hands-free operation, which is particularly useful when loading cargo or helping children and elderly passengers enter and exit the vehicle.

The individual segment accounted for a significant market share.

Based on the vehicle type, the market segmentation includes personal and commercial vehicles. The individual vehicle segment holds a significant share of the vehicle type segment of the automotive intelligent door system market. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for passenger cars with advanced features, such as keyless entry, automatic door locks, and remote access, which enhance convenience and security for vehicle owners.

Automotive Intelligent Door System Market Report Highlights:

The automotive intelligent door system market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 9.9% by 2032.

Growing demand for enhanced vehicle safety and technological advancements is attributed to the industry development in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, attributed to the rise in demand for luxury automobiles with advanced safety features.

Some prominent players in the automotive intelligent door system market report include Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Continental AG, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Kiekert AG, Magna International Inc., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Stabilus GmbH, WITTE Automotive GmbH, Valeo SA, Multimatic Inc., Mitsuba Corp., STRATTEC Security Corp, and others.

