Global Skin Allergy Testing Market Report 2024-2028 with Analysis of Companies' Market Shares, Proprietary Technologies, Alliances and Patents

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Skin Allergy Testing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for skin allergy testing is expected to grow from $560 million in 2023 to $771.5 million by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028.

This report provides detailed information about the global skin allergy testing market. It includes market projections for 2028 and a ranking of key market players.

The report also analyzes the size of the skin allergy testing market based on test types, applications and end users. For this analysis, the skin allergy testing market is broken down by test type into the following segments: prick test, patch test, and intradermal test.

It should be noted that this study excludes in-vitro allergy tests. Based on applications, the skin allergy testing market is segmented into allergic rhinitis, allergic asthma, drug allergy, allergic conjunctivitis, anaphylaxis and others. Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers and others.

Key Drivers of the Market

  • Rising incidence of allergies
  • Increasing awareness and favorable government policies.

Report Includes

  • 28 data tables and 28 additional tables
  • An overview of the global market for skin allergy testing
  • Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2020-2022, estimated figures for 2023, and forecasts for 2028. This analysis includes projected CAGRs through 2028
  • Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to skin allergy testing, along with a market share analysis by test type, application, end user and region
  • Insights into R&D related to skin allergy testing and emerging technologies, as well as government regulations and mandates, and general economic trends
  • Discussion of how to overcome challenges related to commercialization
  • A look at ESG trends
  • Analysis of companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, alliances and patents

Company Profiles

  • Alk-Abello A/S
  • All Cure Pharma
  • Allergy Therapeutics
  • Chemotechnique Mb Diagnostics Ab
  • Dermapharm Holding Se
  • Hal Allergy B.V.
  • Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.
  • Lincoln Diagnostics Inc.
  • Smartpractice.Com
  • Stallergenes Greer

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages75
Forecast Period2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$560 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$771.5 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.6%



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

  • Market Outlook
  • Scope of Report
  • Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

  • Overview
  • PESTEL Analysis
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

  • Market Dynamics
  • Drivers
  • Restraints
  • Opportunities
  • Challenges

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

  • Emerging Technologies
  • Automated Skin Prick Test Devices
  • Digitalization
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Clinical Trials Analysis
  • Clinical Trials Analysis, by Type of Study
  • Clinical Trials Analysis, by Status
  • Clinical Trials Analysis, by Phase
  • Selected Clinical Trials
  • Patent Analysis
  • Patents, by Year
  • Patents, by Top Applicant
  • Patents, by Top Owner
  • Patents, by Jurisdiction

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Segmentation Breakdown
  • Market Analysis, by Test Type
  • Skin Prick Test (SPT)
  • Patch Test
  • Intradermal Test
  • Market Analysis, by Application
  • Allergy Rhinitis
  • Allergic Asthma
  • Drug Allergy
  • Allergic Conjunctivitis
  • Anaphylaxis
  • Others
  • Market Analysis, by End User
  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Other End Users
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Market Analysis, by Region
  • Europe
  • North America
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

  • Market Analysis
  • Top Players
  • Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Skin Allergy Testing: An ESG Perspective

  • Introduction to ESG
  • Sustainability in Skin Allergy Testing Industry: An ESG Perspective
  • Key ESG Issues
  • Skin Allergy Testing Industry: ESG Performance Analysis
  • Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

