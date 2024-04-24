Global Skin Allergy Testing Market Report 2024-2028 with Analysis of Companies' Market Shares, Proprietary Technologies, Alliances and Patents

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Skin Allergy Testing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for skin allergy testing is expected to grow from $560 million in 2023 to $771.5 million by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028.



This report provides detailed information about the global skin allergy testing market. It includes market projections for 2028 and a ranking of key market players.

The report also analyzes the size of the skin allergy testing market based on test types, applications and end users. For this analysis, the skin allergy testing market is broken down by test type into the following segments: prick test, patch test, and intradermal test.

It should be noted that this study excludes in-vitro allergy tests. Based on applications, the skin allergy testing market is segmented into allergic rhinitis, allergic asthma, drug allergy, allergic conjunctivitis, anaphylaxis and others. Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers and others.

Key Drivers of the Market

Rising incidence of allergies

Increasing awareness and favorable government policies.

Report Includes

28 data tables and 28 additional tables

An overview of the global market for skin allergy testing

Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2020-2022, estimated figures for 2023, and forecasts for 2028. This analysis includes projected CAGRs through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to skin allergy testing, along with a market share analysis by test type, application, end user and region

Insights into R&D related to skin allergy testing and emerging technologies, as well as government regulations and mandates, and general economic trends

Discussion of how to overcome challenges related to commercialization

A look at ESG trends

Analysis of companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, alliances and patents

Company Profiles

Alk-Abello A/S

All Cure Pharma

Allergy Therapeutics

Chemotechnique Mb Diagnostics Ab

Dermapharm Holding Se

Hal Allergy B.V.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

Lincoln Diagnostics Inc.

Smartpractice.Com

Stallergenes Greer

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 75 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $560 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $771.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6%





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

PESTEL Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Challenges

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Automated Skin Prick Test Devices

Digitalization

Artificial Intelligence

Clinical Trials Analysis

Clinical Trials Analysis, by Type of Study

Clinical Trials Analysis, by Status

Clinical Trials Analysis, by Phase

Selected Clinical Trials

Patent Analysis

Patents, by Year

Patents, by Top Applicant

Patents, by Top Owner

Patents, by Jurisdiction

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis, by Test Type

Skin Prick Test (SPT)

Patch Test

Intradermal Test

Market Analysis, by Application

Allergy Rhinitis

Allergic Asthma

Drug Allergy

Allergic Conjunctivitis

Anaphylaxis

Others

Market Analysis, by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis, by Region

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Market Analysis

Top Players

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Skin Allergy Testing: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in Skin Allergy Testing Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues

Skin Allergy Testing Industry: ESG Performance Analysis

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

Companies Featured

