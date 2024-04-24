Media Advisory: Hut 8 to Release Q1 2024 Results May 15

Miami, Fla, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”), a leading, vertically integrated operator of large-scale energy infrastructure and one of North America’s largest Bitcoin miners, will review first quarter results via a conference call on Wednesday May 15, 2024.

Who: Analysts, media, and investors are invited to attend.



What: Hut 8 executives will comment on recent corporate developments and review the Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2024.



When: Results will be shared via media release and on the Company’s website at https://hut8.com/investors/ on May 15, 2024. The conference call and webinar will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Where: The webcast can be viewed here .

Analysts can register here .

The Company expects to announce its Q2 2024 results on August 13, 2024.