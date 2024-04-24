Treace Medical Named First Medical Device Partner and Official Foot and Ankle Solution Partner of the PPA Tour

DALLAS and PONTE VEDRA, Fla., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour and Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and related midfoot deformities through its flagship Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® Procedures, today announced that Treace Medical has been named the first Medical Device Partner and Official Foot and Ankle Solution Partner for the PPA Tour.



Treace was the first medical device company to become a PPA sponsor at last year’s National Championships. Beginning with the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina Cup presented by CIBC earlier this month, Treace Medical’s partnership includes dedicated space and fan activations at six PPA Tour events with thousands of fans and players at stops across the country. Additionally, official player challenges of calls during a match will now be known as the “Bunion Challenge.” The partnership will also include signage, clinics and pro experiences.

“We’re proud and excited to welcome Treace Medical to the PPA Tour,” said PPA Tour Founder and CEO Connor Pardoe. “Footwork is a key component of playing pickleball at the highest level, and to be aligned with the experts and leaders in the field of bunion and related midfoot deformities will help players of all skill levels to perform at their best.”





As the Official Foot and Ankle Solution Partner for the PPA Tour, Treace is uniquely positioned to drive greater awareness of the challenges posed by bunions, which affect over 67 million Americans,1 and educate patients on its pioneering Lapiplasty® procedure, the #1 most commonly used 3D bunion correction procedure by U.S. surgeons.2

“As the fastest growing company in the foot and ankle market,3 we are thrilled to partner with the PPA Tour to support the fastest growing sport in America,” said John T. Treace, CEO and Founder of Treace. “Since our first surgical cases in 2015, over 100,000 patients have chosen the Lapiplasty® procedure to address painful, lifestyle-limiting bunions with the goal to get back on their feet in sneakers at 6-8 weeks.4,5 We look forward to reaching even more people through our partnership with the PPA Tour and raising awareness of the impact that effective bunion treatment can have on the quality of life for patients.”

The Carvana PPA Tour is the premier pickleball tour, showcasing the world’s best players week in and week out all across the country. Top players like World No.1s Ben Johns and Anna Leigh Waters and tennis champs-turned-pickleball-pros Jack Sock and Genie Bouchard will be fighting for gold in singles, doubles and mixed doubles at this year’s prestigious events on the PPA Tour calendar.

Treace Medical will make their next stop on the PPA Tour at the Veolia Sacramento Open, June 5-9. For tickets and to register to compete, visit ppatour.com .

About Carvana PPA Tour

Founded in 2019, the Carvana PPA Tour is where pickleball’s top athletes go head-to-head to determine the best male and female players in the world. The Carvana PPA Tour organizes and conducts tournaments at world-class facilities across the country, establishes player rankings, and showcases the world’s best pickleball week in and week out. Inviting amateur players to also compete and “play where the pros play,” the Carvana PPA Tour offers divisions for every age group and skill level. Characterized by a uniquely festive and fun atmosphere, Carvana PPA Tour events deliver unparalleled experiences for fans on-site, including pro player meet-and-greets, clinics, food, beverages, live entertainment, giveaways, games, shopping, and VIP upgrades. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com , and follow us on social: Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , Facebook , LinkedIn .

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 67 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of bunion patients, Treace has introduced its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of the midfoot as well as its Hammertoe PEEK Fixation System designed to address hammertoe, claw toe and mallet toe deformities. The Company continues to expand its footprint in the foot and ankle market with the introduction of its SpeedPlate™ Rapid Compression Implants, an innovative fixation platform with broad versatility across Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® procedures, as well as other common bone fusion procedures of the foot. For more information, please visit www.treace.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

